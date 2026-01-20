Sonay Kartal Faces Anna Kalinskaya In High-Stakes Australian Open Showdown

The Australian Open 2026 is heating up Down Under, and all eyes are on the highly anticipated first-round clash between Britain’s Sonay Kartal and Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya. Scheduled for Monday, January 19, at 9:20 PM ET, this matchup promises to set the tone for both players’ campaigns at one of tennis’s most prestigious Grand Slam events. With the Melbourne courts buzzing and fans eager for drama, who will seize the moment and advance to round two?

For Sonay Kartal, this year’s Australian Open represents a shot at redemption. Last season, she bowed out in the opening round, falling to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in straight sets, 6-1, 7-6(5). That defeat stung, but Kartal has shown resilience and determination throughout her career. She enters this year’s draw with hopes of turning the page and making a deeper run, but the draw hasn’t done her many favors. Her first obstacle? Anna Kalinskaya, a player with a wealth of hard-court experience and a reputation for being a tough out.

