Shrouded Sky update: The hurricane strikes

Raiders,

Speranza holds its breath.

Shani is blindsided by a Hurricane that engulfs the Rust Belt with ferocious speed and unrelenting force. Raiders have been caught in the howling, gnashing winds, the Tubes are at risk of flooding, and rumors quickly spread of new ARC prowling the surface among the fog.

You are not cleared to leave in such conditions; between the low visibility, unsuitable equipment, and risk to the Tube systems, it’s just not worth the danger… but that’s just an invitation to a Raider.

Shrouded Sky is live on February 24!

Hurricane: Map condition

As a Hurricane hits the Rust Belt, Raiders face new challenges to their looting and shooting. The wind will batter you, debris will light up your shield while degrading its protection, and visibility will scatter your sense of direction – but it might just be worth it for those First Wave Raider Caches that have been unearthed along the surface.

Read more about the Hurricane map condition in last week’s blog:

Weather monitoring system: Project

The Hurricane caught everyone by surprise, even those whose job it is to keep Speranza prepared. We need better systems for predicting weather events that threaten our society.

Shani will task you with collecting materials to build a weather monitoring system. Collect and contribute specific materials from topside to build the features of the system, and earn your Raider some rewards in the process.

New ARC threat:

Two unique ARC machines have been spotted on the surface, and these machines will challenge Raiders to fight in new and creative ways.

The Firefly is a floating nightmare: an armored flying machine that emits a jet of flame, burning your Raider to a crisp unless you can move quickly or find cover.

The Comet is a spherical ARC machine that calmly patrols the surface, until it comes across an unsuspecting Raider. You better not let this one get too close – once it sees you, it will lock on with a frightening focus before exploding with a seismic boom.

Free Raider Deck: Surgeon

Precision. Focus. A strong stomach. These are the characteristics required to fully embody the spirit of the Surgeon. Available with the Shrouded Sky update, The Surgeon Deck offers a range of rewards in return for Cred (earned topside by completing Feats).

The Surgeon cosmetic is gradually unlocked by completing the Raider Deck, but whether you want to be Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde is up to you. Scrub up, take your oath, and head topside to heal… or wreak havoc.

Facial hair:

Become feared with a beard! Brace the trouble with your stubble! Trim your stache then fill your… inventory.

Facial hair is coming to a Raider near you! The Stubble will be immediately available with the update to all players, while the Full Beard will be unlockable in the Surgeon Raider Deck. The Stubble Beard and Thick Moustache will also be available in store from February 24.

Don’t worry if it feels weird at first… it grows on you.

Dam Battlegrounds: Map update

A high-security area in Dam Battlegrounds has been uncovered. The Controlled Access Zone is a high value loot area that’s just waiting to be explored – you’ll know you’ve arrived when you see the Rocketeer chandelier.

New Cosmetic Bundles

It wouldn’t be a content update without some new threads for the store. Charge into the bitter winds with The Volare Set or shroud your identity and mystify Raiders with The Devotee Set. We’ll also be introducing a new Backpack Set and Raider Tool Set for good measure!

Update: Only The Volare Set will be releasing on February 24, with The Devotee Set coming soon.

As always, good luck out there, Raiders.

The ARC Raiders Team