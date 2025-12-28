‘Stranger Things’ Star Priah Ferguson Breaks Down Her Comedic Timing And How The Show Made Nerdy Cool

Priah Ferguson has grown up before viewers’ eyes on Stranger Things.

Ferguson began her acting journey at the tender age of 5, performing with the local theater before landing roles on Atlanta and Daytime Divas.

Thanks to her experience and newfound confidence, the young actress mustered up the courage to audition for Stranger Things, where she landed the role of Erica Sinclair at around 10 years old.

One of the biggest lessons over the years

“I was balancing filming and school at a very young age, and being proactive,” Ferguson told Blavity’s Shadow and Act when asked what she’s learned the most throughout the years. “Also, time management, making sure I’m on set on time and still getting my schoolwork in on time. Those are some of the things that I learned early on that I think have also helped me going into adulthood, and those are the things that I’m going to take along with me on this journey.”

Upon its 2016 release on Netflix, Stranger Things quickly became a cultural phenomenon. As the cast and fans alike prepare to bid the series goodbye, its final installment is being released in three parts.

Season 5, Volume 1, which features Episode 1 through Episode 4, premiered during Thanksgiving week, and it’s already got people talking.

The evolution of Erica and Lucas

“When you first saw them, you kind of saw them going back and forth at each other,” Ferguson said. “But once Erica found out that her brother was in this supernatural world, or into all these supernatural things that are going on, she was interested in it as well, and she wanted to be there for her brother and her brother’s friends. And even though she might come off like, you know, she’s annoyed, or it has to be something in her, at the end, she’s always going to be there for them.”

She added, “It shows how dependable she is, how loyal she is, when it comes down to her friends and family and the people that she loves. As the show went on, we really saw the dynamic between Erica and Lucas grow even more, and them being there for each other.”

Representing her home city

An Atlanta native, the actress gives a lot of credit to her city for shaping her into the Priah Ferguson that the world has come to know, love and support.

“I think that when you’re from Atlanta, you see so many great examples of excellence, and, like, nothing ever feels, at least for me, nothing felt like it was a far reach because I saw so many great examples of people doing amazing things, no matter what industry they were in.”

“I also think Atlanta is a very easy place to make connections and get started,” she continued. “And so, being from this city has helped me a lot. It has done something for my confidence and I think other young people’s confidence as well, knowing that they could be in any room they set their mind to just by seeing so many success stories come out of Atlanta.”

Ferguson’s character, Erica Sinclair, is the sharp-tongued, genius younger sister to Lucas Sinclair, portrayed by Caleb McLaughlin, and she is quite the fan favorite.

Playing Erica taps into this side of the actress

Thanks to her impeccable comedic timing, the character has also become quite the internet sensation, being transformed into a meme throughout nearly every season of Stranger Things.

“She’s very direct, so tapping into my straightforward side a little bit,” Ferguson said while discussing the key to portraying Erica.

“Also, I have a little sister,” she said. “She’s not as spicy or direct as Erica, but she’s a typical little sister. And me having a little sister, I kind of pulled from her and my experience and put it into Erica. I think that’s kind of helped, especially with the one-liners. I think all siblings, especially the youngest, are quick to say one thing smart and just leave it at that, and I definitely took that from my little sister.”

Moreover, Erica serves as a mirror to little Black girls who embrace their love for learning or “being in the know.”

“It means a lot to me,” Ferguson said. “I think that young girls who are not uncomfortable in their nerdiness are not often seen or shown on TV. So, even her being a young girl in a space where her intelligence matters to her, and she loves learning, I think that’s great representation for many young people out there, especially young girls of color. One thing I admire about Erica is how confident she is no matter what space she’s in, and I love that about her as well. She’s not scared to say what’s on her mind. I think many people take that way from her, her not being scared to say what’s on her mind, or being the smartest in the room and always having something to say and saying what people are thinking, that’s real life. And I think that’s how many people relate to her honestly, or see themselves in her.”

As she looks ahead to the future, Ferguson is eager to explore more roles that showcase her range and is open to the possibilities that lie ahead.

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2, which features Episodes 5 through 7, will be released on Netflix on Christmas Day.

The post ‘Stranger Things’ Star Priah Ferguson Breaks Down Her Comedic Timing And How The Show Made Nerdy Cool appeared first on Blavity.