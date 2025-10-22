Shaquille O’Neal Reacts to Allen Iverson Crying While Describing Their Friendship (Exclusive)

NEED TO KNOW Shaquille O’Neal spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about his unique relationship with Allen Iverson at the world premiere of Allen Iv3rson in New York City on Oct. 20

O’Neal reacted to Iverson’s emotional interview with PEOPLE about their longtime friendship

Allen Iv3rson streams on Prime Video on Thursday, Oct. 23

These NBA legends share a bond like no other.

Shaquille O’Neal, 53, opened up about his unique relationship with rival-turned-friend Allen Iverson, 50, when speaking with PEOPLE exclusively at the Allen Iv3rson world premiere in New York City on Monday, Oct. 20.

During the interview, the seven-foot-one icon reacted to Iverson’s emotional conversation with PEOPLE in June where he talked about his friendship with O’Neal, whom he called his “big brother” and “mentor.”

“I love him so much. I don’t want to be up here crying and s—, you know what I mean? I just love him,” Iverson previously said of O’Neal.

Allen Iverson and Shaquille O’Neal at the world premiere of “Allen Iv3rson” on Oct. 20, 2025.

Mike Coppola/Getty



Fast forward four months later, O’Neal was asked how Iverson’s tearful reaction made him feel.

“Man, I just try to be the big brother, mentor to other people,” O’Neal told PEOPLE on the premiere’s red carpet. “And one thing I always loved about [Iverson], he did it his way. He kept it real.”

“We all work for certain companies where we’re not allowed to do certain things, but if the line was right here, he was right up on the line,” he explained. “And sometimes he said, ‘I’m not going to do it.’ ”

“Like when there were mandatory suits,” O’Neal continued, referencing when NBA players were required to wear suits to games. “He’s like, ‘I’m not wearing a suit because that’s not me.’ He got fined for it, but it was his belief… Everybody loved him for it.”

Allen Iverson and Shaquille O’Neal at the 2016 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on Sept. 9 at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty



Iverson’s streetwear-heavy style — which often included baggy clothes, jewelry and tattoos — is a primary reason behind the NBA’s implemented dress code, which included suits for a more buttoned-up approach on game days.

The Virginia native, who confidently embraced his authentic style despite the enforced code, is credited for transforming player fashion both on and off the court.

“I’ve always respected what he brought to the game culture-wise and NBA-wise,” said O’Neal, who served as an executive producer on the Prime Video’s three-part series on Iverson and is featured in the project.

Allen Iverson and Shaquille O’Neal in December 2009.

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty



“We’re blessed to be able to tell his story,” O’Neal said. “We live in a world now where people can kind of narrate your story, so we wanted to hear from him and his family about the real Allen Iverson.”

Iverson played in the NBA for 14 seasons with four different teams — the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies — before retiring in 2013.

Allen Iverson poses after the Allen Iverson Trophy Unveiling at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in April 2024.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty



He and O’Neal were both active in the NBA from 1996 to 2010, but they never played on the same team. They notably went head to head against each other in the 2001 NBA Finals, when O’Neal’s Los Angeles Lakers defeated Iverson’s Philadelphia 76ers.

Of O’Neal’s earliest memory of Iverson, one thought instantly came to mind.

“It’s a fact that it’s a very small percentage of rookies that when they come in, they make an impact,” he told PEOPLE. “He was one of those rookies. I was one of those rookies. Magic [Johnson], Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]. Very, very small list. [Larry] Bird, [Michael] Jordan.”

“When he came in,” O’Neal continued of Iverson, “He was ready to be in the NBA right away.”

Iverson was named the 2001 NBA MVP after leading the 76ers to the NBA Finals that year. He’s an 11-time NBA All-Star, who also won four NBA scoring titles and two NBA All-Star Game MVP awards.

Allen Iv3erson premieres on Prime Video on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.