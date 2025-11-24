Country star Randy Travis releases holiday recordings 12 years after stroke

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Randy Travis knows the reason for the season – faith, family and friends.

After suffering a stroke more than 12 years ago that limited his speaking abilities, the legendary country singer leaned on artifical intelligence to create music once again and reconnect with fans.

Taking a step away from AI, Travis’ wife, Mary, exclusively told Fox News Digital that the couple reminisced about Christmas’ past while taking a deep dive through the vaults of his recordings to bring life to uncovered holiday recordings.

“It’s been a while since he’s had a Christmas album,” Mary said. “We didn’t know where we were going to be as far as farther down the road than we ever expected after the stroke 12 and a half years ago. And Christmas is something that’s, well, it’s a sweet time of the year for so many.”

She added, “And to have a new Christmas song, it just, you know, I get in the mood for Christmas by playing Randy Travis’ Christmas music.

“So this one, I’m really excited about that I get to put this one on and be at home for Christmas this year after being on the road so much. So it’s just time.”

“Where My Heart Is” was recorded prior to Randy’s stroke. In 2013, the “Forever and Ever, Amen” singer was hospitalized for congestive heart failure tied to viral cardiomyopathy. A blood clot that formed in his heart caused the stroke, which left him with partial paralysis and affected his speech.

Hearing the sound of Randy singing once again brought back a number of emotions for the Travis family.

“You get to go and be where you want to, where your heart is for Christmas,” Mary noted. “I think it’s just, it’s a greater appreciation for life, for time, with those that you love.”

“And like I always say, you love the ones that God loans you because one day He’s gonna need them back, and it’s the perfect time at Christmas to hold them tight. They put all the pieces back together that were broken over the year.”

She admitted that it “took a while” for the family to get used to not hearing Randy’s voice, but revisiting the recordings reminded Mary how strong her husband truly is.

“The voice is just so iconic, it’s one of a kind. I know that he’d give anything in the world to be able to sing like that again,” she said. “But the fact that he’s OK with not singing just, to me, just makes him more of a mountain of a man, if you will. That he has accepted it for what it is, and he can go back and appreciate the talent that he was given, God-given.”

Mary agreed that Randy’s faith anchored their family throughout recovery. Releasing new holiday music has been a “cathartic” experience.

“Not only just to have the country music and whatever music he’s done and the movies he’s done, but the Christmas was always, it’s just warm,” Mary recalled. “It means a lot because of the time of year that it is and ties into your faith, your family, your friends, all of the things … and fans, obviously, Randy’s fans.

“They’ve waited for him and they’ve been kind to do that, so it is a time when you can slow down enough to catch up.”

Above all else, Mary and Randy are grateful the country star had a chance to help shape the genre prior to his stroke with songs and lyrics that will be around for an eternity.

“Our finite talents are not defined by the infinite fact that we have that music recorded, and it will be there for all of history,” Mary said. “And it’s like everything else in life, we don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone.

“His voice was for sure God given. And I don’t think Randy ever took it for granted because he didn’t take anything for granted that I know of. He was full of humility.”

She added, “But I think after the stroke, you do have a better understanding that it was it was a gift it was, it had its time. And now we move on and enjoy what we’ve done, but you never quit trying to create something new and something different.”

“Where My Heart Is” is available now.