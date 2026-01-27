South Florida shelters open doors as temps plunge; free transit offered to those in need

With temperatures forecast to fall below 40 degrees for at least four consecutive hours overnight Monday, Jan. 26, counties across the Treasure Coast and South Florida are opening emergency cold weather shelters to protect vulnerable residents.

In partnership with St. Lucie County and the City of Fort Pierce, In the Image of Christ will open an emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Ave. D in Fort Pierce. The shelter will open Monday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m. and close Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 8 a.m. The National Weather Service expects unusually cold overnight conditions, prompting activation of the county’s cold weather protocol.

Area Regional Transit (ART) will provide free transportation to the shelter from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pickup locations include the Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station, Fort Pierce Intermodal Facility, Prima Vista Crossing, Pinewood Park, Kilmer Branch Library, Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek, and Percy Peek Gym. Riders may bring up to four bags weighing no more than 10 pounds each, and hazardous materials are prohibited. For more information, residents can contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman at 772-359-9653.

Officials also urge residents to bring pets indoors. County Animal Safety staff remind the public that pets may not be tethered outside unsupervised at any time.

Indian River County Emergency Services announced that The Salvation Army will open a cold weather shelter at 2655 5th Street SW in Vero Beach. The shelter will operate from 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27. Space is limited to the first 40 registered clients. Registration is available on-site or by calling 772-453-5383, with intake open until 9 p.m. Clients will receive a light meal with support from the American Red Cross and United Way. Officials encourage residents to take precautions for vulnerable individuals, pets, and sensitive plants or agricultural materials.

Martin County Emergency Management is advising residents to take safety precautions as temperatures drop; however, no official activation of a county-operated cold weather shelter has been announced as of Monday afternoon. Local officials continue monitoring the forecast and recommend residents check the county’s emergency information channels for any updates that may occur later in the day.

Okeechobee County Emergency Management announced on Monday that a warming center will open on January 26 at 5 p.m. and continue through Friday, January 30, at RiteLife Services. Guests are asked to bring their own bedding, hygiene products, and snacks. For more information, contact Melissa at RiteLife Services at (772) 284-2505.

Palm Beach County Emergency Management is urging residents to take protective measures during the cold spell, especially individuals experiencing homelessness, seniors, and families without adequate heating. While the county has not issued a cold weather shelter activation notice as of Monday afternoon, outreach teams are working with local nonprofits to provide resources and transportation information should conditions worsen. Officials encourage the public to follow county communications for updates.

Residents throughout the region are advised to use caution with indoor heating sources and to check on neighbors who may be vulnerable to the sudden temperature drop.