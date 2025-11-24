‘Sunday Night Football’ Makes Cris Collinsworth Announcement

Few broadcasters in football have carved out a career as enduring and influential as Cris Collinsworth. Before entering television, he spent eight seasons as a standout wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, appearing in the Super Bowl twice while earning three Pro Bowl selections. After retiring, Collinsworth transitioned seamlessly into broadcasting, becoming a fixture of national NFL coverage.

His sharp analysis made him a constant presence across several networks for more than three decades. From his early work on HBO’s and Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” to a stint on Fox Sports to his long-running role with NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” Collinsworth has remained one of the league’s most recognizable color commentators. His résumé spans countless marquee games and historic moments – and now, another milestone awaits him on Sunday.

Advertisement

NBC Sports broadcaster Cris Collinsworth.Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

In 2025, Collinsworth remains a fixture for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” entering his 17th season as the lead color analyst. This Sunday, he will reach a major career landmark: calling the 500th NFL game of his broadcasting career.

NBC made the announcement ahead of the fixture:

“Collinsworth will serve as an analyst for his 500th NFL game (regular + postseason) when he joins Mike Tirico in the booth for a matchup of NFC first-place teams as the 8-2 Los Angeles Rams host the 6-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.”

Advertisement

The milestone places Collinsworth in a remarkably exclusive club as only a handful of NFL broadcasters have eclipsed 500 games, including legendary play-by-play figures such as Al Michaels, Jim Nantz, Dick Stockton, Don Criqui, Kevin Harlan and the late Charlie Jones and Pat Summerall.

Collinsworth’s path to this moment stretches back 35 years, to Sept. 9, 1990, when he debuted as an NBC game analyst beside Jim Donovan as the Buffalo Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts in a matchup of first-round quarterbacks — Jim Kelly and Jeff George.

Advertisement

Between that first broadcast and Sunday’s milestone, Collinsworth has worked in 52 NFL stadiums, teamed with 13 different play-by-play voices, appeared on four television networks and two streaming services and even stepped in for one game as a sideline reporter.

NBC Sports broadcaster Cris Collinsworth.Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His career also includes studio roles across five networks, plus contributions to four Olympic Games. He also served as a game analyst for Notre Dame football and multiple major bowl games in the early 1990s.

Advertisement

Sunday’s Rams-Buccaneers matchup — headlined by No. 1 overall picks Baker Mayfield and Matthew Stafford — will air on NBC and Peacock, with full studio coverage leading into kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Related: NFL Legend Michael Strahan Helps Announce New Sports League

This story was originally reported by Athlon Sports on Nov 23, 2025, where it first appeared in the NFL section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.