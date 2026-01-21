RMD Law Recognizes Sejal Sharma as 2025 Scholarship Winner and Introduces 2026 Scholarship Award

PRESS RELEASE Published January 21, 2026

RMD Law – Personal Injury Lawyers, a California-based personal injury lawyer team serving communities statewide, today named Sejal Sharma as the 2025 RMD Law Scholarship winner and launched the 2026 application period to support students pursuing higher education.

“Supporting students who are engaged in their fields and committed to contributing to their communities reflects RMD Law – Personal Injury Lawyers’ broader effort to give back beyond legal services,” said John Rajaee, Partner at RMD Law – Personal Injury Lawyers. “Through its Irvine injury attorneys team, RMD Law continues serving local residents with legal guidance after serious accidents and injuries. That same community connection also supports the firm’s scholarship efforts, which recognize students who demonstrate long-term potential.

Sharma brings a strong mix of academic performance and leadership experience that aligns with the scholarship’s goals. She is a senior at the University of Southern California, completing her bachelor’s degree in civil engineering while also pursuing a master’s degree in environmental engineering. Through its Irvine Injury Attorneys team, RMD Law continues to support California communities as a Personal Injury Lawyer resource while also investing in education through the RMD Law Scholarship.

Through her current Imagineering internship with Disney, Sharma gains hands-on experience applying classroom knowledge to real-world engineering projects. Outside of school, she enjoys photography and spending time outdoors, reflecting the balance and determination recognized through the RMD Law Scholarship program.

As part of its community outreach efforts, RMD Law – Personal Injury Lawyers created the scholarship to help students manage educational costs while encouraging strong leadership and meaningful community engagement. The program helps reduce financial pressure so students can stay focused on coursework, leadership roles, and career development while the firm continues serving clients as a personal injury lawyer across California.

Applications for the 2026 RMD Law Scholarship are now being accepted, with eligibility open to U.S. students who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership potential, and a commitment to community involvement. The scholarship is designed to reward academic excellence and inspire compassionate leadership while helping students manage education costs.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, RMD Law – Personal Injury Lawyers represents individuals and families in personal injury matters across the state, including car accidents, slip and fall incidents, wrongful death claims, and other injury-related cases. Clients seeking a Car Accident Lawyer can also learn more through the firm’s Irvine Injury Attorneys resource page.

To learn more about application requirements and submission guidelines, visit

RMD Law – Personal Injury Lawyers is a California personal injury law firm that represents individuals and families navigating the legal aftermath of unexpected injuries. The firm is built around client-first communication, strategic case preparation, and results-driven advocacy, including support from an experienced Accident Attorney team. The firm also offers scholarship opportunities through the RMD Law Scholarship initiative.

