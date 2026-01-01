See the 31st Annual Audie Award Finalists (Exclusive)

NEED TO KNOW The finalists for the 31st Audie Awards have been announced

The annual awards ceremony recognizes “distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment”

Cher, Tina Knowles and Kate McKinnon are among the finalists for this year’s awards

The finalists for the 31st annual Audie Awards have been announced.

The Audio Publishers Association (APA) announced their list of finalists for the 31st Audie Awards on Jan. 28. The annual ceremony, per a statement shared with PEOPLE, is the premier awards program for “recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment.”

The APA noted a record-breaking 2,300 entries for this year’s awards, demonstrating the huge and rising popularity of the medium.

“This year’s Audie Awards finalists represent the extraordinary range, innovation and creative excellence shaping today’s audiobook landscape,” APA president Sean McManus said in the statement. “The record increase in submissions marks a tremendous milestone for the Audies and is a powerful testament to the medium’s growing popularity and cultural impact. Audiobooks continue to expand the way stories are told and experienced, reaching broader audiences and cementing their place as an essential part of the publishing and entertainment industries.”

This year’s awards ceremony also sees the addition of four new categories: Adaptation/Original Work, Ensemble Performance, New Voice Award and Production and Sound Design.

See the full list of Audie Award finalists below.

Audiobook of the Year

The Devil Reached Toward the Sky by Garrett M. Graff

Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, a full cast and Garrett M. Graff

King of Ashes by S. A. Cosby

Narrated by Adam Lazarre-White

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen and Lulu Raczka

Narrated by Marisa Abela, Harris Dickinson, Glenn Close, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Bill Nighy, Sophie Wilde, Jessie Buckley, Toheeb Jimoh, Patricia Allison, Bertie Carvel, Leah Hazard, David Gyasi, Rosalind Eleazar and a full cast

Shield of Sparrows: Book 1 in the Shield of Sparrows series by Devney Perry

Narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Jason Clarke

Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins

Narrated by Jefferson White

Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy

Narrated by Saskia Maarleveld, Katherine Littrell, Cooper Mortlock and Steve West

The cover of ‘Wild Dark Shore’ by Charlotte McConaghy.

Flatiron Books



Adaptation/Original Work

The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery by John Mankiewicz, Jamie Napoli, Daniel Pyne, Katie Pyne and Aaron Lipstadt

Narrated by Jon Hamm, Ana de la Reguera, Alia Shawkat, Omar Epps, Erin Moriarty, Sosie Bacon, John Slattery and a full cast

Doctor Who — Hooklight 1 by Tim Foley

Narrated by Peter Davison, Paul McGann, Janet Fielding, Sarah Sutton, Matthew Waterhouse, Kieran Bew, Alan Cox, Ruby Crepin-Glyne, David Holt, Celia Imrie, Harriet Kershaw, Shogo Miyakita, David Shaw-Parker, Theo Solomon and Issy Van Randwyck

The Making of Jackson Parrish by Liv Constantine

Narrated by Ari Fliakos, Suzanne Elise Freeman and Scott Brick

Shot Clock by Andrew Bourelle

Narrated by Emma Love

What Could Go Wrong? written and narrated by Scott Z. Burns

Autobiography/Memoir

Cher: Part One by Cher

Narrated by Cher; Stephanie J. Block

Code Name: Pale Horse by Scott Payne

Narrated by Scott Payne with Michelle Shephard

The Heart of a Woman by Maya Angelou

Narrated by Uzo Aduba

Matriarch by Tina Knowles

Narrated by Tina Knowles, Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly Rowland and Angie Beyincé

Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre

Narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman

Best Fiction Narrator

Will Patton for Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry

Marin Ireland for My Friends by Fredrik Backman

Kristin Atherton for Outlander by Diana Gabaldon

Dion Graham for Red Clay by Charles B. Fancher

Andrew Eiden for The Sideways Life of Denny Voss by Holly Kennedy

The cover of ‘The Sideways Life of Denny Voss’ by Holly Kennedy.

Lake Union Publishing



Best Non-fiction Narrator

Martin Sheen for Ghosts of Hiroshima by Charles Pellegrino

Dion Graham for Remember Us by Robert M. Edsel and Bret Witter

Blair Underwood for Truly by Lionel Richie

Helen Stern for The Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz by Anne Sebba

Dion Graham for The Zorg by Siddharth Kara

Business/Personal Development

Breaking Trauma Bonds with Narcissists and Psychopaths by Shahida Arabi, MA

Narrated by Rachel Perry

The Let Them Theory written and narrated by Mel Robbins

The Next Conversation written and narrated by Jefferson Fisher

Perseverance > Endurance by Blayne Smith and Brandon Young

Narrated by Joe Knezevich

Strong Ground written and narrated by Brené Brown

Ensemble Performance

A Bird in the Air Means We Can Still Breathe by Mahogany L. Browne

Narrated by Emana Rachelle, Ozzie Jacobs, Elena Rey, Mahogany L. Browne, Amir Royale, Nile Bullock, Andrea Emmes, Brandon Miles, Kiebpoli Calnek, Ali Nasser, Tyla Collier, Marie-Francoise Theodore, Ron Butler and Chantelle Ramdeen

The Correspondent by Virginia Evans

Narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Jim Seybert, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Jade Wheeler, Peter Ganim and Steve West

Dragon Day by Bob Proehl

Narrated by Hayley Atwell, Michael Chiklis, Aldis Hodge, Greta Lee, Jimmi Simpson and a full cast

Heartwood by Amity Gaige

Narrated by Justine Lupe, Alma Cuervo, Rebecca Lowman, Ali Andre Ali, Cary Hite and Helen Laser

Soundtrack by Jason Reynolds

Narrated by Nile Bullock, Mekhi Hewling, Jade Williams, Brandon Miles, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Amir Royale, Jasmin Richardson, Christopher Grant, Khaya Fraites, Nadine Simmons, Robb Moreira, We Ani, Rocky Anicette, Brandiss Seward, Siho Ellsmore, Tyrell Buckner, Gina Daniels, Karen Murray, Jonathan Beville, Karla Moore and Ronald Peet

Erotica

American Queen by Sierra Simone

Narrated by Sophie Eastlake, Teddy Hamilton, Rex Rhys, Shane East and Valerie Azlynn

Axes and O’s by Kayla Grosse

Narrated by Stella Hunter, Stephen Dexter and Grayson Owens

House of Rayne by Harley LaRoux

Narrated by Allie Shae and Jaclyn Kelso

The Secrets We Hide by Berlin Wick

Narrated by Sean Masters and Branden Davis-Butler

Torment: Part One by Dylan Page

Narrated by Rylee Forrester

Español — Spanish Language

Apocalipsis Z – El principio del fin by Manel Loureiro

Narrated by Javier Rey, Maggie Civantos, José María de Tavira, Manuel Chacón, Oleg Kricunova, Marta Barriuso, Peter Nikolas, Rosalía Castro, Mercedes Castro, Manuel de Andrés, David García Palencia, Oscar Goikoetxea, Sabela Mascuñana and Daniel Méndez

(Cómo ser una) Gorda Libre by Miriam Lara-Mejia and Adonde Media

Narrated by Miriam Lara-Mejia

El hombre by Guillermo Arriaga

Narrated by Javier Poza, Noé Velázquez, Dan Osorio, Chava Reyes, Pilar Escandón and Ariel Sainz

Esperanza — La Autobiografía by Papa Francisco — Pope Francis

Narrated by Gerardo Prat

La Celestina by Fernando de Rojas

Narrated by Israel Elejalde, Natalia Huarte, María Pujalte, Pedro Casablanc, Francesco Carril, Marta Larralde, Eugenio Gómez, Juan Paños, Rebeca Hernando, Charo Soria, Paula Iwasaki, Arturo Querejeta, Jaime Soler Huete, Raúl García Arrondo, Pablo Ibáñez Durán and Daniel Ortiz

Faith-Based Fiction or Non-fiction

The Bible Recap for Kids by Tara-Leigh Cobble

Narrated by Emma Faye

Embergold by Rachelle Nelson

Narrated by Aimee Lilly

Every Deadly Suspicion by Janice Cantore

Narrated by Jeannie Sheneman

The Last Keeper, The Dream Keeper Saga Book 5 by Kathryn Butler

Narrated by Shannon McManus

The Rebel Girls of Rome by Jordyn Taylor

Narrated by Jennifer Jill Araya and Jesse Vilinsky

Silent Horizons by Chad Robichaux and Jack Stewart

Narrated by Ray Porter

The cover of ‘Anima Rising’ by Christopher Moore.

William Morrow



Fantasy

Anima Rising by Christopher Moore

Narrated by Mary Jane Wells

Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab

Narrated by Marisa Calin, Katie Leung and Julia Whelan

The Everlasting by Alix E. Harrow

Narrated by Sid Sagar and Moira Quirk

The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig

Narrated by Samantha Hydeson

A Ruin, Great and Free by Cadwell Turnbull

Narrated by Dion Graham

Fiction

Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Narrated by Kristen DiMercurio, Julia Whelan and Taylor Jenkins Reid

Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall

Narrated by Hattie Morahan

The Correspondent by Virginia Evans

Narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Jim Seybert, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Jade Wheeler, Peter Ganim and Steve West

The Favorites by Layne Fargo

Narrated by Christine Lakin, Louisa Zhu, Amy Landon, Elena Rey, Valerie Rose Lohman, Suzanne Toren, Graham Halstead, Julia Emelin, Layne Fargo, Eric Yang, Johnny Weir and Brandon Perea

Junie by Erin Crosby Eckstine

Narrated by Angel Pean

History/Biography

Baldwin: A Love Story by Nicholas Boggs

Narrated by Ron Butler

The Fate of the Day by Rick Atkinson

Narrated by Grover Gardner and Rick Atkinson

Mark Twain by Ron Chernow

Narrated by Jason Culp

The Spinach King: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty by John Seabrook

Narrated by Dion Graham

The Zorg by Siddharth Kara

Narrated by Dion Graham

The cover of ‘The Zorg’ by Siddharth Kara.

St. Martin’s Press



Horror

Bat Eater and Other Names for Cora Zeng by Baker Kylie Lee

Narrated by Natalie Naudus

Breathe In, Bleed Out by Brian McAuley

Narrated by Jeremy Carlisle Parker

The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones

Narrated by Shane Ghostkeeper, Marin Ireland and Owen Teale

Coffin Moon by Keith Rosson

Narrated by Pete Cross

They Bloom at Night by Trang Thanh Tran

Narrated by Nhi Do

Literary Fiction and Classics

33 Place Brugmann by Alice Austen

Narrated by Shiromi Arserio, Jilly Bond, Nicholas Boulton, Billie Fulford-Brown, Danielle Cohen, Raphael Corkhill, Matthew Lloyd Davies, James Meunier, Joshua Riley and Simon Slater

The Director by Daniel Kehlmann

Narrated by Nicholas Boulton

The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong

Narrated by James Aaron Oh

Reports of His Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated by James Goodhand

Narrated by Peter Noble

So Far Gone by Jess Walter

Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini

The Sound and the Fury by William Faulkner

Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Bronson Pinchot and Robin Miles

Middle Grade

All the Blues in the Sky by Renée Watson

Narrated by Bahni Turpin

J vs K written and narrated by Kwame Alexander and Jerry Craft

The Trouble with Heroes by Kate Messner

Narrated by Mack Gordon

The Weirdies 3: Maybe This is a Bit Too Weird by Michael Buckley

Narrated by Helena Bonham Carter

Whale Eyes written and narrated by James Robinson

Mystery

Gone Before Goodbye by Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben

Narrated by Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Kiff VandenHeuvel, Suehyla El-Attar Young, Peter Ganim, Saskia Maarleveld and James Fouhey

Gray Dawn by Walter Mosley

Narrated by Michael Boatman and Walter Mosley

The Queens of Crime by Marie Benedict

Narrated by Bessie Carter

Secret Sister by Sarah A. Denzil

Narrated by Jessica Gunning, Sacha Dhawan, Joanne Froggatt, Nathaniel Curtis and Hopi Grace

Vera Wong’s Guide to Snooping (on a Dead Man) by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Narrated by Eunice Wong

The cover of ‘Vera Wong’s Guide to Snooping (on a Dead Man)’ by Jesse Q. Sutanto.

Berkley



Narration by the Author

Ditching the Sky written and narrated by Heidi A. Porch

Everything Is Tuberculosis written and narrated by John Green

Food for Thought written and narrated by Alton Brown

I Am Nobody’s Slave written and narrated by Lee Hawkins

Separation of Church and Hate written and narrated by John Fugelsang

New Voice Award (Judges Category)

Lily Newmark for Bog Queen by Anna North

Shane Ghostkeeper for The Devil Is a Southpaw by Brandon Hobson

James Aaron Oh for The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong

Gem Carmella for The River Has Roots by Amal El-Mohtar

Nicole Cash for We Don’t Talk About Carol by Kristen L. Berry

Nonfiction

Death in the Jungle by Candace Fleming

Narrated by Karen Murray

Everything Is Tuberculosis written and narrated by John Green

A Fine Line Between Stupid and Clever written and narrated by Rob Reiner, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer

On the Hippie Trail written and narrated by Rick Steves

Separation of Church and Hate written and narrated by John Fugelsang

Production and Sound Design

Dragon Day by Bob Proehl

Narrated by Hayley Atwell, Michael Chiklis, Aldis Hodge, Greta Lee, Jimmi Simpson and a full cast

King Sorrow by Joe Hill

Narrated by Ari Fliakos, Dominic Hoffman, Ian Shaw, Jaime Lamchick, Kate Mulgrew, Kevin Stillwell, Kristen Ariza, Kristen Sieh, Marin Ireland, Micky Shiloah, Mike Ortego, Pete Simonelli, Peter Ganim, Tim Sample and Virginia Kull

Millie Fleur Saves the Night by Christy Mandin

Narrated by Elizabeth Knowelden

The River Has Roots by Amal El-Mohtar

Narrated by Gem Carmella

The cover of ‘Soundtrack’ by Jason Reynolds.

Penguin Random House



Soundtrack by Jason Reynolds

Narrated by Nile Bullock, Mekhi Hewling, Jade Williams, Brandon Miles, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Amir Royale, Jasmin Richardson, Christopher Grant, Khaya Fraites, Nadine Simmons, Robb Moreira, We Ani, Rocky Anicette, Brandiss Seward, Siho Ellsmore, Tyrell Buckner, Gina Daniels, Karen Murray, Jonathan Beville, Karla Moore and Ronald Peet

Under Milk Wood by Dylan Thomas

Narrated by Iwan Rheon, Heledd Gywnn, Tim Treloar, Gareth Pierce, Ruby Valentino, Betsan Llwyd, Eiry Thomas, Elena Valentine, Aneirin Hughes, Michael Grinter, Elsie Gallacher, Geriant Pickard, Lowri Gwynne, Bronwen Price and Hannah Lloyd

Romance

Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

Narrated by Julia Whelan

King of Envy by Ana Huang

Narrated by Jason Clark and Nia Serge

Looking for Group by Alexis Hall

Narrated by Will Watt, Sam Newton, Morag Sims, Rich Keeble, Matt Godfrey and Chris Devon

Plus Size Player by Danielle Allen

Narrated by Wesleigh Siobhan

Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez

Narrated by Christine Lakin and Matt Lanter

Science Fiction

All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely; Adapted by Meghan Fitzmartin

Narrated by Marc Thompson, Kristen Sieh, Christopher Smith, Jessica Almasy, Matthew Amendt, Pete Bradbury, Scott Brick, Brennan Brown, Will Damron, Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes, Lauren Ezzo, Robert Fass, James Fouhey, Todd Haberkorn, Neil Hellegers, Dominic Hoffman, Đavid Lee Huỳnh, Joshua Kane, January LaVoy, Saskia Maarleveld, Brandon McInnis, Ray Porter, Salli Saffioti, Catherine Taber and Oliver Wyman

The Dark Forest by Cixin Liu; translated by Joel Martinsen

Narrated by Jess Hong

Flybot by Dennis E. Taylor

Narrated by Ray Porter

New Arcadia: Judgment Day by Eric Jason Martin

Narrated by Eric Jason Martin, Robert Patrick, Matthew Mercer, Erika Ishii, Sam Riegel, Dave Fennoy, Marin Ireland, January LaVoy, James Urbaniak, Emily Woo Zeller and a full cast

Simultaneous by Eric Heisserer

Narrated by Ray Porter, Marin Ireland and Stephanie Sheh

The Two Lies of Faven Sythe by Megan E O’Keefe

Narrated by Zara Ramm

Short Stories/Collections

Alibis by Freida McFadden, Sally Hepworth, David Lagercrantz, Chris Bohjalian, Chad Zunker and Wanda M. Morris

Narrated by Lauryn Allman, Anthea Greco, Graham Halstead, Eric Altheide, Soneela Nankani, Pete Simonelli, Amara Jasper and Susannah Jones

Animal Bodies: On Death, Desire, and Other Difficulties by Suzanne Roberts

Narrated by Julia Whelan

The End of the World as We Know It: New Tales of Stephen King’s The Stand edited by Christopher Golden and Brian Keene with an Introduction by Stephen King

Narrated by Sean Patrick Hopkins and Adenrele Ojo



Food for Thought written and narrated by Alton Brown

The Illustrated Man by Ray Bradbury

Narrated by Prentice Onayemi, Ari Fliakos, and Marin Ireland

Notes to John by Joan Didion

Narrated by Julianne Moore

The cover of ‘Notes to John’ by Joan Didion.

Penguin Random House



Thriller/Suspense

Beautiful Ugly by Alice Feeney

Narrated by Richard Armitage and Tuppence Middleton

Don’t Let Him In by Lisa Jewell

Narrated by Richard Armitage, Joanne Froggatt, Tamaryn Payne, Gemma Whelan, Louise Brealey and Patience Tomlinson

Everyone Is Lying to You by Jo Piazza

Narrated by Rachel F. Hirsch, Sarah Reny, Vas Eli and Saskia Maarleveld

Havoc by Christopher Bollen

Narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed

To Die For by David Baldacci

Narrated by Zach Villa, Mela Lee, Cassandra Morris, Rena Marie Villano, Christine Lakin, Will Collyer, Kiff Vandenheuvel and Erin Bennett

Young Adult

Lady or the Tiger by Heather M. Herrman

Narrated by Sophie Amoss

The Otherwhere Post by Emily J. Taylor

Narrated by Barrie Kreinik

The Scammer by Tiffany D. Jackson

Narrated by January LaVoy

Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins

Narrated by Jefferson White

Under the Same Stars by Libba Bray

Narrated by Jeremy Carlisle Parker, January LaVoy and Major Curda

Young Listeners

Benny on the Case by Wesley King

Narrated by P.J. Ochlan

How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith and Sonja Cherry-Paul

Narrated by Clint Smith

Pajammin’ written and narrated by Ziggy Marley

Prince Among Slaves by N. H. Senzai

Narrated by Junior Nyong’o and N. H. Senzai

Secrets of the Purple Pearl by Kate McKinnon

Narrated by Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne