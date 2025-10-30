‘Sinners’ & ‘Hamnet’ Among Camerimage Film Festival Lineup 

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, shot by cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, is among the official lineup at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival.
The festival will take place from November 15 to 22, 2025, in Toruń, Poland.
Durald Arkapaw is a frequent visitor to Camerimage. She was present at the festival in 2022 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her previous collaboration with Coogler.
Other titles set to screen include Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, shot by Polish cinematographer Łukasz Żal, and Mascha Schilinski’s Sound of Falling. Scroll down for the full list of titles. Elsewhere, Cate Blanchett will travel to the festival, where she will receive the event’s Icon Award. Blanchett will be handed the award at the festival’s closing ceremony.
2025 EnergaCAMERIMAGE Film Festival Golden Frog Lineup:
Chopin, a Sonata in Paris
Cinematographer: Michał Sobociński
ORIGINAL TITLE
Chopin, Chopin!
DIRECTOR
Michał Kwieciński
CINEMATOGRAPHER
Michał Sobociński
SCREENPLAY
Bartosz Janiszewski
PRODUCTION DESIGNERS
Marcel Sławiński
Katarzyna Sobańska
EDITORS
Bartłomiej Piasek
Piotr Wójcik
PRODUCERS
Małgorzata Fogel-Gabryś
Michał Kwieciński
CAST
Josephine de La Baume
Karolina Gruszka
Eryk Kulm
Victor Meutelet
Kamil Szeptycki
PRODUCTION
Akson Studio
DISTRIBUTION
Telewizja Polska (TVP)
RUNNING TIME
133 min
COUNTRY
Poland, France, Spain
YEAR
2025
Paris, 1835. Fryderyk Chopin, a 25-year-old composer and darling of the Parisian elite, does not miss a single important event in the country. Although grappling with a crushing diagnosis, he still radiates energy and determination. Aware that time is not on his side, he aims to live life to the full. He creates some of his greatest works, sometimes by special commission, while also giving piano lessons for financial reasons. Admired by friends and adored by women, his longing for love and recognition spurs him on. In time, however, he comes to realise that the true centre of his life is music.
Mother
Cinematographer: Virginie Saint Martin
ORIGINAL TITLE
Mother
DIRECTOR
Teona Strugar Mitevska
CINEMATOGRAPHER
Virginie Saint Martin
SCREENPLAY
Goce Smilevski
Teona Strugar Mitevska
Elma Tataragic
PRODUCTION DESIGNER
Vuk Mitevski
EDITOR
Per Kirkegaard
PRODUCERS
Sébastien Delloye
Labina Mitevska
CAST
Sylvia Hoeks
Noomi Rapace
Nikola Ristanovski
PRODUCTION
Entre Chien et Loup
Film i Väst
Frau Film
Sister and Brother Mitevski
Spark Film & TV
DISTRIBUTION
So Films
RUNNING TIME
108 min
COUNTRY
Belgium, Macedonia, Sweden, Denmark, India
YEAR
2025
Calcutta, India, August 1948. Teresa, the superior of the Sisters of Loreto convent, eagerly awaits a letter that will at last allow her to leave the order and found a new congregation in answer to God’s call. Yet, just before her departure, she is confronted with a choice that, at this pivotal moment in her life, tests not only her ambitions but also her faith.
Nuremberg
Cinematographer: Dariusz Wolski
ORIGINAL TITLE
Nuremberg
DIRECTOR
James Vanderbilt
CINEMATOGRAPHER
Dariusz Wolski
SCREENPLAY
James Vanderbilt
PRODUCTION DESIGNER
Eve Stewart
EDITOR
Tom Eagles
PRODUCERS
Brad Fischer
George Freeman
Cherilyn HawryshIst
ván Major
Richard Saperstein
William Sherak
Frank Smit
Benjamin Tappan
James Vanderbilt
CAST
Russell Crowe
Rami Malek
Mark O’Brien
John Slattery
Leo Woodall
PRODUCTION
Filmsquad
Mythology Entertainment
Széchenyi Funds
Walden Media
DISTRIBUTION
Monolith Films
RUNNING TIME
148 min
COUNTRY
USA
YEAR
2025
In the immediate aftermath of the Second World War, as the world grapples with the unveiled horrors of the Holocaust, US Army psychiatrist Lt Col Douglas Kelley is assigned the extraordinary task of assessing the mental state of Hermann Göring, the notorious former Reichsmarschall and Hitler’s second-in-command, along with other high-ranking Nazi officials. As the Allies, led by the unyielding chief US prosecutor, Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson, alongside Sgt Howie Triest, David Maxwell-Fyfe, Gustave Gilbert, Col John Amen and Burton C. Andrus, navigate the monumental task of creating an unprecedented international tribunal to ensure the Nazi regime answers for its atrocities, Kelley gets to know his ‘patients’. But he soon finds himself locked in a psychological duel with Göring, whose charisma and cunning reveal a sobering truth: that ordinary men can commit extraordinary evil.
Sound of Falling
Cinematographer: Fabian Gamper
ORIGINAL TITLE
In die Sonne schauen
DIRECTOR
Mascha Schilinski
CINEMATOGRAPHER
Fabian Gamper
SCREENPLAY
Louise Peter
Mascha Schilinski
PRODUCTION DESIGNER
Cosima Vellenzer
EDITOR
Billie Mind
PRODUCERS
Burkhard Althoff
Melvina Kotios
Lasse Scharpen
Lucas Schmidt
CAST
Laeni Geiseler
Hanna Heckt
Luise Heyer
Lena Urzendowsky
Susanne Wuest
PRODUCTION
Studio Zentral
DISTRIBUTION
M2 Films
RUNNING TIME
149 min
COUNTRY
Germany
YEAR
2025
On the same farm in northern Germany, but at different moments in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, four girls grow up: Alma, Erica, Angelika and Lenka. Although separated by time, each experiences similar emotions – first love, rebellion and family tensions. Their stories intertwine, revealing secrets that have remained hidden for years.
F1: THE MOVIE
Cinematographer: Claudio Miranda
ORIGINAL TITLE
F1: The Movie
DIRECTOR
Joseph Kosinski
CINEMATOGRAPHER
Claudio Miranda
SCREENPLAY
Ehren Kruger
PRODUCTION DESIGNERS
Ben Munro
Mark Tildesley
EDITORS
Stephen Mirrione
Patrick J. Smith
PRODUCERS
Jerry Bruckheimer
Dede Gardner
Lewis Hamilton
Jeremy Kleiner
Joseph Kosinski
Chad Oman
Brad Pitt
CAST
Javier Bardem
Damson Idris
Brad Pitt
PRODUCTION
Apple Original Films
British Film Commission
Dawn apollo
Green Eyes Production
Jerry Bruckheimer Films
Monolith Pictures
Plan B Entertainment
Warner Bros.
DISTRIBUTION
Warner Bros.
RUNNING TIME
155 min
COUNTRY
USA
YEAR
2025
Dubbed “the greatest that never was”, Sonny Hayes was Formula 1’s most promising prodigy of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former team-mate Ruben Cervantes, now the owner of a struggling Formula 1 outfit on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to return to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team — and proving he can still be the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce, the team’s hot-shot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him, and he finds that in Formula 1 your team-mate is your fiercest competition — and the road to redemption is not one you can travel alone.
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
Cinematographer: Phedon Papamichael
ORIGINAL TITLE
A Complete Unknown
DIRECTOR
James Mangold
CINEMATOGRAPHER
Phedon Papamichael
SCREENPLAY
Jay Cocks
James Mangold
PRODUCTION DESIGNER
François Audouy
EDITORS
Andrew Buckland
Scott Morris
PRODUCERS
Fred Berger
Bob Bookman
Timothée Chalamet
Alan Gasmer
Alex Heineman
Peter Jaysen
James Mangold
Jeff Rosen
CAST
Timothée Chalamet
Elle Fanning
Edward Norton
PRODUCTION
Range Media Partners
Searchlight Pictures
The Picture Company
Turnpike Films
Veritas Entertainment
White Water
DISTRIBUTION
Disney Polska
RUNNING TIME
141 min
COUNTRY
USA
YEAR
2024
New York, early 1960s. A 19-year-old from Minnesota, gifted with extraordinary musical talent, arrives in the West Village to meet his idol, Woody Guthrie. At first, he becomes part of the folk scene, but gradually begins to free himself from its influence, searching for his own original voice. Unwilling to be pigeonholed, he makes a controversial choice that will revolutionise the world of music. A Complete Unknown tells the true story of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history, Bob Dylan, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, who also performs all of Dylan’s songs featured in the film.
12 PAINTINGS OF ENSLAVEMENT
Cinematographers: Lech Majewski, Paweł Tybora
ORIGINAL TITLE
12 obrazów zniewolenia
DIRECTOR
Lech Majewski
CINEMATOGRAPHERS
Lech Majewski
Paweł Tybora
SCREENPLAY
Lech Majewski
PRODUCTION DESIGNERS
Ewa Kochańska
Lech Majewski
EDITORS
Eliot Ems
Norbert Rudzik
PRODUCER
Lech Majewski
CAST
Oskar Bielat
Maria Błęka
Mateusz Bujoczek
Paulina Michalska
Jarosław Ulman
PRODUCTION
Stowarzyszenie Twórców i Mecenasów Kultury i Nauki Angelus Silesius
DISTRIBUTION
Stowarzyszenie Twórców i Mecenasów Kultury i Nauki Angelus Silesius
RUNNING TIME
83 min
COUNTRY
Poland
YEAR
2025
Lech Majewski opens up the world of Jacek Malczewski, a symbolist painter from the turn of the twentieth century. In a wordless visual dialogue, the director recreates Poland’s history from the World War I to the present day. The characters from Malczewski’s canvases march through successive decades, fighting and fleeing various yokes. They traverse Siberia and Polish fields to arrive in a contemporary, urbanised homeland, immersed in apathetic consumption.
A House of Dynamite
Cinematographer: Barry Ackroyd
ORIGINAL TITLE
A House of Dynamite
DIRECTOR
Kathryn Bigelow
CINEMATOGRAPHER
Barry Ackroyd
SCREENPLAY
Noah Oppenheim
PRODUCTION DESIGNER
Jeremy Hindle
EDITOR
Kirk Baxter
PRODUCERS
Kathryn Bigelow
Noah Oppenheim
Greg Shapiro
CAST
Gabriel Basso
Idris Elba
Rebecca Ferguson
Jared Harris
Tracy Letts
PRODUCTION
First Light Productions
Netflix
Prologue Entertainment
DISTRIBUTION
Netflix
RUNNING TIME
112 min
COUNTRY
USA
YEAR
2025
When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.
Sinners
Cinematographer: Autumn Durald Arkapaw
ORIGINAL TITLE
Sinners
DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler
CINEMATOGRAPHER
Autumn Durald Arkapaw
SCREENPLAY
Ryan Coogler
PRODUCTION DESIGNER
Hannah Beachler
EDITOR
Michael P. Shawver
PRODUCERS
Zinzi Coogler
Ryan Coogler
Sev Ohanian
CAST
Michael B. Jordan
Miles Caton
Jayme Lawson
Delroy Lindo
Omar Miller
Wunmi Mosaku
Jack O’Connell
Hailee Steinfeld
PRODUCTION
Warner Bros.
DISTRIBUTION
Warner Bros.
POLISH DISTRIBUTION
Warner Bros.
RUNNING TIME
137 min
COUNTRY
USA, Australia, Canada
YEAR
2025
Sinners is a genre-bending and multi-layered exploration of Black culture and the blues music that is unique to it through the lens of a Southern Gothic thriller. Set in 1932 Mississippi, Michael B. Jordan stars as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who, after chasing success in the North, return to Clarksdale, Mississippi to open a juke joint and revive the soul and spirit of their hometown. As music and dance meld in celebration of artistry, culture and history, evil descends, threatening to devour the fabric and heart of the community, and all that Smoke and Stack have worked to achieve.
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Cinematographer: Masanobu Takayanagi
ORIGINAL TITLE
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
DIRECTOR
Scott Cooper
CINEMATOGRAPHER
Masanobu Takayanagi
SCREENPLAY
Scott Cooper
PRODUCTION DESIGNER
Stefania Cella
EDITOR
Pamela Martin
PRODUCERS
Scott Cooper
Ellen Goldsmith-Vein
Scott Stuber
Eric Robinson
CAST
Jeremy Allen White
Stephen Graham
Jeremy Strong
Paul Walter Hauser
Odessa Young
PRODUCTION
Bluegrass Films
Gotham Group
DISTRIBUTION
Disney Polska
RUNNING TIME
120 min
COUNTRY
USA
YEAR
2025
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 album Nebraska, when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past. The album marked a pivotal moment in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works – a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe
Cinematographer: Tomasz Naumiuk
ORIGINAL TITLE
Franz
DIRECTOR
Agnieszka Holland
CINEMATOGRAPHER
Tomasz Naumiuk
SCREENPLAY
Marek Epstein
Agnieszka Holland
PRODUCTION DESIGNER
Henrich Boráros
EDITOR
Pavel Hrdlička
PRODUCERS
Šárka Cimbalová
Agnieszka Holland
Alicja Jagodzińska
Jorgo Narjes
Uwe Schott
Marcin Wierzchosławski
CAST
Jenovéfa Boková
Sandra Korzeniak
Peter Kurth
Katharina Stark
Idan Weiss
PRODUCTION
Marlene Film Production
Metro Films
X Filme Creative Pool
DISTRIBUTION
Kino Świat
RUNNING TIME
126 min
COUNTRY
Czech Republic, Poland, Germany
YEAR
2025
Franz, by director Agnieszka Holland, isn’t a biopic of the writer Franz Kafka but rather a film about what it means to be young, lost and different in a world in constant flux. Kafka would have been perfectly at home in the twenty-first century: a workaholic who despised faceless corporate bureaucracy; a man who preferred writing to his lovers over spending time with them and who could end relationships imperceptibly; a hard-core vegetarian; and a son whose father shouted at him to “be normal” while he was writing brilliant stories about waking up as a bug. The film tells a quietly amusing story that offers a more-than-realistic dive into one of the most iconic and thoughtful young men in world history – a man who essentially invented modern angst long before the internet existed.
Hamnet
Cinematographer: Łukasz Żal
ORIGINAL TITLE
Hamnet
DIRECTOR
Chloé Zhao
CINEMATOGRAPHER
Łukasz Żal
SCREENPLAY
Maggie O’Farrell
Chloé Zhao
PRODUCTION DESIGNER
Fiona Crombie
EDITORS
Affonso Gonçalves
Chloé Zhao
PRODUCERS
Nicolas Gonda
Pippa Harris
Liza Marshall
Sam Mendes
Steven Spielberg
CAST
Joe Alwyn
Jessie Buckley
Paul Mescal
Emily Watson
David Wilmot
PRODUCTION
Amblin Entertainment
Book of Shadows
Hera Pictures
Neal Street Productions
DISTRIBUTION
UIP Polska
RUNNING TIME
125 min
COUNTRY
UK
YEAR
2025
England, 1580. Impoverished Latin tutor William Shakespeare meets free-spirited Agnes, and the pair, captivated by one another, strike up a torrid affair that leads to marriage and three children. Yet as Will pursues a budding theatre career in faraway London, Agnes anchors the domestic sphere alone. When tragedy strikes, the couple’s once unshakeable bond is tested, but their shared experience sets the stage for the creation of Shakespeare’s timeless masterpiece, Hamlet.
Late Shift
Cinematographer: Judith Kaufmann
ORIGINAL TITLE
Heldin
DIRECTOR
Petra Biondina Volpe
CINEMATOGRAPHER
Judith Kaufmann
SCREENPLAY
Petra Biondina Volpe
PRODUCTION DESIGNER
Beatrice Schultz
EDITOR
Hansjörg Weißbrich
PRODUCERS
Lukas Hobi
Reto Schärli
CAST
Alireza Bayram
Leonie Benesch
Sonja Riesen
PRODUCTION
Zodiac Pictures
DISTRIBUTION
TrustNordisk
RUNNING TIME
91 min
COUNTRY
Switzerland, Germany
YEAR
2025
A dedicated nurse, navigates the relentless pace of a surgical ward with unwavering commitment, bringing humanity and warmth to her patients even during an understaffed shift. As the day intensifies, Late Shift becomes a gripping race against time, leading to a powerful and riveting climax.