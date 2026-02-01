Sydney Kings dominate Illawarra Hawks for the third time this season

Sydney’s sixth-straight win has lifted them inside the top-two for the first time this NBL season, leaving arch-rivals Illawarra in limbo.

The Kings were never seriously tested as they smashed the Hawks for the third time this season, showing little sympathy as they posted a monster 122-104 victory at Qudos Bank Arena.

Seven Kings were able to hit double digits on the scoreboard as they flexed their championship credentials, the 10th time they’ve cracked the century on the year and their biggest score of NBL 26.

Once again they were led by dynamic point guard Kendric Davis, who dropped 22 points (5-8 FG) and nine assists, while big man Tim Soares was unstoppable from deep, hitting five of his six attempts to score 23.

Tyler Harvey was the only Hawk to show some resistance, leading all scorers with 25 points (7-12 FG).

Jaylin Galloway of the Kings is blocked by Todd Blanchfield of the Hawks. Picture: Scott Gardiner/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

The Hawks led for the length of the shot clock as they suffered their 17th defeat of the season, leaving their title defence on life support.

With a tough run home, they’ll need to pull out something special over the next six games, five of those against higher-ranked opponents, to steal sixth spot.

RETURN OF THE DELLY

After sitting out three games following a sickening concussion against Melbourne United, Matthew Dellavedova was a welcome sight back on the floor.

Entering the contest in the first few minutes, the NBA champion immediately took the defensive assignment of Tyler Harvey, giving away an early offensive foul when trying to back the import down.

A near seven minute stint to start saw him run the floor while Kendric Davis was off, picking up two assists and a steal to help the Kings to a 28-22 first quarter lead.

He was able to punch out 20 minutes in his return, dishing out seven assists in the process.

NO RESPITE

Few can hit the impossible shot like Tyler Harvey can and an insane three millimetres from the baseline helped the Hawks cut the margin back to just two early in the second quarter.

But that was the lone highlight of a dismal second quarter for the Hawks as Sydney’s high-powered offence showed no remorse.

The Kings dropped 35 to hold a commanding 18-point advantage at the main break.

William Hickey of the Hawks. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

It was capped off late in the piece by a breakaway reverse dunk from Makuach Maluach, who had 11 points on a near-perfect 5-6 shooting from the field at the half.

MINI FIGHTBACK

The second triple of the quarter from Tim Soares, where the Brazilian was left wide open, forced an early time-out in the third quarter from Justin Tatum.

He didn’t mince words, calling out the lack of effort from his players as Sydney’s lead blew out to 25 in an instant.

They got the message loud and clear, fighting out the rest of the term and somewhat stalling the Kings to cut it back to 17 heading into the fourth.