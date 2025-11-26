Texas MBB Live Game Thread: Maui Invitational vs Chaminade

AUSTIN, Texas – Game 7 Southwest Maui Invitational Quarterfinals: Texas (4-2, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) vs. Chaminade (2-2 Division II)

When: Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025

Where: Lahaina Civic Center (2,400) – Maui, Hawaii

Tipoff: 9:30 p.m. Central / 5:30 p.m. Hawaii

TV: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN2 with Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Sean Farnham (analyst) on the call.

Radio: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasLonghorns.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

INSIDE THE ALL-TIME SERIES

– SERIES: Tied, 1-1. Last meeting: Chaminade 86-73 (Nov. 19, 2012; Maui, Hawaii)

HEAD COACHES

— Sean Miller is in his first season as Texas head coach. The 57-year-old Miller began his coaching career as an assistant at Wisconsin in 1992. He earned his first head coaching position in 2004 with Xavier where he led the Musketeers to four NCAA Tournament appearances. He later took the head coaching job at Arizona, where he spent 12 seasons and took the Wildcats to seven Tournament berths. Miller returned to Xavier in 2022. Overall, he has career record of 490-198, with a record of 440-198 recognized by the NCAA.

— Eric Bovaird is in his 15th year as men’s basketball head coach for the Chaminade University of Honolulu for the 2025-26 season and is the longest tenured head coach in program history, passing the legendary and late Chaminade Hall of Famer Merv Lopes who put 12 years of service. During his tenure, Bovaird has guided the Silverswords to three NCAA West Regional appearances, eight trips to the Pacific West Conference Tournament and one conference Tournament title.

NOTABLES ENTERTING THE GAME: (Provided by The University of Texas)

– CLEANING THE GLASS: Texas has recorded a +11.8 rebound margin (43.7-31.8) through its first six contests. The Longhorns have registered double-digit rebound margins in four of their first six games. Texas posted a +12 rebound margin (34-22) in Monday’s game against Arizona State.

– SWAIN HITS 20, AGAIN: Junior guard/forward Dailyn Swain entered the season with just one 20-point scoring effort in his collegiate career but has reached the 20-point mark in back-to-back games. Swain posted a team-high 24 points and tied his career high in field goals made (10-14) during Monday’s game against Arizona State.

– AN EMPHASIS ON PACE: During their recent four-game homestand, the Longhorns outscored their four opponents by a combined margin of 91-12 in fast-break points.

– HEIDE’S CAREER NIGHT: Junior forward Cam Heide made his first start as a Longhorn in Tuesday’s home win over Rider and posted a career-high 20 points while hitting a career-best 6-of-9 from three-point range in 25 minutes.

Follow along here for live game updates.