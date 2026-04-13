‘Scrubs’ stars tease another season — and Bob Kelso’s return — at emotional PaleyFest reunion

Sixteen years after Scrubs signed off, ABC’s Emmy-winning sitcom still knows how to hit viewers right in the feels.

Fans at PaleyFest LA got an early look at the revival’s season finale on Saturday before the cast and creators took the stage for a reunion panel. The episode had the crowd riding every beat — big laughs at the familiar banter, affectionate “awws” during the more tender moments, and some of the loudest cheers of the night when Christa Miller’s “Jordan” and Neil Flynn’s “Janitor” made surprise appearances.

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That energy carried into the conversation that followed, with stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley joining Flynn and Miller, plus executive producers Bill Lawrence and Aseem Batra, onstage. New cast member Vanessa Bayer — who plays Sibby in the revival — moderated the conversation as the group celebrated returning after 16 years.

Executive producer Bill Lawrence, Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke The Paley Center for Media

For the cast, the comeback clearly meant more than just another reboot. They repeatedly stressed that the chemistry fans fell in love with during the show’s original run never really went away.

“What you can’t manufacture is history,” Chalke said. “And we have like 25 years.”

That real-life bond is part of what made the revival feel worth attempting in the first place. Lawrence said the biggest pressure was making sure longtime fans felt the new version honored what made the original special.

“We built this massive obligation for the people that would come out on a Saturday — midday — to watch a screening of a TV show,” Lawrence said. “To not let them down.”

Fortunately for fans, Lawrence made it clear the nine-episode revival may only be the beginning.

“For us, the cool thing about doing nine episodes was to see if it worked and landed for you,” he said. “Part of the excitement is just making the world bigger and bringing back all the other characters from the show that you haven’t gotten to see yet.”

That could include beloved former chief of medicine Bob Kelso, played by Ken Jenkins.

“Ken Jenkins is older. He’s in his 80s. He’s super excited to get back here and we’re going to make that happen,” Lawrence said.

Braff echoed that hope, saying fans’ wish lists align closely with the cast’s own. “We want that too,” Braff said of bringing back more familiar faces.

The panel also delivered plenty of laughs. After Bayer joked that Chalke is the most accident-prone person she knows, Chalke revealed she broke her finger just days before filming began. While trying to casually explain at brunch that she “maybe” broke it, a waiter promptly tripped and dumped a tray of food and drinks on her — prompting everyone at the table to agree: “Nothing has changed.”

Sarah Chalke and Judy Reyes The Paley Center for Media

Flynn, meanwhile, used the occasion to settle one long-running wardrobe grievance about the Janitor’s uniform. “It’s not a jumpsuit,” Flynn deadpanned. “It’s a shirt and pants.”

But one of the most memorable moments came when Judy Reyes shared a story about how often fans still tell her the show helped them through hard times.

Reyes recalled meeting a younger fan who told her Scrubs had “gotten me through so much” — and had even gotten an “I’m no Superman” tattoo inspired by the show’s theme song. As soon as she mentioned him, shouts erupted from the crowd: “He’s here! He’s here!” Moments later, the fan stood up in the audience and proudly showed off the tattoo, drawing one of the biggest reactions of the panel.

For a show that always balanced silliness with real emotion, it was a fitting reminder of why returning after all these years still meant so much — both for the people onstage and the fans who never stopped watching.

The Scrubs season finale airs April 15 on ABC.

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