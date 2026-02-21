Serie A official Week 26 line-ups: Lecce vs. Inter

Inter try to consolidate their Serie A leadership without Lautaro Martinez and two top midfielders, so Marcus Thuram and Francesco Pio Esposito start for the trip to revitalised Lecce.

It kicks off at the Stadio Via del Mare at 17.00 GMT (18.00 CET).

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens from this game, Juventus vs. Como and Cagliari vs. Lazio on the Liveblog.

CREMONA, ITALY – FEBRUARY 01: Coach Cristian Chivu of FC Internazionale reacts during the Serie A match between US Cremonese and FC Internazionale at Stadio Giovanni Zini on February 01, 2026 in Cremona, Italy. (Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images)

The Nerazzurri had a difficult few days, as while their advantage at the top of the Serie A table was extended to seven points, they were also beaten 3-1 in Norway by Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League play-off.

Even worse news is that Lautaro Martinez suffered a calf strain during that match and has been ruled out for circa a month.

He joins Denzel Dumfries on the treatment table, but today both Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolò Barella are suspended.

It means forced changes, with Davide Frattesi and Petar Sucic stepping into the starting XI, while Federico Dimarco was rested in Norway.

Esposito gets the nod alongside Thuram, having scored midweek away to Bodo/Glimt.

MADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 26: Davide Frattesi of FC Internazionale Milano in action during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5 match between Atletico de Madrid and FC Internazionale Milano at Estadio Metropolitano on November 26, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Lecce have really turned a corner in recent weeks, as they have now won two on the bounce against Udinese and Cagliari to break free of the relegation zone.

Francesco Camarda is still struggling with a dislocated shoulder, while Medon Berisha is also on the treatment table, but Lameck Banda returns from suspension.

Nonetheless, he is on the bench, as Lecce stick with the line-up that won the last two Serie A matches, including January signings Omri Gandelman and Walid Cheddira.

CAGLIARI, ITALY – FEBRUARY 16: Omri Gandelman of Lecce celebrates his goal 0-1 during the Serie A match between Cagliari Calcio and US Lecce at Stadio Sant’Elia on February 16, 2026 in Cagliari, Italy. (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Lecce vs. Inter official line-ups

Lecce: Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Ramadani, Coulibaly; Pierotti, Gandelman, Sottil; Cheddira

Inter: Sommer; Bisseck, De Vrji, Bastoni; Luis Henrique, Frattesi, Zielinski, Sucic, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito

