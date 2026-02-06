Redrafting first two rounds of 2025 NFL class: 64 new picks

What if every NFL team had the chance to change their Round 1 and Round 2 picks from the 2025 draft?

Our NFL Nation reporters redrafted the first two rounds of last April’s draft — all 64 picks — with the benefit of hindsight, making their selections as if they were the general manager for the team they cover. We asked them to explain their reasoning for each pick. The order is the same as when the draft began last April, and our reporters were not allowed to make trades.

Last year, quarterback Cam Ward was the undisputed selection at No. 1 for the Titans. But does he still have the edge over Tyler Shough or Jaxson Dart after their rookie seasons? Plus, how high would Cam Skattebo, Harold Fannin Jr. and Xavier Watts — each of whom was drafted in Round 3 or later — move up?

Let’s start with the Titans getting a do-over at No. 1 and end with the Eagles at No. 64.

ROUND 1

Original pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

New pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Ward showed tremendous signs of improvement after Tennessee’s Week 10 bye. Only one of his seven interceptions came in the final eight games, and he threw 10 of his 15 touchdown passes in that stretch. It’s clear Ward has the potential to be the franchise quarterback the Titans have desperately needed. — Turron Davenport

Original pick: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado (JAX traded up)

New pick: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

The Browns find themselves in a similar spot after failing to hit on either quarterback — Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders — they drafted. Shough’s sample size (nine starts) is still small, and there’s no knowing how he would have performed with Cleveland’s supporting cast. But he impressed in less-than-ideal circumstances in New Orleans. — Daniel Oyefusi

Original pick: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

New pick: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

No time to wait for a quarterback. Ward and Shough were already off the board, which could be looked at as a fortuitous twist for the Giants. Dart led all rookie quarterbacks with 24 total touchdowns in only 12 starts. He also had the highest QBR at 57.6. Carter would have been a good pick again, but New York needed a quarterback in this scenario. — Jordan Raanan

Original pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

New pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Campbell had some struggles against top-tier edge rushers in the postseason, but the Patriots saw promising signs overall with his play and culture-setting. He was a starter upon arriving in the spring and should only benefit from a full offseason in the team’s strength program. — Mike Reiss

Original pick: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan (CLE pick from JAX trade)

New pick: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

This is a dream scenario for the Jaguars, who got the player they coveted without having to give up any picks (including a 2026 first-rounder). Hunter’s rookie season ended after seven games because of a knee injury, but the Jaguars are still committed to him being a two-way player. — Michael DiRocco

Original pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

New pick: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Jeanty showed he has the potential to be a solid player in this league. But the Raiders’ biggest issue in 2025 was the offensive line, and taking Membou would have been beneficial for the unit long term. The running back class was pretty strong in 2025, so going with Membou here and adding a running back later is a win-win situation. — Ryan McFadden

Original pick: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

New pick: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

The Jets’ brass was happy with Membou, who started every game. But they are forced to pivot here, so the obvious choice is Carter, who finished strong after an uneven start to his rookie season. The Jets’ pass rush disappeared in 2025, ranking next-to-last with 26 sacks. Carter would have changed that. — Rich Cimini

Original pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

New pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

As much as the Panthers still need an elite pass rusher, McMillan has been vital as quarterback Bryce Young’s No. 1 receiver. With McMillan, the Panthers had the firepower to keep pace with opponents offensively and make comebacks (see: Young’s six fourth-quarter/OT victories) that they didn’t have the year before. — David Newton

Original pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

New pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

With Shough already off the board, the Saints stick with their original first-round pick as a foundational player. Since they didn’t land Shough, the Saints would likely aim to pick a QB in the 2026 draft, and they would need someone to protect him. — Katherine Terrell

Original pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

New pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

At the time, many questioned why the Bears drafted Loveland over Tyler Warren, who had significantly more receiving production at Penn State. That feeling lingered until Loveland’s breakout performance against the Bengals in Week 9, which proved he was the right pick for Ben Johnson’s system. The former Michigan tight end finished as Chicago’s leader in receptions (58) and receiving yards (713) and was tied for the team lead with six touchdowns. — Courtney Cronin

Original pick: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

New pick: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The 49ers had strong interest in McMillan around the draft, but he was off the board. And though Williams showed promise, Egbuka would have helped stabilize a position that has a lot of question marks. Although Egbuka’s fast start turned into a slow finish, he’d be the best and most proven wideout under contract for the Niners right now. — Nick Wagoner

Quarterback Tyler Shough, edge rusher Abdul Carter and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka all join different teams in our annual redraft. ESPN

Original pick: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

New pick: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

Some eyebrows were raised when the Cowboys took Booker here, but he answered every question while replacing a future Hall of Famer in Zack Martin. Booker’s strength and surprising athleticism helped the Cowboys have a 4,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard receivers and a 1,000-yard running back. He will be a cornerstone player, just like Martin was. — Todd Archer

Original pick: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

New pick: Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota State

It’s odd to see back-to-back guards picked midway through the first round, but both were simply that good. The Dolphins took Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round, but Zabel was much better this season. He could have given them a legitimate core of offensive linemen, joining Patrick Paul, Aaron Brewer and Austin Jackson. Fifth-round pick Jordan Phillips outplayed Grant, so Miami doesn’t have to lock on to a defensive tackle this early again. — Marcel Louis-Jacques

Original pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

New pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Warren’s performance declined in conjunction with quarterback Daniel Jones’ injuries in the second half of the season. But Warren’s ability to hurt defenses at every level was immediately apparent. Meanwhile, his versatility as a receiver, runner, blocker and even passer added a fresh element to the Colts’ offense that defenses had to take into consideration. — Stephen Holder

Original pick: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

New pick: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

The biggest priority for the Falcons last offseason was boosting an anemic pass rush. They traded back into the first round to snag Pearce after taking Walker, and he responded with 10.5 sacks, the most from a rookie since Micah Parsons in 2021. With Pearce still on the board here, drafting him (and not giving up a future first-round pick to do so) is a no-brainer. — Marc Raimondi

Original pick: Walter Nolen III, DT, Ole Miss

New pick: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

In theory, Nolen was a pick that made sense. He was quick, powerful and violent and going into a veteran defensive line room that would mentor him. But injuries derailed his rookie season and Arizona ended up needing help on the offensive line. Conerly would have addressed that need, especially at right tackle. Adding him opposite Paris Johnson Jr. would have given Arizona a pair of a bookend tackles to build around. — Josh Weinfuss

Original pick: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

New pick: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Stewart could still pan out after an injury-filled rookie season. But Starks would have been an immediate starter for Cincinnati. The free safety out of Georgia had two interceptions and four pass deflections as the nearest defender in 2025, per NFL Next Gen Stats. He could have been a young replacement for Geno Stone, who is set to enter free agency. — Ben Baby

Original pick: Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota State

New pick: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

As much as it would hurt the Seahawks to lose Zabel, they’d be thrilled to see their talented nickelback still on the board. After an early-season ankle injury, Emmanwori developed into a key part of coach Mike Macdonald’s defense. His coverage and tackling ability allowed Seattle to keep at least five defensive backs on the field no matter the offensive personnel. He looks like an All-Pro in the making. — Brady Henderson

Original pick: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

New pick: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

With Egbuka gone, let’s pivot to inside linebacker, as the Bucs need a successor for 14-year veteran Lavonte David. Schwesinger led the league with 146 tackles and is the favorite to be the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Coach Todd Bowles asks a lot of his inside linebackers, making Schwesinger’s instincts and sure tackling an ideal fit. — Jenna Laine

Original pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

New pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Although a running back like Ashton Jeanty or TreVeyon Henderson would have warranted a long look, coach Sean Payton had targeted RJ Harvey weeks out before the draft. So, Barron is still the pick, even with the entire RB class still on the board here. Barron played less than 20% of the defensive snaps this season in a unit with three All-Pros in it, but the Broncos see an emerging role for him as a cornerback, safety and dime linebacker. — Jeff Legwold

Original pick: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

New pick: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

It was a toss-up between Harmon and Graham because fortifying the defensive line is still the best use of the Steelers’ pick. Though Harmon made a noticeable difference when healthy, Graham, a PFWA All-Rookie team selection, would have been a slight upgrade after starting 17 games for the Browns. He had seven tackles for loss and 49 total tackles this season. — Brooke Pryor

Original pick: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

New pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Despite some strong performances from Hampton, general manager Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh would be jumping for joy if the draft board fell this way. In this scenario, they get one of the best prospects in this class to go behind what they believe is one of the league’s best offensive lines when healthy. — Kris Rhim

Original pick: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

New pick: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Packers were always going to need a starting left tackle in 2026 because they’re not likely to re-sign Rasheed Walker and who knows if Jordan Morgan can play there. So even if Simmons wouldn’t have started for Green Bay in 2025, he would have solidified Jordan Love’s blindside protection moving forward. Before a season-ending wrist injury in November, Simmons allowed a pressure rate of 6.6%, the third-lowest mark among left tackles. — Rob Demovsky

Original pick: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State

New pick: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State

The Vikings were motivated to fill their left guard position, and nothing about Jackson’s rookie season would have changed their minds about him. He started 14 games, including one with a broken wrist, and performed in a way that suggests he can be a long-term starter. Jackson ranked No. 5 among NFL guards in run block win rate (76.9%). — Kevin Seifert

Original pick: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss (NYG traded up)

New pick: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

The Texans traded away Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil and needed a replacement. Houston thought Cam Robinson could be that player, but they quickly saw throughout training camp that Ersery was the better option. The second-round pick allowed a pressure rate of 7.9% in 2025 (eighth lowest in the NFL). — DJ Bien-Aime

Original pick: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee (ATL traded up)

New pick: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky

Without the ability to trade back, the Rams address one of the positions on their roster where they don’t have a long-term solution: cornerback. The Rams believe tight end Terrance Ferguson (who went in Round 2 to the Rams last April) will develop into an important offensive contributor, but this would have addressed a more pressing need for a team that made a long playoff run. — Sarah Barshop

Original pick: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

New pick: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

The Ravens desperately lacked a pass rush this season, recording their fewest sacks (30) in 15 seasons. Walker proved to be one of the best edge rushers in this class with his speed and explosiveness. His 5.5 sacks were the second most by a rookie this season. — Jamison Hensley

Original pick: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

New pick: Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia

The Lions entered the draft with the right idea of bolstering the offensive line. Detroit couldn’t fully predict that Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow would retire in June, but Ratledge contributed right away for Detroit after being picked in Round 2. He started in all 17 games at right guard and did not allow a sack over his final 12 games. He deserves to be picked by the Lions again. — Eric Woodyard

Original pick: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

New pick: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Iowa State

The Commanders could target an offensive lineman or cornerback here, as they were reluctant to pick a running back in the first round last April. But Henderson would have provided Washington with juice on offense, something it lacked all season. With the Patriots, he became the second player in NFL history to have two games with multiple 50-yard rushing touchdowns in his career, per ESPN Research, joining Chris Johnson (2009). — John Keim

Original pick: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

New pick: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

The Bills didn’t do enough to address wide receiver, so this is an opportunity to add a big target (6-foot-4, 214 pounds) who also ran a 4.47 40-yard dash. The position is in need of more talent, and Higgins could have been part of that building process. — Alaina Getzenberg

Original pick: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama (PHI traded up)

New pick: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

With Simmons off the board, the Chiefs could address their other big need by selecting Scourton, who had a better season than the two defensive linemen (Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte) that the team selected later in the draft. With Scourton alongside Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, the Chiefs could have improved on their 35 sacks (tied for 22nd in the NFL). — Nate Taylor

Original pick: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State (KC pick from PHI trade)

New pick: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Jihaad Campbell had a quality rookie season, but the Eagles could pivot here for a playmaker at a position of need. Watts had five interceptions — tied for second most in the NFL — while posting 11 passes defensed and 96 tackles. It’s hard to pass up that type of production. — Tim McManus

ROUND 2

Original pick: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

New pick: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Schwesinger is off the board, and a run on offensive linemen leaves the Browns without a much-needed addition there. But Cleveland would have no problem selecting Fannin higher than his original third-round slot. He emerged as the Browns’ top pass catcher despite an unsettled QB situation. — Daniel Oyefusi

Original pick: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State (HOU pick from NYG trade)

New pick: Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE, Boston College

Abdul Carter was long gone at this point, but the Giants would have still wanted to use a premium pick to boost their pass rush. Ezeiruaku is the best edge rushing option available at this point. He had 23 pressures and 12 QB hits in Dallas. — Jordan Raanan

Original pick: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina (SEA traded up)

New pick: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Burden can take a short pass and get yards after the catch; he also made big plays on deep throws in 2025. He would be an ideal young receiver to pair with Cam Ward. — Turron Davenport

Original pick: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State (CLE pick from JAX trade)

New pick: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Jaguars weren’t planning on re-signing Devin Lloyd, and his big season likely hasn’t changed that since he’ll garner interest in free agency. Plus, the team wants to move on eventually from Foyesade Oluokun. Campbell — who had 80 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a rookie — could be part of the succession plan at the second level. — Michael DiRocco

Original pick: Jonah Savaiinaea, G, Arizona (MIA traded up)

New pick: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Raiders have an opportunity to take a first-round talent on Day 2. Hampton’s rookie season was limited to nine games due to a left ankle fracture in Week 5, but the talent is there. Before his injury, he was tied for 12th among all running backs in yards per carry (4.8). — Ryan McFadden

Original pick: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

New pick: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Williams was a predraft visitor to the Patriots, and his pass-rush ability and overall relentless style of play looked like a fit for a team that prides itself on an identity of “effort and finish.” The edge position figures to be a top priority for the Patriots in 2026, but it likely wouldn’t be as much of a target had they drafted Williams. — Mike Reiss

Original pick: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

New pick: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

The Bears would have been thrilled had the board unfolded this way. Chicago eyed a running back on Day 2 but couldn’t get the Patriots to budge one spot and instead took Burden. That was a terrific pick, but with Burden not available, Judkins could have filled a significant need in the backfield. He rushed 230 times for 827 yards (third most among rookies) and seven touchdowns in 2025. — Courtney Cronin

Original pick: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

New pick: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

The Saints could take safety Jonas Sanker here and be perfectly happy after he ended up a season-long starter. But the Saints need to start building their offense up again. Alvin Kamara is 30 and has missed the end of the past two seasons due to injury. Skattebo could have been a fun part of coach Kellen Moore’s offense, which was thin on playmakers by the end of this season. — Katherine Terrell

Original pick: T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina (BUF traded up)

New pick: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

Linebacker wasn’t thought to be a significant need for Chicago in the draft, which was why using a fourth-round pick on Ruben Hyppolite II, who played only 28 defensive snaps, raised eyebrows. Given all the injuries the Bears dealt with at linebacker, grabbing Knight here was an easy decision, though. His 106 tackles would have been the second most on the Bears, and he finished with three sacks, four tackles for loss and seven passes defensed. — Courtney Cronin

Original pick: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

New pick: Oronde Gadsden, TE, Syracuse

Gadsden and Taylor play the same position and have similar backgrounds (their fathers played in the NFL), but the difference is explosiveness. Gadsden averaged 13.6 yards per catch and 4.5 YAC per reception, whereas Taylor averaged 8.4 and 3.0, respectively. — Rich Cimini

Original pick: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

New pick: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

Collins got off to a slow start in the spring because of a calf injury, but he steadily improved throughout the season after shedding some weight. He made a game-saving play in a Week 5 win against the Rams, and the Niners were encouraged that he can become a full-time starter in 2026. — Nick Wagoner

Original pick: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

New pick: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Injuries in the beginning and the end of his rookie season did not help, but Hairston still managed two interceptions, which would have tied for the most with the Cowboys. Cornerback was a need last season and is an even bigger one as the Cowboys enter 2026 after the release of Trevon Diggs. Hairston has the tools to be an impact player. — Todd Archer

Original pick: JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

New pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Cornerback was an issue in Indianapolis, with injuries to Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner (whom the Colts gave up two first-round picks to acquire at the trade deadline) plaguing the unit. Johnson would have provided some depth with 10 pass breakups in 10 starts. On the flip side, Tuimoloau played just 24% of the defensive snaps — though he should have a bigger role next season. — Stephen Holder

Original pick: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon (LAR pick from ATL trade)

New pick: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

The Falcons got five interceptions from third-round pick Xavier Watts in 2025. With him off the board, the best secondary option left would be Parrish, who Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said was perhaps the team’s best cornerback in 2025. He could have been a solid No. 2 outside cornerback or strong in the slot. — Marc Raimondi

Original pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

New pick: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

It was a head-scratching move when general manager Monti Ossenfort didn’t draft a receiver. Eight months later, that feeling still exists. Beyond Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, the Cardinals’ receiving room was missing depth. Someone like Golden would have given Arizona a necessary playmaker. — Josh Weinfuss

Original pick: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota (HOU traded up through LV)

New pick: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

The Dolphins still address the same two positions they did in the actual draft, just in reverse order. Walker was a steal for the Bills in the fourth round, and his massive size makes him a natural run stopper. At 6-foot-7, he can also disrupt passes at the line of scrimmage. He could have stabilized the D-line alongside Zach Sieler. — Marcel Louis-Jacques

Original pick: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

New pick: Walter Nolen III, DT, Ole Miss

This one feels like a no-brainer. Nolen led all rookie defensive tackles with an 11.4% pressure rate, according to ESPN Research. The Bengals needed a better interior pass rush last season and will look to address that this offseason. Nolen was good against the run, too. He had a 39% run stop win rate. — Ben Baby

Original pick: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

New pick: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Part of the appeal with Arroyo was that his receiving skills could help make up for what the Seahawks lost by trading DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh. But they were also high on Taylor, who’s considered the better blocker and all-around tight end. His 369 receiving yards were twice as many as Arroyo produced this season (each of them played 13 games). — Brady Henderson

Original pick: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M (CAR traded up)

New pick: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Running back RJ Harvey is still on the board, but Ferguson (a Colorado native) is the pick at a position where the Broncos are still seeking significant impact. He played 39% of the snaps for the Rams, but his athleticism, speed and comfort level as a receiver would have put him in line for significant playing time in Denver. — Jeff Legwold





52. Seattle Seahawks (via PIT)

Original pick: Oluwafemi Oladejo, Edge, UCLA (TEN traded up)

New pick: Dylan Fairchild, G, Georgia

After missing out on Grey Zabel, the Seahawks badly need a left guard. Fairchild wasn’t one of their top four options heading into the draft. Of those four, only Jonah Savaiinaea is still on the board in this scenario, but Fairchild had the stronger rookie season, finishing with better run and pass block win rates. — Brady Henderson

Original pick: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

New pick: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

Morrison could blossom into a good player, but the reason he fell was due to bilateral hip injuries. With Jacob Parrish, the Bucs’ third-round pick, already off the board, I went with Burke, who was drafted in the fifth round by Arizona last April. Stepping into a larger-than-expected role due to injuries, he had 11 pass breakups and led all rookie cornerbacks with three interceptions. — Jenna Laine

Original pick: Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

New pick: Chimere Dike, WR, Florida

I rolled the dice that Matthew Golden would still be available, but there were still good options at receiver. Not only is Dike a deep threat from the slot, but he also has elite return skills. He led the league in all-purpose yards and was first-team All-Pro as a punt returner (with two punt returns for touchdowns). The Packers have done well with second-round receivers over the years (e.g., Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, Davante Adams and Christian Watson). — Rob Demovsky

Original pick: Tre’ Harris, WR, Ole Miss

New pick: Tre’ Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Harris was stuck behind a deep wide receiving corps, but he still impressed the Chargers in limited time. He was particularly sound as a run blocker, where he was responsible for catalyzing many explosive Chargers runs this season. The Chargers were ecstatic that Harris was here in April and would make this pick again. — Kris Rhim

Original pick: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College (CHI traded up)

New pick: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Bills were hoping Deone Walker, who emerged as a consistent starter in 2025, would fall to them. But with him off the board, let’s go with Harmon. He was another rookie defensive tackle who made an impact when he was on the field, starting eight games. — Alaina Getzenberg

Original pick: Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia (DET traded up)

New pick: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Carolina still needs a pass rusher. The Panthers traded up to get Nic Scourton higher in the second round, but he’s off the board at this point. Green was considered to have Round 1-caliber talent, but two sexual assault allegations (he was never charged) put him in Round 2. He showed flashes in Baltimore’s pass rush this season, finishing with 3.5 sacks and 5.5 run stuffs. — David Newton

Original pick: Jack Bech, WR, TCU (LV pick from HOU trade)

New pick: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Even though Noel didn’t exceed 300 receiving yards as a rookie, the former Iowa State standout is a vertical threat. He had two 40-yard receptions, including a 43-yard touchdown against the Chargers. He was just stuck on the depth chart behind wideout Christian Kirk, whom the Texans paid $16.5 million this season. — DJ Bien-Aime

Original pick: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

New pick: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

The Ravens’ interior defensive line is a major concern because of the uncertainty surrounding Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike, who missed the final 15 games with a neck injury. Grant struggled early in the season before showing why he was the No. 13 pick. Over the last 13 games, he was one of two rookie defensive tackles to record over 20 tackles and multiple sacks. (Pittsburgh’s Derrick Harmon was the other.) — Jamison Hensley

Original pick: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF (DEN pick from DET/CAR trade)

New pick: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Entering the season, Detroit knew its defensive line was a big concern since defensive tackle Alim McNeill would miss games early while recovering from an ACL tear. At times, Williams could have been more productive. But he did show glimpses of his ability to stop the run in 10 starts. He continued to grow with 18 tackles, one sack and four passes defensed. So, the Lions would basically flip their first two picks. — Eric Woodyard

Original pick: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

New pick: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Washington liked Amos enough to consider him in the first round last April, and we’re sticking with him because he was the team’s best cornerback before breaking his fibula in Week 10. Amos can succeed in press or zone coverage, providing flexibility in defensive calls. — John Keim

Original pick: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M (CHI pick from BUF trade)

New pick: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

Cornerback was certainly a significant need for this defense. The Bills have also recently shown a willingness to go for smaller cornerbacks; Riley fits the bill for at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds. He offers upside for future seasons after finishing with eight passes defensed in 2025 (second most by a rookie). — Alaina Getzenberg

Original pick: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

New pick: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

An argument can be made that the Chiefs had the worst pair of running backs (Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt) in terms of producing explosive runs this season. Harvey could have given the Chiefs more consistent production, allowing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to take less of the burden on offense. — Nate Taylor

Original pick: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

New pick: Jared Wilson, G, Georgia

After taking a safety in the first round, Philadelphia looks to bolster an offensive line that didn’t live up to its high standards in 2025. Wilson started 16 games, including the playoffs, for the Super Bowl-bound Patriots. He played at guard and can play center as well. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland could have used that versatility in a front with health issues along the interior. — Tim McManus

