PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS FOR ABC NEWS’ ‘GOOD MORNING AMERICA’ AND ‘GMA3,’ JAN. 12-17

The following report highlights the programming of ABC’s Emmy® Award-winning “Good Morning America” and Emmy Award-nominated “GMA3” during the week of Jan. 12-17. “Good Morning America” is a two-hour, live program airing Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST) and Saturday–Sunday mornings (check local listings) on ABC. “GMA3” is a one-hour program airing weekdays at 1:00 p.m. EST/12:00 p.m. CST on ABC. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer for both programs.

Highlights of the week include the following (subject to change):

“Good Morning America”

Monday, Jan. 12 — Actors Grace Van Patten and Jackson White (“Tell Me Lies”); former talk show host Maury Povich (“Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV”); a musical performance by Brandon Lake; ABC Secret Savings with “GMA” lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, Jan. 13 — Actors Ashton Kutcher and Anthony Ramos (“The Beauty”); actor Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”); chef Jamie Oliver (“Eat Yourself Healthy”); American Cancer Society chief scientific officer Dr. William Dahut; Deals & Steals

Wednesday, Jan. 14 — Actor Jeremy Pope (“The Beauty”); chef Jamie Oliver (“Eat Yourself Healthy”); Deals & Steals

Thursday, Jan. 15 — Actress Erika Christensen (“Will Trent”); actor Sean Hayes (“The Unknown”); chef Jamie Oliver (“Eat Yourself Healthy”); 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Florida; Deals & Steals

Friday, Jan. 16 — Dietitian Maya Feller; The Right Stuff series with “GMA” lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, Jan. 17 — Secret Savings Special

“GMA3”

Monday, Jan. 12 — Former talk show host Maury Povich (“Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV”); InStyle fashion director Kevin Huynh shares the best fitness gear for 2026; ABC Secret Savings with “GMA” lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, Jan. 13 — Actor Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”); Dr. Lucky Sekhon (“The Lucky Egg”); ABC Secret Savings with ABC News’ Will Ganss; Deals & Steals

Wednesday, Jan. 14 — Director Kenny Ortega and actress Monique Coleman discuss the 20th anniversary of “High School Musical”; chef Jamie Oliver (“Eat Yourself Healthy”); Deals & Steals

Thursday, Jan. 15 — Actress Erika Christensen (“Will Trent”); chef Jamie Oliver (“Eat Yourself Healthy”); 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Florida; Deals & Steals

Friday, Jan. 16 — Dietitian Maya Feller; nutritionist Kylie Sakaida; The Right Stuff series with “GMA” lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto

