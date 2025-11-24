Shedeur Sanders FAQ: Browns’ expectations on first QB1 start

Editor’s note: This story originally published on Wednesday, Nov. 19, when the Browns named Shedeur Sanders the starter for Cleveland’s Week 12 game at Las Vegas.

Since the Cleveland Browns selected quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, the team has brought him along like a developmental player. The fourth quarterback added during the offseason, Sanders was QB4 on the depth chart — behind veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel — during training camp and didn’t receive a single first-team rep throughout the summer.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry likened Sanders’ transition to the pros as someone who was “fluent in English and now you have to learn Mandarin.” Sanders began Cleveland’s regular season on Sept. 7 as the No. 3 QB behind Flacco and Gabriel — Pickett was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of roster cutdown day. Sanders then assumed the backup role after Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 7.

During the Browns’ Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Gabriel sustained a concussion and Sanders entered the game at the start of the second half. After an uneven and unexpected debut in which he finished 4-of-16 passing for 47 yards with an interception and was sacked twice, the 23-year-old will get another chance to showcase his growth in Week 12.

With Gabriel remaining in concussion protocol, Sanders will make his first career start on Sunday at the Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS), becoming the 42nd quarterback to start for the Browns since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999.

But there are questions that arise with Sanders’ first start, including how coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will maximize the rookie’s skill set in Cleveland’s offense and how this move impacts the team’s offseason personnel strategy when deciding on quarterback depth and quite possibly the future face of the franchise. ESPN NFL Nation Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi, senior NFL insider Jeremy Fowler and NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid weigh in on what lies ahead for Sanders and the Browns:

How are the Browns supporting Sanders to set him up for success?

Much has been made about the practice reps given (or not given) to Sanders since he arrived in Cleveland, but Stefanski has been confident in his staff’s plan for the fifth-round draft pick out of Colorado. With 13 rookies on the active roster, including two rookie quarterbacks, Stefanski, who is in his sixth season as head coach, has modified practices. He split the practice field into two to maximize reps during the summer and has implemented post-practice sessions for young, developmental players such as Sanders.

Though Sanders wasn’t receiving starting practice reps like Gabriel did when he was the backup to Flacco during the season, Sanders has run the scout team offense and gotten reps in walk-through settings.

Sanders said after his debut Sunday against Baltimore that the post-practice reps helped him to understand concepts but acknowledged he has to develop chemistry with the starting unit. “I don’t think I played good at all. I think there’s a lot of things we need to look at during the week and go and just get comfortable with even throwing routes with [wide receiver] Jerry [Jeudy] and throwing routes with all those guys. I think that was my first ball to him all year,” he said.

Sanders will finally get those first-team practice reps this week.

“You want to make sure that all the concepts are things that he feels confident in,” Stefanski said Wednesday. “Obviously having been around him over the months, you get a good sense of the things that fit his eyes, so to speak. So definitely want to lean into those types of things and he’s working very hard.” — Oyefusi

Shedeur Sanders (No. 2) led the Colorado Buffalos to a 9-4 record in 2024, finishing the season with 4,134 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns. Andrew Wevers/Getty Images

What are the rookie QB’s best traits? And where does he still need to improve?

Ball placement and poise are among Sanders’ best traits, as evidenced by his experience in college (25 starts at Colorado and 25 more at Jackson State).

In his final season at Colorado, he had an FBS-high 74% completion percentage, and his 6.5% off-target rate was third lowest. When he is protected and in rhythm, Sanders has enough arm strength to get the ball to his spots, and he’s precise when throwing to the underneath areas of the field.

Sanders must still learn when plays are over, though. He tends to drift in the pocket, looking for the perfect play, and that can result in big losses when things don’t open up quickly. He took an FBS-high 42 sacks last season as the Buffaloes’ starting QB.

Getting the ball out to his checkdown or simply looking to gain yards as a runner will be key as he adjusts to starting in the NFL. — Reid

How can Stefanski and Rees maximize Sanders’ skill set?

During the rookie’s one half of play in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, Baltimore took advantage of Sanders’ inconsistent pocket management and the Browns’ struggling offensive line by sending an assortment of blitzes. Sanders finished 0-for-5 against the blitz and just 1-for-7 with an interception and two sacks under duress, according to ESPN Research.

Rees, who took over as the Browns’ playcaller in Week 10, tried to help Sanders by rolling him out in the pocket and designing quick reads to get the ball out of his hands in rhythm.

The Raiders don’t blitz often, but given Sanders’ troubles in his debut and injuries along the offensive line for Cleveland — starting tackles Jack Conklin and Cam Robinson are day-to-day with knee injuries — the Browns should expect similar looks at Las Vegas and will have to be prepared with answers.

A well-executed run-first game plan would also help to keep Sanders in advantageous down-and-distance situations. — Oyefusi

How likely is it that Cleveland goes back to Gabriel once he’s healthy?

Immediately following Sunday’s game against Baltimore, Stefanski committed to Gabriel as the starter if the quarterback were to clear the concussion protocol. Stefanski also said he did not want to speculate if Sanders could retain the starting role with a strong performance against the Raiders.

This stance by the coach aligns with previous comments he has made and supports how he has not wavered on Gabriel’s standing as QB1, even as the offense has eclipsed 20 points only once since he took over as the starter in Week 5.

An impressive showing from Sanders would make for an interesting decision for the Browns’ Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers, but Stefanski hasn’t given any indication that he would consider a permanent change to Sanders, making Sunday’s game at Las Vegas potentially instrumental in the QB decision-making going forward.

“I’m obviously focused on this game,” Stefanski said Wednesday. — Oyefusi

With the Browns having two first-round picks in 2026, how will Sanders’ and Gabriel’s play impact Cleveland’s draft strategy?

Owner Jimmy Haslam said that it was “absolutely” important to evaluate both rookie quarterbacks on the field this season, and with the move to start Sanders in the wake of Gabriel’s injury, the Browns will get their opportunity to see both passers lead the offense.

Before his concussion, Gabriel struggled in his four games as the starter, posting a 30.9 Total QBR that ranks 31st out of 32 qualifying passers, ranking above only Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward.

Sanders’ debut got off to an even worse start — he registered a 2.4 QBR in the second half of Sunday’s game — but there’s belief internally that Sanders will produce a better showing with a full week of practice reps.

The Browns have 10 draft picks, including their two first-rounders, in the 2026 draft. With an offense that has woefully lagged behind an elite defense, Cleveland is likely to target upgrades along the offensive line and at the skill positions, which will be headlined by the quarterback position. — Oyefusi

The Browns’ quarterback room is led by rookies Shedeur Sanders (No. 144 pick) and Dillon Gabriel (No. 94 pick). Jason Miller/Getty Images

What are the chances the Browns look elsewhere for a QB1 in the offseason?

The chances are moderately high. Armed with two first-round picks (one being from the 2025 trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars), the Browns will have ample opportunity to secure a passer high in the draft.

The 2026 quarterback class is considered weaker than advertised entering the college football season, but multiple passers will prove worthy of a first-round billing. Cleveland is projected to own the Nos. 2 and 19 picks based on current records and ESPN’s Football Power Index. That’s a unique opportunity to find a long-term solution at the game’s most important position.

Daniel Jones will be the top free agent quarterback, and though the Indianapolis Colts will work to bring the veteran quarterback back, anything is possible in free agency.

While the Browns are high on Gabriel, most teams I’ve spoken to project him as a quality No. 2 in the league. Perhaps he can change that perception over the final six or seven weeks or prove he’s a bridge option in 2026. But either way the Browns are well-positioned to make a bold statement this offseason. — Fowler