Sources: Michigan targeting Utah coach Kyle Wittingham

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has emerged as the focus of the University of Michigan’s coaching search, sources told ESPN.

Whittingham’s candidacy is expected to be shared with top Michigan officials on Friday, per sources, and a deal could come together in the near future if they approve.

Whittingham, 66, went 177-88 in 21 full seasons leading the Utes, including a perfect 13-0 season in 2008. His resume is such that he’s expected to eventually be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, as his 66.8% win percentage would qualify for the Hall.

It was announced he would step down from the Utah program earlier this month. The 10-2 Utes are playing in the Las Vegas Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Whittingham made clear in public comments that he was not retiring, as he joked he was entering “the transfer portal.” The wording of his departure as “stepping down” combined with his comments hinted at another potential head coaching job.

Michigan fired Sherrone Moore on December 10 after “credible evidence” emerged he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. After the firing, Moore was arrested and later charged with a third-degree felony for home invasion and two misdemeanors related to going to the staff member’s apartment.

Michigan went 16-8 under Moore and is seeking a return to the on-field success of the end of the Jim Harbaugh era, which culminated in an undefeated national championship season in 2023.

Whittingham is known for producing physical, winning teams. His teams mirrored the Big Ten while in the Mountain West, Pac-12 and Big 12, as they relied on dominant players on the line of scrimmage.

Among the coaches the Wolverines had been linked to was Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer, but the timeline for that potential hiring fell apart when DeBoer led the Crimson Tide to a first round playoff victory over Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide next play on January 1 in the Rose Bowl against Indiana. The NCAA transfer portal opens on Jan. 2, which made that potential hire a big risk in terms of keeping the roster together.

Michigan is playing Texas on December 31 in the Citrus Bowl, but interim coach Biff Poggi warned that the program may be down as many as 25 players.

The potential hiring of Whittingham may provide a stabilizing of the roster before the transfer portal officially opens.