Second largest earthquake in state history shakes north Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – At around 5:30 a.m. on Mar. 5, many residents of north Louisiana reported feeling a shaking sensation throughout their homes. At around 5:30 a.m. on Mar. 5, many residents of north Louisiana reported feeling a shaking sensation throughout their homes. (ksla) Confirmation from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) says that there was a magnitude 4.9 earthquake north of Edgefield, La. off of US-71 with a depth of about three miles. This is the second largest earthquake in the history of Louisiana. The first being the 5.3 magnitude earthquake that occurred in Grand Isle, La. on Feb. 9, 2006. FIRST ALERT COVERAGE: Those who felt the earthquake are encouraged to report it here. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Copyright 2026 KSLA. All rights reserved.

