Tune in on Thursday for Xbox First Look: Metro 2039

This Thursday, April 16, we’ll be debuting Xbox First Look: Metro 2039 with 4A Games & Deep Silver – a digital-only broadcast offering a world-premiere look at the next title in the beloved post-apocalyptic first-person shooter series.

This will be the fourth mainline entry from 4A Games in the series based on the iconic novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, following Metro 2033 (2010), Metro: Last Light (2013), and Metro Exodus (2019), all of which tell the stories of survivors of nuclear devastation living in the Moscow subway tunnels and the world that surrounds them.

Xbox has always been a home for the franchise, and we’re honored to continue that relationship by bringing you a first look at this next exciting chapter.

Read on for all the details about how and when to tune into the broadcast.

What time does Xbox First Look: Metro 2039 begin? Thursday, April 16, at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK.

How do I watch? Xbox First Look: Metro 2039 will be available to watch as a YouTube Premiere on YouTube.com/Xbox.

Is the event available in languages other than English? We will be providing subtitle support in the following languages: Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Bulgarian, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Romanian, Slovakian, Spanish (Castilian), Spanish (MX), Swedish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, and Ukrainian. Just click the gear icon in the lower righthand corner of the primary stream to choose the language of your choice.

Is the show going to be Accessible to those with low/no hearing or low/no vision? There will be a version of the show with Audio Descriptions (AD) in English on the Xbox YouTube channel, and American Sign Language (ASL) on Xbox’s YouTube channel.

I’m not going to be able to watch live, where can I find out what was announced? The Xbox Wire team will publish a recap rounding up all the news from the show immediately following the end of Xbox First Look: Metro 2039 (including localized versions in Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, LATAM Spanish, and Japanese).

Co-streamer and content creator notes for Xbox First Look: Metro 2039: We at Xbox greatly appreciate any co-stream efforts and aim to ensure you have a smooth experience if you choose to do so. However, due to forces beyond our control, we cannot guarantee that glitches or disruptions by bots and other automated software won’t interfere with your co-stream. For those planning to create post-show breakdowns of Xbox First Look: Metro 2039 in the form of Video on Demand (VOD) coverage, we recommend you do not use any audio containing copyrighted music to avoid any action by automated bots, and to also consult the terms of service for your service provider.

We hope you’ll join us on Thursday for this very special broadcast!