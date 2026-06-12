Prince William Could “Scrap” One Longstanding Royal Tradition

By / June 12, 2026

Fans are looking forward to Prince William, Princess Kate and their children making their annual appearance at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 13, but when the Prince of Wales becomes King, this annual tradition could potentially get an update.

Trooping the Colour is the monarch’s official birthday parade, and has taken place annually since 1760, although it was first held during the reign of Charles II. The celebrations are now held in June, but neither King Charles nor Queen Elizabeth had a June birthday—a curiosity explained by former royal butler to The King, Grant Harrold.

“The tradition of a British monarch having two birthdays dates back to the 18th century,” he told Heart Bingo, adding King George II was born in November, “when Britain’s weather was often cold, wet and unpredictable.”

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King Charles, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate at Trooping the Colour

The Wales family and King Charles are pictured at Trooping the Colour 2025.

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Princess Diana, the Queen Mother and Prince William riding in a carriage at Trooping the Colour

Princess Diana, the Queen Mother and Prince William take part in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour 1987.

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Since holding an outdoor carriage procession and military parade in the autumn could be difficult and unpleasant for people to attend, King George II introduced the concept of an official birthday in the summer. “As a result, the monarch has both a real birthday and an official birthday, which are celebrated separately,” Harrold says.

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