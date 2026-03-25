Stand-up comedians raise a laugh and money for Teenage Cancer Trust

Tuesday’s comedy night was the second in a week of shows curated for the first time by The Cure’s Robert Smith, taking over from The Who singer Roger Daltrey, who started the annual event in 2000.

Smith did not make an appearance, although host Dom Joly dressed up as him for a skit and many of the performers praised his work in organising this year’s London concerts.

Jack Dee, Dom Joly, Andy Hamilton, Dara O Briain, Athena Kugblenu, Maisie Adam, Bridget Christie, Stewart Lee and Miles Jupp at the Royal Albert Hall (Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

O Briain reminisced about a previous show where he meant to ask Smith to play The Cure’s Close To Me, but accidentally requested Close To You, a very different song by The Carpenters.

Dee began by saying “clap all you like, I’ve just found out I’m not being paid for this” before thanking the audience for coming out on a Tuesday – “one of the seven worst days of the week”.

The evening was kicked off by Miles Jupp, with Athena Kugblenu also appearing, while Adam talked about the experience of recently moving back in with her parents, and Christie joked about being caught eating cake out of a bin.

Most of the performers steered clear of political jokes, although Andy Hamilton, who began by saying “I thought you’d all be out queuing for petrol”, talked about President Donald Trump “building a wall between America and reality”.

Bridget Christie on stage during Robert Smith’s Comedy Favourites at the Royal Albert Hall (Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

Stewart Lee ended the night in his inimitable fashion, with jokes about Coldplay, Nigel Farage and Russell Brand, admitting “corporate Christmas bookings are a distant prospect at this stage”.

The evening also included a film about Aiden Cowie, who was diagnosed with cancer aged 18, and after being helped by the Teenage Cancer Trust, has started out as a stand-up comedian.

Elbow began the opening night of this year’s shows on Monday, and Scottish post-rock band Mogwai will headline on Wednesday, following performances from electronic artist Craven Faults and Irish singer Annika Kilkenny.

Dom Joly as Robert Smith of The Cure during the fundraising show for the Teenage Cancer Trust charity (Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

The 150th show in the concert series will be marked on Thursday with a headline gig from Welsh rock band Manic Street Preachers, who will be supported by fellow Welsh outfit The Joy Formidable.

The day after, shoegazing pioneers My Bloody Valentine will headline, supported by Glasgow synth-pop trio Chvrches.

This will be followed by a performance from rock band Garbage on Saturday, who will welcome special guests, alternative rock band Placebo.

Ending the run of concerts on Sunday is Mercury Prize-winning band Wolf Alice, who will be joined by eclectic singer-songwriter Nilufer Yanya.

Smith, 66, has said he was very proud to be asked to be “Cureator” of the concerts, adding: “Every band, both headliners and special guests, and every comedian too, is either legendary or at the top of their game… indeed in most cases, they are both!”