Quick Hits After Friday’s Titans Practice 

NASHVILLE – The Titans returned to the practice field on Friday at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park to continue preparations for Sunday’s game vs the Seattle Seahawks.

Here’s a look at the developments from the day:

-The Titans ruled out three players for Sunday’s game.

Receiver/return man Chimere Dike wasn’t one of them.

“He’s his normal self,” Titans interim coach Mike McCoy said of Dike. “He just works every day, and he’s Chim. It’s outstanding. You love everything about him. I mean we’ve been saying the same thing from the first time you guys asked a question about him when he had some success, and he’s a young player that is a true pro and he only does it one way. He works his tail off and you love the guy.”

Dike will work at receiver, but it remains to be seen how he’ll be used on special teams on Sunday.

Dike has returned punts and kicks this season for the Titans, but left this past Sunday’s game with a chest contusion.

The three players ruled OUT vs. Seattle:

-Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring).

-Receiver Elic Ayomanor (hamstring).

-Safety Kendell Brooks (concussion).

-With Ayomanor out, and Calvin Ridley and Bryce Oliver going on Injured Reserve last week, the Titans are thin at receiver.

There has been a lot of speculation this week that Xavier Restrepo could be activated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game for the first time this season.

McCoy wasn’t tipping his hand on Friday.

“I know you’re going to ask about everything going on and who’s going to be up, who’s going to be down,” McCoy said “I think it’s an opportunity of a lifetime for the guys. We played a number of different people in different positions and they had a great week of practice with all the guys that could possibly be moved up. But we’ll make those decisions in the next 24 hours exactly how we’re going to put this thing together with health and with Elic being down now.

“We got to decide what is best. But I think it’s—give these guys credit for the way they’ve worked. When I’m talking about that, all the receivers, that have worked through the look teams through the year, and like I talked to them all week long, this is an opportunity for some of you guys to step up and I think with the standard and the culture and the way these guys work as an entire team, it says a lot about them. So I’m excited to see these guys play on Sunday. So it’s a good week of preparation. Go from there.”

-Receiver Van Jefferson will be the extra, gameday captain for Sunday’s game.

-The Titans moved running back Kalel Mullings to the team’s Designated to Return to Practice list last week.

This designation opened up a three-week window for Mullings practice with the team, and he will not count against the team’s 53-man roster until being activated from Injured Reserve.

McCoy didn’t say whether Mullings, sidelined earlier with an ankle injury, would be activated this week. Mullings was a full participant all week in practices, including Friday’s session. He’s officially listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game.

Now, for more injury updates from Friday:

-Linebacker Joe Bachie (ankle) practiced and is good to go.

-Cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (knee) did not practice and he’s listed as QUESTIONABLE.

-G/C Corey Levin (neck) practiced on a limited basis and is listed as QUESTIONABLE.

-Tight end Chig Okonkwo (foot) practiced again and is good to go.

-Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (NIR-Rest) practiced again and is good to go.

-Running back Tyjae Spears (NIR-Rest) practiced again and is good to go.

-Edge rusher Jihad Ward (NIR-Rest) practiced again and is good to go.

-Guard Kevin Zeitler (NIR-Rest) practiced again and is good to go.

-The Titans are scheduled to hold a walkthrough on Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s game vs the Seahawks.