‘Sinners’ & ‘Hamnet’ Among Camerimage Film Festival Lineup 

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, shot by cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, is among the official lineup at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival.

The festival will take place from November 15 to 22, 2025, in Toruń, Poland.

Durald Arkapaw is a frequent visitor to Camerimage. She was present at the festival in 2022 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her previous collaboration with Coogler.

Other titles set to screen include Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, shot by Polish cinematographer Łukasz Żal, and Mascha Schilinski’s Sound of Falling. Scroll down for the full list of titles. Elsewhere, Cate Blanchett will travel to the festival, where she will receive the event’s Icon Award. Blanchett will be handed the award at the festival’s closing ceremony.

2025 EnergaCAMERIMAGE Film Festival Golden Frog Lineup:

The 33rd edition of the EnergaCAMERIMAGE Film Festival is drawing near, and the excitement continues to build as we unveil the films competing for the Golden Frog. Each of these titles represents a distinctive cinematic vision — works that captivate with their visual language, emotional depth, and masterful craftsmanship.

Chopin, a Sonata in Paris

Cinematographer: Michał Sobociński

ORIGINAL TITLE

Chopin, Chopin!

DIRECTOR

Michał Kwieciński

CINEMATOGRAPHER

Michał Sobociński

SCREENPLAY

Bartosz Janiszewski

PRODUCTION DESIGNERS

Marcel Sławiński

Katarzyna Sobańska

EDITORS

Bartłomiej Piasek

Piotr Wójcik

PRODUCERS

Małgorzata Fogel-Gabryś

Michał Kwieciński

CAST

Josephine de La Baume

Karolina Gruszka

Eryk Kulm

Victor Meutelet

Kamil Szeptycki

PRODUCTION

Akson Studio

DISTRIBUTION

Telewizja Polska (TVP)

RUNNING TIME

133 min

COUNTRY

Poland, France, Spain

YEAR

2025

Paris, 1835. Fryderyk Chopin, a 25-year-old composer and darling of the Parisian elite, does not miss a single important event in the country. Although grappling with a crushing diagnosis, he still radiates energy and determination. Aware that time is not on his side, he aims to live life to the full. He creates some of his greatest works, sometimes by special commission, while also giving piano lessons for financial reasons. Admired by friends and adored by women, his longing for love and recognition spurs him on. In time, however, he comes to realise that the true centre of his life is music.

Mother

Cinematographer: Virginie Saint Martin

ORIGINAL TITLE

Mother

DIRECTOR

Teona Strugar Mitevska

CINEMATOGRAPHER

Virginie Saint Martin

SCREENPLAY

Goce Smilevski

Teona Strugar Mitevska

Elma Tataragic

PRODUCTION DESIGNER

Vuk Mitevski

EDITOR

Per Kirkegaard

PRODUCERS

Sébastien Delloye

Labina Mitevska

CAST

Sylvia Hoeks

Noomi Rapace

Nikola Ristanovski

PRODUCTION

Entre Chien et Loup

Film i Väst

Frau Film

Sister and Brother Mitevski

Spark Film & TV

DISTRIBUTION

So Films

RUNNING TIME

108 min

COUNTRY

Belgium, Macedonia, Sweden, Denmark, India

YEAR

2025

Calcutta, India, August 1948. Teresa, the superior of the Sisters of Loreto convent, eagerly awaits a letter that will at last allow her to leave the order and found a new congregation in answer to God’s call. Yet, just before her departure, she is confronted with a choice that, at this pivotal moment in her life, tests not only her ambitions but also her faith.

Nuremberg

Cinematographer: Dariusz Wolski

ORIGINAL TITLE

Nuremberg

DIRECTOR

James Vanderbilt

CINEMATOGRAPHER

Dariusz Wolski

SCREENPLAY

James Vanderbilt

PRODUCTION DESIGNER

Eve Stewart

EDITOR

Tom Eagles

PRODUCERS

Brad Fischer

George Freeman

Cherilyn HawryshIst

ván Major

Richard Saperstein

William Sherak

Frank Smit

Benjamin Tappan

James Vanderbilt

CAST

Russell Crowe

Rami Malek

Mark O’Brien

John Slattery

Leo Woodall

PRODUCTION

Filmsquad

Mythology Entertainment

Széchenyi Funds

Walden Media

DISTRIBUTION

Monolith Films

RUNNING TIME

148 min

COUNTRY

USA

YEAR

2025

In the immediate aftermath of the Second World War, as the world grapples with the unveiled horrors of the Holocaust, US Army psychiatrist Lt Col Douglas Kelley is assigned the extraordinary task of assessing the mental state of Hermann Göring, the notorious former Reichsmarschall and Hitler’s second-in-command, along with other high-ranking Nazi officials. As the Allies, led by the unyielding chief US prosecutor, Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson, alongside Sgt Howie Triest, David Maxwell-Fyfe, Gustave Gilbert, Col John Amen and Burton C. Andrus, navigate the monumental task of creating an unprecedented international tribunal to ensure the Nazi regime answers for its atrocities, Kelley gets to know his ‘patients’. But he soon finds himself locked in a psychological duel with Göring, whose charisma and cunning reveal a sobering truth: that ordinary men can commit extraordinary evil.

Sound of Falling

Cinematographer: Fabian Gamper

ORIGINAL TITLE

In die Sonne schauen

DIRECTOR

Mascha Schilinski

CINEMATOGRAPHER

Fabian Gamper

SCREENPLAY

Louise Peter

Mascha Schilinski

PRODUCTION DESIGNER

Cosima Vellenzer

EDITOR

Billie Mind

PRODUCERS

Burkhard Althoff

Melvina Kotios

Lasse Scharpen

Lucas Schmidt

CAST

Laeni Geiseler

Hanna Heckt

Luise Heyer

Lena Urzendowsky

Susanne Wuest

PRODUCTION

Studio Zentral

DISTRIBUTION

M2 Films

RUNNING TIME

149 min

COUNTRY

Germany

YEAR

2025

On the same farm in northern Germany, but at different moments in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, four girls grow up: Alma, Erica, Angelika and Lenka. Although separated by time, each experiences similar emotions – first love, rebellion and family tensions. Their stories intertwine, revealing secrets that have remained hidden for years.

F1: THE MOVIE

Cinematographer: Claudio Miranda

ORIGINAL TITLE

F1: The Movie

DIRECTOR

Joseph Kosinski

CINEMATOGRAPHER

Claudio Miranda

SCREENPLAY

Ehren Kruger

PRODUCTION DESIGNERS

Ben Munro

Mark Tildesley

EDITORS

Stephen Mirrione

Patrick J. Smith

PRODUCERS

Jerry Bruckheimer

Dede Gardner

Lewis Hamilton

Jeremy Kleiner

Joseph Kosinski

Chad Oman

Brad Pitt

CAST

Javier Bardem

Damson Idris

Brad Pitt

PRODUCTION

Apple Original Films

British Film Commission

Dawn apollo

Green Eyes Production

Jerry Bruckheimer Films

Monolith Pictures

Plan B Entertainment

Warner Bros.

DISTRIBUTION

Warner Bros.

RUNNING TIME

155 min

COUNTRY

USA

YEAR

2025

Dubbed “the greatest that never was”, Sonny Hayes was Formula 1’s most promising prodigy of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former team-mate Ruben Cervantes, now the owner of a struggling Formula 1 outfit on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to return to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team — and proving he can still be the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce, the team’s hot-shot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him, and he finds that in Formula 1 your team-mate is your fiercest competition — and the road to redemption is not one you can travel alone.

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

Cinematographer: Phedon Papamichael

ORIGINAL TITLE

A Complete Unknown

DIRECTOR

James Mangold

CINEMATOGRAPHER

Phedon Papamichael

SCREENPLAY

Jay Cocks

James Mangold

PRODUCTION DESIGNER

François Audouy

EDITORS

Andrew Buckland

Scott Morris

PRODUCERS

Fred Berger

Bob Bookman

Timothée Chalamet

Alan Gasmer

Alex Heineman

Peter Jaysen

James Mangold

Jeff Rosen

CAST

Timothée Chalamet

Elle Fanning

Edward Norton

PRODUCTION

Range Media Partners

Searchlight Pictures

The Picture Company

Turnpike Films

Veritas Entertainment

White Water

DISTRIBUTION

Disney Polska

RUNNING TIME

141 min

COUNTRY

USA

YEAR

2024

New York, early 1960s. A 19-year-old from Minnesota, gifted with extraordinary musical talent, arrives in the West Village to meet his idol, Woody Guthrie. At first, he becomes part of the folk scene, but gradually begins to free himself from its influence, searching for his own original voice. Unwilling to be pigeonholed, he makes a controversial choice that will revolutionise the world of music. A Complete Unknown tells the true story of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history, Bob Dylan, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, who also performs all of Dylan’s songs featured in the film.

12 PAINTINGS OF ENSLAVEMENT

Cinematographers: Lech Majewski, Paweł Tybora

ORIGINAL TITLE

12 obrazów zniewolenia

DIRECTOR

Lech Majewski

CINEMATOGRAPHERS

Lech Majewski

Paweł Tybora

SCREENPLAY

Lech Majewski

PRODUCTION DESIGNERS

Ewa Kochańska

Lech Majewski

EDITORS

Eliot Ems

Norbert Rudzik

PRODUCER

Lech Majewski

CAST

Oskar Bielat

Maria Błęka

Mateusz Bujoczek

Paulina Michalska

Jarosław Ulman

PRODUCTION

Stowarzyszenie Twórców i Mecenasów Kultury i Nauki Angelus Silesius

DISTRIBUTION

Stowarzyszenie Twórców i Mecenasów Kultury i Nauki Angelus Silesius

RUNNING TIME

83 min

COUNTRY

Poland

YEAR

2025

Lech Majewski opens up the world of Jacek Malczewski, a symbolist painter from the turn of the twentieth century. In a wordless visual dialogue, the director recreates Poland’s history from the World War I to the present day. The characters from Malczewski’s canvases march through successive decades, fighting and fleeing various yokes. They traverse Siberia and Polish fields to arrive in a contemporary, urbanised homeland, immersed in apathetic consumption.



A House of Dynamite

Cinematographer: Barry Ackroyd

ORIGINAL TITLE

A House of Dynamite

DIRECTOR

Kathryn Bigelow

CINEMATOGRAPHER

Barry Ackroyd

SCREENPLAY

Noah Oppenheim

PRODUCTION DESIGNER

Jeremy Hindle

EDITOR

Kirk Baxter

PRODUCERS

Kathryn Bigelow

Noah Oppenheim

Greg Shapiro

CAST

Gabriel Basso

Idris Elba

Rebecca Ferguson

Jared Harris

Tracy Letts

PRODUCTION

First Light Productions

Netflix

Prologue Entertainment

DISTRIBUTION

Netflix

RUNNING TIME

112 min

COUNTRY

USA

YEAR

2025

When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.

Sinners

Cinematographer: Autumn Durald Arkapaw

ORIGINAL TITLE

Sinners

DIRECTOR

Ryan Coogler

CINEMATOGRAPHER

Autumn Durald Arkapaw

SCREENPLAY

Ryan Coogler

PRODUCTION DESIGNER

Hannah Beachler

EDITOR

Michael P. Shawver

PRODUCERS

Zinzi Coogler

Ryan Coogler

Sev Ohanian

CAST

Michael B. Jordan

Miles Caton

Jayme Lawson

Delroy Lindo

Omar Miller

Wunmi Mosaku

Jack O’Connell

Hailee Steinfeld

PRODUCTION

Warner Bros.

DISTRIBUTION

Warner Bros.

POLISH DISTRIBUTION

Warner Bros.

RUNNING TIME

137 min

COUNTRY

USA, Australia, Canada

YEAR

2025

Sinners is a genre-bending and multi-layered exploration of Black culture and the blues music that is unique to it through the lens of a Southern Gothic thriller. Set in 1932 Mississippi, Michael B. Jordan stars as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who, after chasing success in the North, return to Clarksdale, Mississippi to open a juke joint and revive the soul and spirit of their hometown. As music and dance meld in celebration of artistry, culture and history, evil descends, threatening to devour the fabric and heart of the community, and all that Smoke and Stack have worked to achieve.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Cinematographer: Masanobu Takayanagi

ORIGINAL TITLE

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

DIRECTOR

Scott Cooper

CINEMATOGRAPHER

Masanobu Takayanagi

SCREENPLAY

Scott Cooper

PRODUCTION DESIGNER

Stefania Cella

EDITOR

Pamela Martin

PRODUCERS

Scott Cooper

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein

Scott Stuber

Eric Robinson

CAST

Jeremy Allen White

Stephen Graham

Jeremy Strong

Paul Walter Hauser

Odessa Young

PRODUCTION

Bluegrass Films

Gotham Group

DISTRIBUTION

Disney Polska

RUNNING TIME

120 min

COUNTRY

USA

YEAR

2025

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 album Nebraska, when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past. The album marked a pivotal moment in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works – a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe

Franz

Cinematographer: Tomasz Naumiuk

ORIGINAL TITLE

Franz

DIRECTOR

Agnieszka Holland

CINEMATOGRAPHER

Tomasz Naumiuk

SCREENPLAY

Marek Epstein

Agnieszka Holland

PRODUCTION DESIGNER

Henrich Boráros

EDITOR

Pavel Hrdlička

PRODUCERS

Šárka Cimbalová

Agnieszka Holland

Alicja Jagodzińska

Jorgo Narjes

Uwe Schott

Marcin Wierzchosławski

CAST

Jenovéfa Boková

Sandra Korzeniak

Peter Kurth

Katharina Stark

Idan Weiss

PRODUCTION

Marlene Film Production

Metro Films

X Filme Creative Pool

DISTRIBUTION

Kino Świat

RUNNING TIME

126 min

COUNTRY

Czech Republic, Poland, Germany

YEAR

2025

Franz, by director Agnieszka Holland, isn’t a biopic of the writer Franz Kafka but rather a film about what it means to be young, lost and different in a world in constant flux. Kafka would have been perfectly at home in the twenty-first century: a workaholic who despised faceless corporate bureaucracy; a man who preferred writing to his lovers over spending time with them and who could end relationships imperceptibly; a hard-core vegetarian; and a son whose father shouted at him to “be normal” while he was writing brilliant stories about waking up as a bug. The film tells a quietly amusing story that offers a more-than-realistic dive into one of the most iconic and thoughtful young men in world history – a man who essentially invented modern angst long before the internet existed.

Hamnet

Cinematographer: Łukasz Żal

ORIGINAL TITLE

Hamnet

DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao

CINEMATOGRAPHER

Łukasz Żal

SCREENPLAY

Maggie O’Farrell

Chloé Zhao

PRODUCTION DESIGNER

Fiona Crombie

EDITORS

Affonso Gonçalves

Chloé Zhao

PRODUCERS

Nicolas Gonda

Pippa Harris

Liza Marshall

Sam Mendes

Steven Spielberg

CAST

Joe Alwyn

Jessie Buckley

Paul Mescal

Emily Watson

David Wilmot

PRODUCTION

Amblin Entertainment

Book of Shadows

Hera Pictures

Neal Street Productions

DISTRIBUTION

UIP Polska

RUNNING TIME

125 min

COUNTRY

UK

YEAR

2025

England, 1580. Impoverished Latin tutor William Shakespeare meets free-spirited Agnes, and the pair, captivated by one another, strike up a torrid affair that leads to marriage and three children. Yet as Will pursues a budding theatre career in faraway London, Agnes anchors the domestic sphere alone. When tragedy strikes, the couple’s once unshakeable bond is tested, but their shared experience sets the stage for the creation of Shakespeare’s timeless masterpiece, Hamlet.

Late Shift

Cinematographer: Judith Kaufmann

ORIGINAL TITLE

Heldin

DIRECTOR

Petra Biondina Volpe

CINEMATOGRAPHER

Judith Kaufmann

SCREENPLAY

Petra Biondina Volpe

PRODUCTION DESIGNER

Beatrice Schultz

EDITOR

Hansjörg Weißbrich

PRODUCERS

Lukas Hobi

Reto Schärli

CAST

Alireza Bayram

Leonie Benesch

Sonja Riesen

PRODUCTION

Zodiac Pictures

DISTRIBUTION

TrustNordisk

RUNNING TIME

91 min

COUNTRY

Switzerland, Germany

YEAR

2025

A dedicated nurse, navigates the relentless pace of a surgical ward with unwavering commitment, bringing humanity and warmth to her patients even during an understaffed shift. As the day intensifies, Late Shift becomes a gripping race against time, leading to a powerful and riveting climax.