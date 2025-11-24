Lakers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 23

The Los Angeles Lakers have been off since they beat the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, and they’re set as sizable favorites at home in a rematch on Sunday.
This matchup will take place in Utah, where the Jazz have been frisky this season.
Utah is 4-4 straight up at home and 6-2 against the spread, but the Lakers (11-4 this season) are 7-2 straight up on the road.
LeBron James is back, dishing out 12 dimes in his season debut on Tuesday, and the Lakers are looking to mesh even more with him back in action.
Here’s a look at Sunday’s matchup, including the latest odds, injuries, my favorite prop bet and more.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
Moneyline
Total
Lakers Injury Report
Jazz Injury Report
Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Markkanen as a prop target against the Lakers:
Jazz star Lauri Markkanen has an intriguing matchup with the Lakers on Sunday, as he dropped 31 points on 21 shots in a loss to them on Tuesday night. Markkanen then took just eight shots in a loss to OKC, but he finished with 19 points in that game.
Overall, the Jazz star is averaging 29.9 points per game while shooting an impressive 48.5 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from 3. He’s cleared 26.5 points in nine of his 15 games, and I’m surprised to see his line set so low against L.A.
The Lakers are just 16th in the NBA in defensive rating, and Markkanen has been hot as of late, scoring 31 or more points in four of his last five games. I think this prop is a major value on Sunday night.
The Lakers are likely going to win this game, but I can’t pass up Utah getting 9.5 points at home.
Here are a couple of interesting Jazz stats at home, which has made them a friskier team that many expected coming into the 2025-26 season:
Utah’s offense has been electric at home, and it’s helped it stay in games even as a major underdog. As good as the Lakers have been on the road, I think that could be the case on Sunday.
L.A. is 7-2 straight up and against the spread on the road, but it has an average scoring margin of just +2.2 points in those games.
With Utah averaging over 130 points per game at home, I wouldn’t be shocked to see it keep this game within 10 on Sunday.
Pick: Jazz +9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey’s NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.