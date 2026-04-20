Salesforce launches Headless 360 to turn its entire platform into infrastructure for AI agents

Salesforce on Wednesday unveiled the most ambitious architectural transformation in its 27-year history, introducing “Headless 360” — a sweeping initiative that exposes every capability in its platform as an API, MCP tool, or CLI command so AI agents can operate the entire system without ever opening a browser.

The announcement, made at the company’s annual TDX developer conference in San Francisco, ships more than 100 new tools and skills immediately available to developers. It marks a decisive response to the existential question hanging over enterprise software: In a world where AI agents can reason, plan, and execute, does a company still need a CRM with a graphical interface?

Salesforce’s answer: No — and that’s exactly the point.

“We made a decision two and a half years ago: Rebuild Salesforce for agents,” the company said in its announcement. “Instead of burying capabilities behind a UI, expose them so the entire platform will be programmable and accessible from anywhere.”

The timing is anything but coincidental. Salesforce finds itself navigating one of the most turbulent periods in enterprise software history — a sector-wide sell-off that has pushed the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF down roughly 28% from its September peak. The fear driving the decline: that AI, particularly large language models from Anthropic, OpenAI, and others, could render traditional SaaS business models obsolete.

Jayesh Govindarjan, EVP of Salesforce and one of the key architects behind the Headless 360 initiative, described the announcement as rooted not in marketing theory but in hard-won lessons from deploying agents with thousands of enterprise customers.

“The problem that emerged is the lifecycle of building an agentic system for every one of our customers on any stack, whether it’s ours or somebody else’s,” Govindarjan told VentureBeat in an exclusive interview. “The challenge that they face is very much the software development challenge. How do I build an agent? That’s only step one.”

More than 100 new tools give coding agents full access to the Salesforce platform for the first time

Salesforce Headless 360 rests on three pillars that collectively represent the company’s attempt to redefine what an enterprise platform looks like in the agentic era.

The first pillar — build any way you want — delivers more than 60 new MCP (Model Context Protocol) tools and 30-plus preconfigured coding skills that give external coding agents like Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, and Windsurf complete, live access to a customer’s entire Salesforce org, including data, workflows, and business logic. Developers no longer need to work inside Salesforce’s own IDE. They can direct AI coding agents from any terminal to build, deploy, and manage Salesforce applications.

Agentforce Vibes 2.0, the company’s own native development environment, now includes what it calls an “open agent harness” supporting both the Anthropic agent SDK and the OpenAI agents SDK. As demonstrated during the keynote, developers can choose between Claude Code and OpenAI agents depending on the task, with the harness dynamically adjusting available capabilities based on the selected agent. The environment also adds multi-model support, including Claude Sonnet and GPT-5, along with full org awareness from the start.

A significant technical addition is native React support on the Salesforce platform. During the keynote demo, presenters built a fully functional partner service application using React — not Salesforce’s own Lightning framework — that connected to org metadata via GraphQL while inheriting all platform security primitives. This opens up dramatically more expressive front-end possibilities for developers who want complete control over the visual layer.

The second pillar — deploy on any surface — centers on the new Agentforce Experience Layer, which separates what an agent does from how it appears, rendering rich interactive components natively across Slack, mobile apps, Microsoft Teams, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and any client supporting MCP apps. During the keynote, presenters defined an experience once and deployed it across six different surfaces without writing surface-specific code. The philosophical shift is significant: rather than pulling customers into a Salesforce UI, enterprises push branded, interactive agent experiences into whatever workspace their customers already inhabit.

The third pillar — build agents you can trust at scale — introduces an entirely new suite of lifecycle management tools spanning testing, evaluation, experimentation, observation, and orchestration. Agent Script, the company’s new domain-specific language for defining agent behavior deterministically, is now generally available and open-sourced. A new Testing Center surfaces logic gaps and policy violations before deployment. Custom Scoring Evals let enterprises define what “good” looks like for their specific use case. And a new A/B Testing API enables running multiple agent versions against real traffic simultaneously.

Why enterprise customers kept breaking their own AI agents — and how Salesforce redesigned its tooling in response

Perhaps the most technically significant — and candid — portion of VentureBeat’s interview with Govindarjan addressed the fundamental engineering tension at the heart of enterprise AI: agents are probabilistic systems, but enterprises demand deterministic outcomes.

Govindarjan explained that early Agentforce customers, after getting agents into production through “sheer hard work,” discovered a painful reality. “They were afraid to make changes to these agents, because the whole system was brittle,” he said. “You make one change and you don’t know whether it’s going to work 100% of the time. All the testing you did needs to be redone.”

This brittleness problem drove the creation of Agent Script, which Govindarjan described as a programming language that “brings together the determinism that’s in programming languages with the inherent flexibility in probabilistic systems that LLMs provide.” The language functions as a single flat file — versionable, auditable — that defines a state machine governing how an agent behaves. Within that machine, enterprises specify which steps must follow explicit business logic and which can reason freely using LLM capabilities.

Salesforce open-sourced Agent Script this week, and Govindarjan noted that Claude Code can already generate it natively because of its clean documentation. The approach stands in sharp contrast to the “vibe coding” movement gaining traction elsewhere in the industry. As the Wall Street Journal recently reported, some companies are now attempting to vibe-code entire CRM replacements — a trend Salesforce’s Headless 360 directly addresses by making its own platform the most agent-friendly substrate available.

Govindarjan described the tooling as a product of Salesforce’s own internal practice. “We needed these tools to make our customers successful. Then our FDEs needed them. We hardened them, and then we gave them to our customers,” he told VentureBeat. In other words, Salesforce productized its own pain.

Inside the two competing AI agent architectures Salesforce says every enterprise will need

Govindarjan drew a revealing distinction between two fundamentally different agentic architectures emerging in the enterprise — one for customer-facing interactions and one he linked to what he called the “Ralph Wiggum loop.”

Customer-facing agents — those deployed to interact with end customers for sales or service — demand tight deterministic control. “Before customers are willing to put these agents in front of their customers, they want to make sure that it follows a certain paradigm — a certain brand set of rules,” Govindarjan told VentureBeat. Agent Script encodes these as a static graph — a defined funnel of steps with LLM reasoning embedded within each step.

The “Ralph Wiggum loop,” by contrast, represents the opposite end of the spectrum: a dynamic graph that unrolls at runtime, where the agent autonomously decides its next step based on what it learned in the previous step, killing dead-end paths and spawning new ones until the task is complete. This architecture, Govindarjan said, manifests primarily in employee-facing scenarios — developers using coding agents, salespeople running deep research loops, marketers generating campaign materials — where an expert human reviews the output before it ships.

“Ralph Wiggum loops are great for employee-facing because employees are, in essence, experts at something,” Govindarjan explained. “Developers are experts at development, salespeople are experts at sales.”

The critical technical insight: both architectures run on the same underlying platform and the same graph engine. “This is a dynamic graph. This is a static graph,” he said. “It’s all a graph underneath.” That unified runtime — spanning the spectrum from tightly controlled customer interactions to free-form autonomous loops — may be Salesforce’s most important technical bet, sparing enterprises from maintaining separate platforms for different agent modalities.

Salesforce hedges its bets on MCP while opening its ecosystem to every major AI model and tool

Salesforce’s embrace of openness at TDX was striking. The platform now integrates with OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Meta’s LLaMA, and Mistral AI models. The open agent harness supports third-party agent SDKs. MCP tools work from any coding environment. And the new AgentExchange marketplace unifies 10,000 Salesforce apps, 2,600-plus Slack apps, and 1,000-plus Agentforce agents, tools, and MCP servers from partners including Google, Docusign, and Notion, backed by a new $50 million AgentExchange Builders Initiative.

Yet Govindarjan offered a surprisingly candid assessment of MCP itself — the protocol Anthropic created that has become a de facto standard for agent-tool communication.

“To be very honest, not at all sure” that MCP will remain the standard, he told VentureBeat. “When MCP first came along as a protocol, a lot of us engineers felt that it was a wrapper on top of a really well-written CLI — which now it is. A lot of people are saying that maybe CLI is just as good, if not better.”

His approach: pragmatic flexibility. “We’re not wedded to one or the other. We just use the best, and often we will offer all three. We offer an API, we offer a CLI, we offer an MCP.” This hedging explains the “Headless 360” naming itself — rather than betting on a single protocol, Salesforce exposes every capability across all three access patterns, insulating itself against protocol shifts.

Engine, the B2B travel management company featured prominently in the keynote demos, offered a real-world proof point for the open ecosystem approach. The company built its customer service agent, Ava, in 12 days using Agentforce and now handles 50% of customer cases autonomously. Engine runs five agents across customer-facing and employee-facing functions, with Data 360 at the heart of its infrastructure and Slack as its primary workspace. “CSAT goes up, costs to deliver go down. Customers are happier. We’re getting them answers faster. What’s the trade off? There’s no trade off,” an Engine executive said during the keynote.

Underpinning all of it is a shift in how Salesforce gets paid. The company is moving from per-seat licensing to consumption-based pricing for Agentforce — a transition Govindarjan described as “a business model change and innovation for us.” It’s a tacit acknowledgment that when agents, not humans, are doing the work, charging per user no longer makes sense.

Salesforce isn’t defending the old model — it’s dismantling it and betting the company on what comes next

Govindarjan framed the company’s evolution in architectural terms. Salesforce has organized its platform around four layers: a system of context (Data 360), a system of work (Customer 360 apps), a system of agency (Agentforce), and a system of engagement (Slack and other surfaces). Headless 360 opens every layer via programmable endpoints.

“What you saw today, what we’re doing now, is we’re opening up every single layer, right, with MCP tools, so we can go build the agentic experiences that are needed,” Govindarjan told VentureBeat. “I think you’re seeing a company transforming itself.”

Whether that transformation succeeds will depend on execution across thousands of customer deployments, the staying power of MCP and related protocols, and the fundamental question of whether incumbent enterprise platforms can move fast enough to remain relevant when AI agents can increasingly build new systems from scratch. The software sector’s bear market, the financial pressures bearing down on the entire industry, and the breathtaking pace of LLM improvement all conspire to make this one of the highest-stakes bets in enterprise technology.

But there is an irony embedded in Salesforce’s predicament that Headless 360 makes explicit. The very AI capabilities that threaten to displace traditional software are the same capabilities that Salesforce now harnesses to rebuild itself. Every coding agent that could theoretically replace a CRM is now, through Headless 360, a coding agent that builds on top of one. The company is not arguing that agents won’t change the game. It’s arguing that decades of accumulated enterprise data, workflows, trust layers, and institutional logic give it something no coding agent can generate from a blank prompt.

As Benioff declared on CNBC’s Mad Money in March: “The software industry is still alive, well and growing.” Headless 360 is his company’s most forceful attempt to prove him right — by tearing down the walls of the very platform that made Salesforce famous and inviting every agent in the world to walk through the front door.

Parker Harris, Salesforce’s co-founder, captured the bet most succinctly in a question he posed last month: “Why should you ever log into Salesforce again?”

If Headless 360 works as designed, the answer is: You shouldn’t have to. And that, Salesforce is wagering, is precisely what will keep you paying for it.