Panama cancels China-linked port deal, hands canal terminals to Maersk, MSC

This aerial view shows a cargo ship sailing out of the Panama Canal on the Pacific side in Panama City on October 6, 2025.

Panama annulled key port contracts held by a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison in its official gazette Monday, transferring interim operations of the ports to Danish shipping giants A.P. Moller-Maersk and Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Co.

The notice formalized a Supreme Court ruling last month that the concessions for the Balboa and Cristobal terminals near the Panama Canal, which Panama Port Company (PPC), a subsidiary of CK Hutchison, had held for more than two decades, were unconstitutional.

The Panamanian government on Monday formally assumed control of the port facilities, including cranes, vehicles, computer systems and software under a decree aimed at ensuring uninterrupted operations until a new concession is awarded within 18 months.

Under the interim arrangement, APM Terminals, a unit of Maersk, will operate the Balboa port on the Pacific side of the canal, while MSC’s port operating subsidiary, Terminal Investment, will run the Cristobal port on the Atlantic side.

Shares of CK Hutchison fell 0.9% at the open Tuesday. The stock has climbed over 20% so far this year.

In a statement to CNBC Tuesday, CK Hutchison said PPC had ceased all operations at the terminals on both sides of the canal on Monday, while describing the executive decree “unlawful.”

The Hong Kong conglomerate said it would continue to consult legal advisors regarding the ruling and takeover.

CNBC reached out to Maersk and MSC for comment but did not receive a response by publication.