Rivera takes senior women’s all-around title, National Team reordered to conclude 2026 Winter Cup • USA Gymnastics

Hezly Rivera cruised to the 2026 Winter Cup senior women’s all-around title as the Senior Women’s National Team Presented by Xfinity was named Sunday evening in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (February 22, 2026) – Hezly Rivera (Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics) cruised to the 2026 Winter Cup senior women’s all-around title as the Senior Women’s National Team Presented by Xfinity was named Sunday evening in Louisville.

Rivera was in command the entire competition, climbing to the top of the podium with a 56.750 overall and earning scores over 14 points on each apparatus. The reigning U.S. all-around champion added three apparatus medals to her medal case, with balance beam (14.200) and floor exercise (14.100) gold, and a silver on uneven bars (14.300). She also notched the third-highest single-vault score (14.150) of the night.

In her senior debut, Charleigh Bullock (Spotsylvania, Va./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center) claimed the all-around silver medal, finishing second with a 55.200 and also securing uneven bars gold with a 14.400. Winning the all-around bronze medal was Claire Pease (Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics), who scored a 54.350 and took the vault crown with a 14.050 (14.250; 13.850).

Following competition, the U.S. women’s program announced the 2026 Senior Women’s National Team Presented by Xfinity and set rosters for upcoming international competitions.

The following athletes were named to the 2026 Senior Women’s National Team Presented by Xfinity, with international assignments indicated by symbol:

Skye Blakely — Frisco, Texas/University of Florida

Charleigh Bullock — Spotsylvania, Va./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center*^

Dulcy Caylor — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Reese Esponda — The Woodlands, Texas/World Champions Centre^

Jayla Hang — Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Gabrielle Hardie — Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters

Greta Krob — Tipton, Iowa/IGN^

Caroline Moreau — Keller, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics^

Claire Pease — Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics*

Hezly Rivera — Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics*

Joscelyn Roberson — Texarkana, Texas/University of Arkansas

Simone Rose — Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics^

Leanne Wong — Overland Park, Kan./University of Florida

*American Cup

^City of Jesolo Trophy

The National Team will be reordered following the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships August 6-9 in Phoenix, Arizona.



Senior National Team