Texas Longhorns Make Major Splash With New Transfer RB Commit Raleek Brown

The Texas Longhorns are working to rebuild their roster ahead of the 2026 season. After their running back room suffered departures from three players, including their top two options, head coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense was in desperate need of a feature back.

Now the Longhorns have landed that player for next season, as they have earned a commitment from one of the top options available in the transfer portal in Raleek Brown, according to.

Brown, who spent two seasons with the USC Trojans and then, most recently, two seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils, will head to the Lone Star State for his fifth year of college football.

Breakout Star

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) runs against Utah Utes cornerback Don Saunders (4) and cornerback Smith Snowden (2) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Brown has spent four seasons in college football, spending his first two seasons in Southern California. He was the number one running back in high school, the number 25 player overall in the class, and a five-star, according to Rivals. The Mater Dei product would spend his first season playing in all 14 games for the Trojans, and was one of the highest PFF-graded freshmen in the country for the 2022 season.

The Trojans would try to switch Brown to a receiver role in his sophomore season, but he would only record three catches for 18 yards in just two games played. After the failed switch in position, Brown would opt to enter the transfer portal for the first time, keeping his talents out west and playing for the Sun Devils.

Despite a magical season from Kenny Dillingham’s squad, including losing in the College Football Playoff at the hands of the Longhorns in a thrilling overtime game, Brown wouldn’t produce much because of a nagging hamstring injury that would limit him to just two games played.

The newest Longhorn would have his breakout season this past year, becoming the 29th player to record a 1,000-yard season in Sun Devils history. He would lead all players on the team in rushing yards, finishing with 1,141 yards on 86 attempts with four touchdowns, and would finish with an average of 6.1 yards per carry. Brown would also set the school record for rushing yards in a road game after tallying 255 yards against the Colorado Buffaloes, and reaching the feat in only 22 carries, for an average of 11.6 yards per attempt.

Brown is expected to be the featured back next season, coming into a Longhorns room that needed a player with veteran experience to lead a young core. He marks the __ transfer for the Longhorns in this cycle.

