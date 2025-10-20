Soggy, wet morning with gusty winds on tap

This quick-hitting system arrives during the morning commute over Central and Western Massachusetts, and moves into the Greater Boston area from around 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. For those of you traveling, just be aware that occasional heavy downpours are possible and could cause some brief street flooding. We could see up to an inch of rainfall pretty quickly in a few areas.

If you looked at the radar Sunday evening, you would’ve seen a line of rainfall stretching from the Great Lakes down through the Ohio River Valley. This line of showers and embedded thunderstorms is associated with a cold front that is moving toward New England, bringing a big burst of rain Monday morning.

Don’t be surprised if you hear the rumble of thunder with this storm. This is not a widespread severe event, but it will get your attention once it moves through.

A storm will push through New England on Monday morning. Boston Globe

Winds will be fairly strong, with gusts to 35 mph in the morning. The southerly flow will propel temperatures into the upper 50s to even mid-60s. These will be the high temperatures for the day, occurring in the late morning before cooler air arrives in the afternoon. The gusty winds could cause a few scattered power outages, although most of us will not lose power.

Highs on Monday will reach the 60s for most of New England. Boston Globe

Wind gusts may reach 35 mph across portions of coastal New England on Monday. Boston Globe

There’s a coastal flood advisory for the southern areas of Rhode Island and for the South Coast of Massachusetts until 11 a.m. It’s just an advisory, meaning there could be some minor splash-over at the time of high tide, but little to no impact beyond that.

This is a fast-moving system, so we could see some clearing before the end of the day.

Forecast rain totals across New England through Monday. Boston Globe

There’s a chance for localized flooding in parts of Western and Northern New England. Boston Globe

Tuesday is going to be gorgeous with temperatures in the mid-60s, above average for this time of year. Then another system approaches for Wednesday. We’re going to see more showers on this day. It’s still fairly mild with highs in the mid-60s, then the second half of the week features temperatures in the 50s — more conducive to the second half of October and certainly with that autumnal feeling in the air.

During the first half of the week, the overnight lows will be in the upper 40s, and the second half of the week will see overnight lows in the upper 30s, but no frost or freeze conditions are in the forecast.

A look at the forecast across Boston for the next seven days. Boston Globe

Greater Boston: Look for breezy conditions with rain and a scattered thunderstorm during the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be in the 60s, falling in the afternoon. Sunshine returns Tuesday with a high of 60 to 65.

Central/Western Mass.: Look for showers during the morning commute on Monday, followed by partial clearing at the end of the day. It will be breezy with temperatures falling through the 50s. It’s mild on Tuesday with sunshine.

Southeastern Mass.: It will be blustery with showers developing on Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some of these showers could be heavy. Look for sunshine to return Tuesday.

Cape and Islands: Showers arrive in the mid- to late morning along with windy conditions Monday. Look for clearing conditions for Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s.

Rhode Island: It becomes breezy to windy, especially along the coast, on Monday, with showers developing and some heavier downpours. Temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s, then falling late in the day. Tuesday is sunny and milder.

New Hampshire: Look for showers and some embedded heavy downpours along with windy conditions for Monday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s. It turns sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s.

Sign up here for our daily Globe Weather Forecast that will arrive straight into your inbox bright and early each weekday morning.