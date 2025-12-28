Stranger Things New Romance Just Highlights Hawkins’ Biggest Issue

Netflix

This article contains spoilers for “Stranger Things” season 5, episode 6 — “Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz.”

There are many great late-game additions into the world of “Stranger Things,” and Maya Hawke’s Robin Buckley is up there with the best. A key season 3 addition who makes friends with Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) as they drift through customer service jobs together, she soon becomes tangled in the supernatural mysteries that plague the show. Come season 5, Robin is the resident DJ at the Hawkins radio station WSQK and has finally gotten the girl: She’s now happily together with her crush, Vickie Dunne (Amybeth McNulty).

Unfortunately, this happiness ends up becoming another moment in the highlight reel of an ongoing “Stranger Things” season 5 issue of the show’s supporting characters pretending that nothing is wrong — despite a rift to Upside Down tearing the town in half at the end of “Stranger Things” season 4, volume 2, not to mention the fact that the town is actively surrounded and patrolled by a powerful military force. In “Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz,” Robin meets Vickie at the hospital and attempts to explain the ongoing supernatural situation, which seems like the sensible thing to do in the conditions they live in. However, Vickie doesn’t want to hear any of it; instead, she immediately assumes that Robin is on drugs.

It’s great to see one of the best “Stranger Things” main characters finally get her career and romantic life together, even if it’s in a military-controlled situation where the threat of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) looms above all. It’s just sad to see the show use the opportunity to make Vickie the latest recurring character to completely fail to notice that there clearly is something very fishy going on in Hawkins, Indiana.