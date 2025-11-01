Ryan Whitney net worth 2025: Real story behind his post-hockey millions | NHL News

Ryan Whitney (Image Via Twitter)

Ryan Whitney is one of the sports, style, and smart money moves mixing champions. The former NHL defenseman who turned to a media personality has scored big not only on the ice but also in business. He has shifted his success from co-hosting the famous podcast “Spittin’ Chiclets” of Barstool Sports to the launching of the viral Pink Whitney Vodka. Let’s look into Ryan Whitney’s net worth in 2025 and the ways he has built his fortune beyond hockey.

What is Ryan Whitney’s net worth in 2025?

Ryan Whitney’s net worth is, as of 2025, estimated from Celebrity Net Worth (October 2024 update) to be between $12 million and $15 million. The largest part of Whitney’s wealth was created during his career in the NHL, where he made over $27 million in contracts, bonuses, and endorsements combined.The Pittsburgh Penguins drafted Whitney, and he later played for some teams, such as the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, and Florida Panthers. The year 2007 was the high point in Whitney’s career when a six-year, $24 million contract extension with Pittsburgh was signed. Although injuries eventually ended his career, Whitney’s financial legacy continued after he put down his skates.

How did Ryan Whitney turn his career into a business empire?

Retirement in 2015 opened up a new chapter for Whitney, and it was behind the microphone at first. He became a part of Barstool Sports and co-produced "Spittin' Chiclets", a hockey podcast that got the love of the fans almost immediately. Ryan's humor, honesty, and Boston attitude won him the spot of a sports media voice.However, the real jackpot was when Whitney partnered with New Amsterdam Spirits for the production of Pink Whitney Vodka—a pink lemonade-flavored vodka inspired by his favorite cocktail. The article went viral, and Whitney was credited with selling millions of bottles all over North America, plus a hefty $10 million to his income. Whitney has been actively promoting his brand via the NHL, real estate investments, and podcasting lately. This has been a clear sign that even for him, retirement did not mean the end of the winning streak.Ryan Whitney's journey from a $24 million NHL contract through a vodka sensation dominating the liquor market to his current $15 million wealth can be seen as a perfect instance of an athlete reinventing himself—and benefiting from it—long after the last whistle.