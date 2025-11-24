Shrieking Southwest passenger berates employee after flight was delayed

Just plane stupid.

A screaming Southwest passenger has gone viral after video showed her spectacular public meltdown after learning that her flight was delayed and overbooked.

The unknown young woman was filmed breaking down in tears and demanding that staff be fired during the showdown at Denver International Airport — as filmed and posted on TikTok on Friday by user Taylor Graboyes.

A Southwest Airlines passenger was filmed having a public meltdown after learning her plane was overbooked. TikTok/@unacceptabletay

The woman yelled at her fellow passengers during the bizarre scene at Boise, Idaho Airport. TikTok/@unacceptabletay

“Do you guys feel safe?” the potty passenger yelled in the terminal while holding her phone up and appearing to record beleaguered staff.

“How dare you treat me this way?” the enraged flier, dressed in white sweatpants and a green crop-top, shouted at the gate agent, before continuing to yell questions.

“Who are you? Why is our plane late?” she screamed, ridiculing the employee for “shaking” as she harangued her.

She added: “Why are not we boarding?”

That particular line got commenters going. “Why is she speaking Middle English,” one quipped, with another adding that the odd phrasing was “kinda giving Shakespeare.”

The woman also demanded that someone “come and get [her] fired, and said she was going to sue the employee.

The bizarre scene was triggered after the plane was late — and then the passenger was reportedly denied boarding because the flight was full.

Airlines occasionally bump passengers when they oversell flights in anticipation of predicted “no shows.”

The woman was later seen being led away by cops. TikTok/@unacceptabletay

But the woman was not having it.

“You tell me I cannot board now? Because I questioned why it is late,” the woman yelled.

It reportedly took 30 minutes for airport security to arrive and lead the woman away to cheers from fellow passengers, Graboyes said in the comments under her video.

Graboyes went to check on the airline employee, who was visibly upset after being screamed at, she wrote in the comments.

“She had tears in her eyes when I went over to check on her afterwards I felt so bad,” she wrote.

Commenters had little sympathy for the screaming woman’s plight.

“Has this lady never experienced a delay of any sort?” one wrote.

“If there is one place on this entire planet to behave it’s the damn airport,” another wrote.

“Do people think that the no fly list is a myth or something?”

Southwest Airlines and the Denver were both approached for more information on the incident.