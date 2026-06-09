Stacey King, 3-time NBA champion with Bulls, dies at 59

Stacey King, a three-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls who became an Emmy-winning fan favorite on their broadcast team after his playing career, has died at the age of 59, the team announced Sunday.

No cause of death was given.

“Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history,” Bulls owner and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades — first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans.

“We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion that he brought to our organization, our broadcasts, and our fans every day.”

We are devastated by the passing of 3x NBA Champion and beloved broadcaster Stacey King. pic.twitter.com/NSyeopd880 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 7, 2026

King, a 6-foot-11 forward/center, averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in an eight-season playing career that later included stops with the Timberwolves, Heat, Celtics and Mavericks.

It was the start of his professional career with the Bulls, however, where King had his most success. The sixth overall pick in the 1989 draft out of Oklahoma, King played all 82 games as a rookie, coming off the bench to average 8.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while playing alongside Michael Jordan as the Bulls reeled off three consecutive championships from 1991 to 1993.

“Stacey loved being a Bull,” team president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf said in a statement. ” You could feel it in everything he did — the way he played, the way he called games, and the way he connected with our fans. He had a unique gift for bringing people together and making every game feel personal.

“… Stacey genuinely cared about people, and he made our organization better. We will miss him dearly, and his impact, memory and legacy will remain part of the Chicago Bulls forever.”

As a broadcaster, King endeared himself to a new generation of Bulls supporters. King spent more than two decades as a commentator on Bulls games and delighted fans with his memorable calls and nicknames.

“We enjoy what we do,” King said last month on his “Gimme the Hot Sauce” podcast, a reference to a comment he’d frequently make after big plays. “It’s a fun job. It never seems like work for me. Every night, I go to work, win, lose or draw, I’m having fun.”

Chicago Sports Network president and CEO Michael McCarthy called King “one of the most beloved figures in Chicago sports.”

“Stacey had a unique ability to connect generations of Bulls fans,” McCarthy said. “Whether through his basketball insight, his humor, or his unforgettable calls, he made every game more enjoyable and every broadcast better.”

King helped Oklahoma reach the national title game during the 1987-88 season, falling to Kansas and star Danny Manning. The following year, King was a first-team All-America and the Big Eight player of the Year after averaging a conference-best 26.0 points and 2.3 blocks per game.

Oklahoma retired his No. 33 jersey in 2008.

Following his professional playing career, King went into coaching, taking a job as the head coach of the Rockford Lightning of the Continental Basketball Association for the 2001-02 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.