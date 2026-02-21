Video: Slick road conditions after snow; more to come Monday

WELL, I CAN TELL YOU HERE ON EARTH WE'VE GOT A LOT OF WEATHER WE'RE TRACKING. AT LEAST LOCALLY. OF COURSE, A LOT OF US WAKING UP TO SNOW THIS MORNING, AND THAT'S CREATING PRETTY SLICK CONDITIONS FOR MANY RIGHT NOW. AFTER ABOUT 9 A.M., MUCH LOWER TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED AND THE REST OF THE WEEKEND IS JUST FINE. BUT YOU CAN SEE THE SCENE OUT IN MANCHESTER, THAT KIND OF THICK LAYER OF SNOW STILL ON MANY SIDEWALKS AND ROADWAYS, AND THAT'S GOING TO SLOW YOU DOWN ON THE ROADS THIS MORNING. THE SNOW HAS STOPPED, AT LEAST FOR THE MOMENT, THOUGH THERE MAY STILL BE A COUPLE OF LINGERING SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF HOURS. GIVEN THE TEMPERATURES JUST 30 DEGREES IN MANCHESTER. YES, COLD ENOUGH FOR SNOW, BUT A LOT OF IT VERY WET AND PASTY IN NATURE. SO MORE DIFFICULT CLEANUP EXPECTED. YOU CAN SEE THE SNOW FILLING IN JUST WEST OF THE MERRIMACK VALLEY NOW, AND PLENTY OF SCATTERED SNOW SHOWER ACTIVITY TO OUR NORTH. THIS DOES GRADUALLY CLEAR FROM NORTH TO SOUTH LATER ON TODAY, BUT SOME UPPER LEVEL ENERGY OVER NEW YORK STATE WILL KEEP THE SNOW GOING FOR MANY OF US THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS. THEN WE HAVE TO PRETTY QUICKLY TURN THE PAGE BECAUSE WE HAVE ANOTHER STORM WE'RE TRACKING FOR LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY. THIS ONE WILL EVOLVE INTO A PRETTY MAJOR STORM, BUT HERE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE WILL BE REALLY ON THE NORTHERN EDGE OF THINGS. SO I THINK THE WORST OF THE IMPACTS WILL BE FELT TO OUR SOUTH. WITH THAT SAID, THERE COULD BE SOME SNOW, SOME WIND, AND EVEN A COASTAL FLOOD RISK AS WE'RE JUST COMING OFF OF ASTRONOMICAL HIGH TIDES THIS WEEKEND. LET'S FIRST TALK ABOUT SNOWFALL, BECAUSE INITIALLY THIS LOOKED LIKE THIS WAS GOING TO BE A BIG MISS HERE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE A FEW DAYS AGO. BUT IN JUST THE LAST 24 HOURS, MANY COMPUTER MODELS POINTING TOWARD THIS STORM MAKING A MUCH CLOSER PASS TO NEW ENGLAND. AND THAT MEANS MUCH OF SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE GETS IN ON A MODERATE SNOWFALL. SO WE'LL SAY FROM ROCHESTER, CONCORD POINT SOUTH, A GENERAL 4 TO 8 INCH SNOWFALL, PERHAPS SOME HIGHER TOTALS IN THE LOWER MERRIMACK VALLEY AND OVER TOWARD THE COASTLINE. NOW, GIVEN THAT THE STORM HUGS THE COAST, INLAND AREAS, ESPECIALLY NORTH AND WEST OF THE LAKES REGION, LIKELY HAVE LIGHTER SNOW, AND IT DOESN'T LAST AS LONG IN THAT PART OF THE STATE. SO THINKING 2 TO 4 FOR MANY IN CENTRAL NEW HAMPSHIRE, UP THROUGH THE WHITE MOUNTAINS, FAR NORTHWESTERN ZONES, INCLUDING AREAS NORTH OF LEBANON AND THE GREAT NORTH WOODS, LIKELY TO PICK UP PROBABLY AN INCH OR TWO OF FLUFFY, POWDERY SNOW. BUT IT'S NOT JUST THAT THE WINDS KICK UP AS THIS STORM RAPIDLY INTENSIFIES OFF THE NEW ENGLAND COASTLINE, AND THAT WILL THROW SOME GUSTY WINDS IN OUR DIRECTION, PARTICULARLY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEW HAMPSHIRE. AT TIMES. WIND WINDS COULD GUST CLOSE TO 40MPH ON MONDAY MORNING, SO IT'S A WIND DRIVEN SNOW THAT LOWERS VISIBILITY AND MAKES TRAVEL VERY DIFFICULT ALL DAY LONG. ON MONDAY. PLUS THOSE TIDES TO WATCH ON MONDAY, CREATING SOME AREAS OF MINOR COASTAL FLOODING, ESPECIALLY NEAR SEABROOK AND HAMPTON HARBOR. THE ONE IN PARTICULAR COMING DURING THE PREDAWN HOURS OF MONDAY THAT LIKELY TO CREATE SOME ISSUES IN MANY COASTAL LOW LYING AREAS. LET'S TALK TIMELINE HERE, BECAUSE SUNDAY IS DRY. REALLY NO PROBLEMS OUT THERE FOR MUCH OF TOMORROW, BUT IT'S LATE TOMORROW NIGHT REALLY. DURING THE PREDAWN HOURS OF MONDAY, THAT LIGHT SNOW BEGINS TO FILL IN ACROSS FAR SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE, AND THAT SPREADS NORTHWARD THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. LOOK AT THE DARK BLUE COLORS IN SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND. THIS IS SOME VERY INTENSE SNOW IN THAT PART OF OUR REGION. NOTICE WE ARE REALLY JUST ON THE EDGE OF THINGS HERE IN THE GRANITE STATE. WITH THAT SAID, A MODERATE SNOW CONTINUES THROUGH MUCH OF MONDAY AND PROBABLY DOES NOT WIND DOWN, AT LEAST FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNTIL VERY LATE ON MONDAY EVENING. TEMPERATURES THIS MORNING, LARGELY STARTING OFF IN THE 20S TO NEAR 30, SO IT IS CHILLY FOR STORM CLEANUP THIS MORNING. LOOK FOR HIGH TEMPERATURES IN SALEM TODAY TO GET CLOSE TO FREEZING AS FLAKES TAPER OFF. BUT WE DO HANG ON TO A LOT OF CLOUDS ALL THE WAY THROUGH SUNSET. WITH THAT SAID, THIS SNOW IS JUST TREMENDOUS NEWS FOR SKI RESORTS. FOLKS DOING SOME SNOWMOBILING. REALLY ANYTHING OUTDOORS IN THE SNOW THIS WEEKEND, BENEFITING FROM THE SNOW OUT THERE THIS MORNING. AND IT WILL REMAIN DRY AND QUIET FOR TRAVEL THROUGH MUCH OF SUNDAY. BUT THAT CHANGES IN A BIG WAY LATE SUNDAY NIGHT. STEADY SNOW, GUSTY WINDS NEAR THE COAST ON MONDAY AND THEN BY