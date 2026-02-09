Top 3 Blockchain Stocks Heating Up in Early 2026: CORZ, FIGR, and GLOB

The blockchain world is growing fast. More companies are using this tech for secure transactions, digital assets, and new financial tools. If you want to invest in without buying crypto directly, public companies offer a smart way. These stocks let you tap into the blockchain boom through shares traded on stock markets.

Right now, three names stand out: Core Scientific (CORZ), Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR), and Globant (GLOB). They lead in trading volume among blockchain stocks. High volume means lots of investor interest and action. This post dives deep into why these are worth watching in early 2026.

What Are Blockchain Stocks and Why Do They Matter?

Blockchain stocks are shares in companies that build, use, or support blockchain tech. This includes:

Miners who secure networks like Bitcoin.

Exchanges and wallets for crypto trading.

Infrastructure providers for data centers.

Enterprise firms offering blockchain solutions.

Companies holding big crypto reserves.

Investing in these gives blockchain exposure with less direct crypto risk. But returns depend on the company’s role, management, rules, and market swings. Bitcoin halvings, ETF approvals, and enterprise adoption drive growth.

The global blockchain market could hit $39 billion by 2025 and grow more. Stocks like these ride that wave.

1. Core Scientific (CORZ): The Mining Powerhouse

Core Scientific leads in digital asset mining in North America. It runs two main parts: Mining and Hosting.

Mining: They mine Bitcoin and other assets using their own gear.

They mine Bitcoin and other assets using their own gear. Hosting: They rent space in data centers to other miners. Services include setup, monitoring, fixes, tweaks, and upkeep.

Core Scientific offers blockchain infrastructure, software, and full services. Their data centers are key for high-power mining rigs. With Bitcoin prices up and efficiency focus, CORZ sees strong demand.

Recent buzz: Analysts give it a Moderate Buy rating. Trading volume spiked, showing trader bets on mining recovery post-halving. Watch for energy costs and hash rate growth. CORZ suits risk-takers eyeing crypto rebounds.

Why Watch CORZ? High volume signals momentum. If Bitcoin hits new highs, miners like this thrive.

2. Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR): Revolutionizing Capital Markets

Figure builds the next era of finance with blockchain. Their tech powers lending, trading, and investing in consumer credit and digital assets.

Key perks of their blockchain use:

Faster deals and better customer service.

Higher efficiency and standards.

More liquidity in markets.

Figure’s ledger tech cuts middlemen, speeds settlements, and boosts trust. In a world shifting to DeFi (decentralized finance), they bridge traditional and blockchain finance.

Trading volume leads blockchain peers, hinting at big investor bets. As regs ease for blockchain finance, FIGR could explode. It’s perfect for those bullish on tokenized assets and real-world blockchain apps.

Why Watch FIGR? Finance + blockchain = huge potential. Early movers like this gain first.

3. Globant (GLOB): The Enterprise Blockchain Expert

Globant provides tech services worldwide. They specialize in digital solutions like:

Blockchain.

Cloud, cybersecurity, AI, data.

IoT, metaverse, engineering.

Plus enterprise tools for AWS, Google Cloud, Salesforce, SAP, and more. Services include Agile setup, process hacks, and optimization.

Globant helps big firms adopt blockchain for supply chains, payments, and more. Their broad tech stack makes them stable amid blockchain hype. High volume shows demand for their services as companies digitize.

Why Watch GLOB? Less volatile than pure miners. Growth from AI + blockchain combo.

Why These Three Lead in Trading Volume

Market data shows CORZ, FIGR, and GLOB top dollar volume in blockchain stocks lately. Reasons:

Market Momentum: Crypto rally pulls related stocks. News Catalysts: Earnings, partnerships, tech updates. Investor Shift: From direct crypto to stocks for safety.

Volume means liquidity – easy to buy/sell without big price swings.

Risks to Know Before Buying Blockchain Stocks

No investment is risk-free. Key watch-outs:

Volatility: Crypto prices swing wild, hitting miners hard.

Crypto prices swing wild, hitting miners hard. Regs: Governments eye crypto rules.

Governments eye crypto rules. Competition: New players enter fast.

New players enter fast. Execution: Companies must deliver on plans.

Diversify. Use stop-losses. Research earnings and charts.

Blockchain Market Outlook for 2026

2026 looks bright. Trends:

Enterprise adoption up 50%+.

Layer-2 scaling for faster/cheaper txns.

RWA (real-world assets) tokenization.

AI + blockchain for secure data.

Stocks like these position well. CORZ for mining, FIGR for finance, GLOB for services.

How to Get Started with These Stocks

Research: Check Yahoo Finance, Seeking Alpha for updates. Broker: Use Robinhood, Fidelity for easy trades. Track: Set alerts for news/volume. Portfolio: Add 5-10% blockchain exposure.

Long-term holders win big in bull markets.

Final Thoughts: Time to Watch These Blockchain Gems

like CORZ, FIGR, and GLOB offer real upside. High volume confirms interest. Whether you’re new or pro, keep eyes on them. Blockchain changes finance forever – don’t miss out.

Do your homework. Markets move fast. Happy investing!

Stay tuned for more crypto and stock insights.

