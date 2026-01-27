Apple to Launch These 20+ Products This Year

2026 promises to be yet another busy year for Apple, with the company rumored to be planning more than 20 product announcements over the coming months.

Beyond the usual updates to iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, Apple is expected to release its all-new smart home hub, which was reportedly delayed until the more personalized version of Siri is ready. Other unique products rumored for this year include a foldable iPhone, a lower-cost MacBook with an A18 Pro chip, and more.

Here is what to expect from Apple this year, according to rumors.

First Half of 2026

The following products are rumored to launch before the end of June.

iPhone 17e: A spec-bumped successor to the iPhone 16e, with rumored upgrades including an A19 chip, MagSafe, and a Dynamic Island.

A spec-bumped successor to the iPhone 16e, with rumored upgrades including an A19 chip, MagSafe, and a Dynamic Island. iPad Air: M3 chip → M4 chip.

M3 chip → M4 chip. iPad: A16 chip → A18 chip or A19 chip.

A16 chip → A18 chip or A19 chip. MacBook Pro: M4 Pro and M4 Max chips → M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and PCIe 5.0 support for faster SSD speeds.

M4 Pro and M4 Max chips → M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and PCIe 5.0 support for faster SSD speeds. MacBook Air: M4 chip → M5 chip.

M4 chip → M5 chip. Lower-Cost MacBook: A18 Pro chip, 12.9-inch display, and fun color options.

A18 Pro chip, 12.9-inch display, and fun color options. Mac Studio: M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips → M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips.

M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips → M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips. Studio Display: Mini-LED backlighting, ProMotion support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and either an A19 chip or A19 Pro chip.

Mini-LED backlighting, ProMotion support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and either an A19 chip or A19 Pro chip. Home Hub: An all-new smart home hub featuring the more personalized version of Siri, a 6-inch to 7-inch square display, an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence, FaceTime, and more. Place it on a table or mount it on a wall.

An all-new smart home hub featuring the more personalized version of Siri, a 6-inch to 7-inch square display, an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence, FaceTime, and more. Place it on a table or mount it on a wall. Security Camera: Apple-designed, HomeKit-enabled security camera accessory to be sold alongside the new smart home hub.

Second Half of 2026

The following products are rumored to launch between September and December.

iPhone 18 Pro: A20 Pro chip, a narrower Dynamic Island, a simplified Camera Control, variable aperture for at least one rear camera, web browsing via satellite, Apple-designed C2 modem for 5G, and more.

A20 Pro chip, a narrower Dynamic Island, a simplified Camera Control, variable aperture for at least one rear camera, web browsing via satellite, Apple-designed C2 modem for 5G, and more. iPhone 18 Pro Max: The same features rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro, but the Pro Max model might be slightly thicker.

The same features rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro, but the Pro Max model might be slightly thicker. Foldable iPhone: 7.7-inch inner display with a virtually “crease-free” design, 5.3-inch outer display, two rear cameras, one front camera, a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID, and more.

7.7-inch inner display with a virtually “crease-free” design, 5.3-inch outer display, two rear cameras, one front camera, a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID, and more. Apple Watch Series 12: A new chip, design changes, and potentially Touch ID.

A new chip, design changes, and potentially Touch ID. Apple Watch Ultra 4: The same changes listed above for the Apple Watch Series 12.

The same changes listed above for the Apple Watch Series 12. MacBook Pro: A major redesign later in 2026, with M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, an OLED display, a touch screen, a Dynamic Island, a thinner design, and an Apple-designed C2 modem for built-in cellular connectivity.

A major redesign later in 2026, with M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, an OLED display, a touch screen, a Dynamic Island, a thinner design, and an Apple-designed C2 modem for built-in cellular connectivity. Higher-End AirPods Pro 3: Infrared camera for AI features.

Timing Less Clear

These products are rumored to be unveiled at some point in 2026:

The following products were rumored to be updated in 2025, but none of them were, so hopefully they will finally arrive at some point in 2026:

Apple TV: A17 Pro chip with support for the more personalized Siri, and Apple’s N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support. A built-in FaceTime camera has been rumored for a future Apple TV, but it is unclear if that will arrive with the next model.

A17 Pro chip with support for the more personalized Siri, and Apple’s N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support. A built-in FaceTime camera has been rumored for a future Apple TV, but it is unclear if that will arrive with the next model. HomePod mini: S9 chip or newer with support for the more personalized Siri, Apple’s N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, improved sound quality, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, and potentially new color options like red.

For more details, read our Upcoming Apple Products Guide: What’s Coming in 2026.

Update: A new AirTag was initially included on this list, but it has now been removed, as Apple has officially announced the next-generation AirTag.