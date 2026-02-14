St. John’s vs. Providence Prediction, How to Watch, Odds, Channel – Feb 14

Data Skrive

The No. 17 St. John’s Red Storm (19-5, 12-1 Big East) hope to build on a six-game road win streak when they visit the Providence Friars (11-14, 4-10 Big East) on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET.

The Red Storm are a 7.5-point favorite against the Friars when the Red Storm and the Friars meet. The game’s over/under is set at 167.5.

St. John’s vs. Providence How to Watch & Odds

When: Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

TV: TNT

Red Storm vs Friars Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Red Storm -7.5 -117 -112 167.5 -116 -110 -422 +318

St. John’s vs. Providence Prediction

Pick ATS: Providence (+7.5)



Pick OU: Under (167.5)



Prediction: St. John’s 85, Providence 80

St. John’s vs. Providence Betting Insights

Betting Line Implied Predictions

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Red Storm 88, Friars 80.

The Red Storm have an 80.8% chance to claim victory in this meeting per the moneyline’s implied probability.

The Friars hold a 23.9% implied probability to come out on top.

Key Spread Facts

St. John’s has put together a 13-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Providence has covered 13 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.

St. John’s is 7-8 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Providence has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Key Total Facts

In six games this season, the Red Storm and their opponent have combined for more than 167.5 points.

Friars games have gone over 167.5 points on 14 occasions this year.

The over/under for this game is 167.5 points, 5.2 fewer than the scoring average of the two teams combined.

Key Moneyline Facts

St. John’s is 18-3 in games when it was favored on the moneyline (winning 85.7%).

Providence has entered the game as underdogs 12 times this season and won twice.

St. John’s has gone 12-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -422 or shorter (winning 92.3%).

Providence has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +318 or more by sportsbooks this season.

St. John’s vs. Providence: Recent Results

Red Storm vs Friars Recent Games Date Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Result 1/3/2026 Red Storm -12.5 169.5 -1020 +651 77-71 PROV 2/1/2025 Red Storm -13.5 144 -1149 +713 68-66 STJOHN 12/20/2024 Red Storm -6 142.5 -264 +213 72-70 STJOHN

St. John’s vs. Providence: 2025-26 Stats Comparison

St. John’s Providence Points Scored Per Game (Rank) 84.5 (29) 88.2 (14) Points Allowed (Rank) 72.2 (132) 85.6 (361) Rebounds (Rank) 11.5 (24) 9.4 (161) 3pt Made (Rank) 7.3 (238) 9.3 (70) Assists (Rank) 16.0 (64) 15.1 (114) Turnovers (Rank) 10.5 (118) 11.6 (228)

St. John’s 2025-26 Key Players

Providence 2025-26 Key Players

