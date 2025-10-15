Taco Bell Is Adding 3 New Menu Items Requested by Fans

Taco Bell’s menu has always had quite the cult following. From the Mexican Pizza, beloved by even the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton, to the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos that it brought back as part of the Decades Y2K Menu, customers will never get enough of their old-school Taco Bell favorites.

However, recently, the Bell released an unexpected menu item that has quickly become one of the most popular things at the chain: crispy chicken.

It started with Crispy Chicken Nuggets, which sold out almost immediately, then came the Crispy Chicken Strips, accompanied by a taco and burrito. Taco Bell has promised that a Crispy Chicken offering will be available on the permanent menu in 2026, so it’s been iterating on the taco and burrito.

First, the chain added Sweet Chipotle BBQ Sauce to the wraps. Now, it’s taking fans’ suggestions to add Buffalo-style chicken to its menu.

On Oct. 16, the Crispy Chicken tenders, taco, and burrito return—this time with a new twist, thanks to its partnership with Frank’s RedHot for a new Frank’s RedHot Diablo sauce that the chain built a new menu around.

Taco Bell Releases Frank’s RedHot Diablo Sauce Menu

Taco Bell’s new sauce combines Frank’s RedHot with its signature smoky Diablo sauce and spicy ranch for a new, smoky, and creamy sauce reminiscent of the ever-popular Buffalo chicken wrap.

The new sauce will be available on the Frank’s RedHot Diablo Crispy Chicken Burrito, Frank’s RedHot Diablo Crispy Chicken Soft Taco, and Frank’s RedHot Diablo Chicken Nacho Fries, as well as a side to the Crispy Chicken Strips.

The Frank’s RedHot Diablo Crispy Chicken Burrito starts with a Crispy Chicken Tender, marinated in the same jalapeño buttermilk and coated in tortilla chips and breadcrumbs, topped with shredded lettuce, purple cabbage, pico de gallo, Cheddar cheese, and your choice of Frank’s RedHot Diablo sauce or Avocado Ranch. And the Frank’s RedHot Diablo Crispy Chicken Soft Taco has the same toppings, and comes in a soft taco shell.

Taco Bell’s new Frank’s RedHot Diablo Chicken Nacho Fries top the chain’s beloved seasoned French fries with slow-roasted chicken, nacho cheese sauce, cheese, pico de gallo, and a drizzle of Frank’s RedHot Diablo.

The new sauce will also be offered as a side option to the four-count order of Crispy Chicken Strips. Otherwise, customers can stick to the classic spicy ranch for dipping.

The new Frank’s RedHot Diablo Menu will be available nationwide, beginning Oct. 16. The chain still claims a permanent crispy chicken option is coming, so this isn’t it just yet.

Taco Bell’s Frank’s RedHot Diablo items will only be available for a limited time, so don’t miss your short chance to try them.