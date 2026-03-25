Roku Launches Howdy Service on Prime Video

Roku announced the launch of Howdy™, its affordable ad-free subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming service, as a subscription on Prime Video in the U.S. for $2.99 per month, marking the first expansion of the service beyond the Roku platform.

Howdy will now be available as a subscription on Prime Video in the U.S., bringing its library of affordable, uninterrupted entertainment to customers beyond the Roku platform for the first time

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2026–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Roku announced the launch of Howdy™, its affordable ad-free subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming service, as a subscription on Prime Video in the U.S. for $2.99 per month, marking the first expansion of the service beyond the Roku platform. Howdy currently features audience favorites like “A Haunting in Venice,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” and “Ice Age,” as well as iconic rom-coms, medical dramas, ‘90s comedy, feel-good classics, and more.

“Our goal has always been to make great entertainment more accessible,” said Gil Fuchsberg, President of Subscriptions, Partnerships and Corporate Development at Roku. “Howdy offers quality content with no ads for just $2.99 a month, making it a superb value and an ideal complement to other subscriptions. We’re pleased with the response we’ve seen from our viewers and partners since launch. Expanding to Prime Video builds on our momentum and furthers our mission to deliver an ad-free streaming experience at a price that makes it easy for audiences everywhere to enjoy content they love.”

“We’re delighted to launch the Howdy streaming service on Prime Video at an accessible price that delivers exceptional value,” said Ryan Pirozzi, Head of Prime Video Channels, U.S. “This milestone advances our mission to make premium content widely available to our Prime Video customers. Our subscription business’s continued growth demonstrates that customers appreciate the choice, quality, and diverse programming we offer through Prime Video.”

Through this new expansion, customers who subscribe to Howdy via Prime Video will now be able to enjoy Howdy’s growing library of audience-favorite films and television series. Howdy offers thousands of titles and over 10,000 hours of entertainment from Disney Entertainment, FilmRise, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, and Warner Bros. Discovery, alongside select Roku Original titles. Howdy joins Prime Video’s extensive collection of more than 100 subscription options in the U.S.

The expansion of Howdy to Prime Video complements Roku’s strategy to grow platform revenue and expand both third- and first-party subscriptions across Roku’s platform, which reaches over 125 million people in U.S. households daily. Roku, the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico*, launched Howdy in August 2025. The company’s streaming portfolio also includes The Roku Channel, the most-watched free ad-supported TV (FAST) service in the U.S.**, and Frndly TV™, an affordable live TV subscription service.