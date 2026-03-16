Storm shelters available across Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. – With severe weather possible across north Alabama, residents are encouraged to know where their nearest storm shelter is before storms arrive.

According to the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), all shelters open when a tornado watch or warning is issued and close once the threat passes (with the exception of the Jones Chapel shelter, which is always open).

General rules apply at all locations. Only service animals for people with disabilities are allowed; however, a designated pod at the Sportsman Lake shelter in Cullman allows small pets in carriers.

Smoking, alcohol, recreational drugs, weapons and firearms are prohibited.

The following storm shelters are available, listed by community:

Baileyton

112 Fairview Road, capacity 96+

130 Cemetery Road, capacity 86+

600 Fire Station Road, capacity 86+

Berlin

Berlin Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, 3584 U.S. Highway 278 E, capacity 40+

Bethsadia

Bethsadia Volunteer Fire Department, 454 County Road 804, capacity 86+

Bremen

Brushy Pond Senior Center, 2729 County Road 143, capacity 48+

Chapel Village and Jones Chapel

74 County Road 1034, capacity 96+, always open

Colony

65 Byars Road, capacity 86+

Colony Senior Center, 12980 Alabama Highway 91 S, capacity 48+

Crane Hill

Crane Hill Senior Center, 15140 County Road 222, capacity 100+

Crane Hill Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, 15123 County Road 222, capacity 48+

Cullman

1511 Sportsman Lake Road, capacity 396+

Beech Center basement, 1803 Beech Ave. SE, capacity 150+

Cullman Senior Center, 1539 Sportsman Lake Road, capacity 89+

Dodge City

130 Howard Circle, capacity 96+

Dodge City Volunteer Fire Department No. 2, 7150 County Road 223, capacity 96+

Fairview

Fairview Housing Authority, 96 Countryside Acres Road, capacity 96+

Garden City

501 First Ave. SW, capacity 396+

Gold Ridge

Gold Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, 5225 County Road 1545, capacity 96+

Good Hope

301 Day Gap Road, capacity 96+

301 Municipal Dr., capacity 96+

Hanceville

202 Bangor Ave., capacity 96+

203 Michelle St. NW, capacity 96+

1407 Commercial St., capacity 96+

Hanceville Senior Center, 1500 Spruce St. SE, capacity 48+

Holly Pond

60 Finley Road, capacity 86+

Logan

Logan Volunteer Fire Department, 4203 County Road 818, capacity 96+

Smith Lake Park

416 County Road 385, capacity 96+

Stony Lonesome OHV Park

10075 Alabama Highway 69 S, two units, capacity 144+

Vinemont

60 Ridgeway St., capacity 192+

Vinemont-Providence Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, 576 County Road 1355, capacity 192+

Walter

Walter Volunteer Fire Department, 32655 Alabama Highway 91, capacity 80+

West Point

3990 County Road 1141, capacity 96+

West Point Volunteer Fire Department, 11160 Alabama Highway 157, capacity 96+

Residents are encouraged to identify the shelter nearest to their home and monitor weather conditions closely, especially during severe weather season.

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