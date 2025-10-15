All is not well in the town where Charlie Kirk’s killer lived… gunmen are on patrol… and his parents have left a message at his empty family home

It’s been a month since conservative star Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a gunman during the on-campus speaking event in Orem, Utah.

Two days later, alleged shooter Tyler Robinson was snared by cops at his family’s home about 300 miles away after an intense manhunt.

Now Daily Mail can reveal that along with shredding the perfect family life of Kirk’s widow Erika and their two children, cold-eyed Robinson has done the same to his own relatives who have been showered with death threats in the weeks since the slaying.

A month after the caught-on-camera assassination, the 22-year-old’s parents Matt, 48, and Amber, 44, are yet to return to their cavernous, gray-painted home in quiet Washington – a tiny town a stone’s throw from St. George and close to Zion National Park.

Once a happy home, the blinds at the six-bedroom $700,000 property were tightly shuttered when Daily Mail visited this week and the driveway empty.

In one window, a new sign that reads ‘NO MEDIA!!!!!’ was clearly visible.

The rest of the wording on the warning sign, altogether more ominous, shed more light on the Robinson family’s new reality.

It continued: ‘Property protected by 24-hour video surveillance and ARMED security. No trespassing. No soliciting.’

Tyler Robinson, 22, is accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on September 10

Exclusive Daily Mail photos show the family’s six-bedroom $700,000 property in Washington, Utah this week, with its blinds tightly shuttered and the driveway empty

At Robinson’s own home, in a shabby townhome community, it was the same story.

The two-bedroom apartment he shared with his trans lover Lance Twiggs, 22, was shuttered and silent, with no sign of Twiggs.

Neighbors said jobless Twiggs has not been seen since cops swooped on the property and bundled Robinson away on September 12.

The suspect is now cooling his heels at the Utah County Jail in Spanish Forks where he is enduring solitary confinement and a regime that sees him spend 23 hours a day in his cell.

The accused assassin has made two court appearances to date, one in person and one by phone from jail, and will appear again on October 30.

Robinson’s sole court appearance saw him show up shackled, in scrubs and wearing a suicide vest but on Thursday, his attorneys applied to dress him in civilian clothing for future dates.

A motion filed in the 4th District court by his defense attorneys read: ‘Given the pervasive media coverage in this case, the repeated and ubiquitous display of Mr Robinson in jail garb, shackles, and a suicide vest will undoubtedly be viewed by prospective jurors and will inevitably lead to prospective juror perception that he is guilty and deserving of death.’

In future, the filing continued, Robinson should appear in civilian clothes and without shackles, adding: ‘These requests are necessary to maintain the presumption of innocence, to protect Mr. Robinson’s rights to a fair and impartial trial, and to maintain courtroom decorum and dignity.’

In one window, a sign has been placed banning media, soliciting, and trespassing, and warns visitors of armed security

Meanwhile, the St. George apartment Robinson shared with his trans partner Lance Twiggs, 22, also appeared deserted

Robinson pictured with his parents Matt, 48, and Amber, 44

Robinson has been in custody in a Utah jail since his arrest

The murder of dad-of-two Kirk, 31, sent shockwaves across the political spectrum and saw the Turning Point USA founder lauded by US and foreign leaders, among them Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

His body was flown home to Arizona the day after his murder in Air Force Two with Vice President JD Vance personally accompanying his coffin and his distraught wife Erika.

Kirk’s funeral was held at the 63,400-seater State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on September 21.

The event, which drew over 90,000 mourners, saw a veritable who’s who of the Trump Administration eulogize him, among them Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and President Trump himself.

But it was widow Erika, 36, who made headlines after she publicly forgave Robinson for her husband’s murder and told the crowd it is what Kirk would have wanted.

Since then, Kirk has continued to make headlines – most recently with the release of a tranche of text messages released by controversialist Candace Owens, a longtime critic of Israel – in which he spoke of being ‘bullied’ by donors over his links to Tucker Carlson.

In the text messages, Kirk privately complained that a Jewish donor had withdrawn a $2million investment into the organization because he refused to disinvite the former Fox News personality from the upcoming AmericaFest event.

‘Just lost another huge Jewish donor,’ Kirk wrote. ‘$2 million a year because we won’t cancel Tucker. I’m thinking of inviting Candace.’

Charlie Kirk leaves behind his wife and their two kids, a three-year-old daughter and a 16-month-old son

‘Jewish donors play into all the stereotypes. I cannot and will not be bullied like this.’

Kirk concludes: ‘Leaving me no choice but to leave the pro-Israel cause.’

The texts came as a shock because Kirk had been one of the Middle Eastern nation’s leading defenders and met his wife Erika there.

But on Thursday, his close friend Josh Hammer responded with the release of a text conversation of his own that showed Kirk ‘remained a true friend of the Jewish people and the Jewish state to the very end’.

Hammer, who was a member of the group chat where Kirk made his controversial comments about donors said he was ‘blowing off steam in a private group chat setting.’

Hours after Kirk sent those texts he joined a Zoom call seeking advice on how to promote Israel on college campuses with Gen Z students.

That conversation came a day before his murder at the Utah Valley University in Orem, just south of Salt Lake City.

‘The final-ever messages Charlie sent in this WhatsApp chat, which were delivered hours after the deeply out-of-context screenshots that the aforementioned lunatic and others have been discussing this week, make clear that Charlie was deeply grateful for our help,’ Hammer wrote in a post on X.

He added: ‘After our call, he felt more confident and reassured that he could make the case for the Jewish people and for Israel on college campuses.

‘These are literally Charlie’s final messages in that WhatsApp chat. Emotions can run high at times, but Charlie Kirk remained a true friend of the Jewish people and the Jewish state to the very end.’