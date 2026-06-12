Prince William Could “Scrap” One Longstanding Royal Tradition

Fans are looking forward to Prince William, Princess Kate and their children making their annual appearance at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 13, but when the Prince of Wales becomes King, this annual tradition could potentially get an update.
Trooping the Colour is the monarch’s official birthday parade, and has taken place annually since 1760, although it was first held during the reign of Charles II. The celebrations are now held in June, but neither King Charles nor Queen Elizabeth had a June birthday—a curiosity explained by former royal butler to The King, Grant Harrold.
“The tradition of a British monarch having two birthdays dates back to the 18th century,” he told Heart Bingo, adding King George II was born in November, “when Britain’s weather was often cold, wet and unpredictable.”
Since holding an outdoor carriage procession and military parade in the autumn could be difficult and unpleasant for people to attend, King George II introduced the concept of an official birthday in the summer. “As a result, the monarch has both a real birthday and an official birthday, which are celebrated separately,” Harrold says.
However, Prince William’s birthday happens to be on June 21, unlike The King, who was born in November, and Queen Elizabeth, who had an April birthday. This makes the concept of having an official birthday somewhat unnecessary, as Harrold notes.
“There is no guarantee that Prince William will scrap the two-birthday tradition when he eventually becomes King, but some royal watchers have speculated that he could choose to review it,” he says.
Harrold adds that “there would be less practical need for a separate official birthday” because of William being born in the summer. While it would certainly make sense to hold Trooping the Colour on June 21, the event is traditionally held on a Saturday to allow members of the public to enjoy the festivities.
Only time will tell if the Prince of Wales decides to update Trooping the Colour once he takes the throne, but until then, birthdays are twice as nice for King Charles.