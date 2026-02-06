The Best HBO Max Shows & Movies To Watch In February 2026

There’s nothing quite like a February night spent curled up with a great story. From the “comfort watch” classics and comedies to the stunning dramas you’ve been waiting for, this month’s lineup on HBO Max is a total mood. We’ve rounded up the best shows and movies to help you settle into some serious binging. Get cozy!

These are the best HBO Max shows & movies to watch this month!

Dead of Winter

Emma Thompson’s character in this action-packed thriller feels like she is at the end of her rope. Following a personal loss, the protagonist feels as though she has nothing left to live for. That is, until she realizes that the couple nextdoor is holding a woman captive. Thompson’s character must set aside her own heartache to help this captive in need. Will she come to the rescue on time? Or is it a hopeless situation, considering it’s two against one?

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 13

Ready for some more biting wit from our fave commentator/late-night comedian, John Oliver? He’s ready to sit down and discuss the latest news brewing in America and beyond. With everything that’s been going down in these past few months, I’m very curious what Oliver’s take will be on these pressing issues.

Paddington 2

My sister and I are so obsessed with these movies that we low-key had a Paddington birthday cake for our last birthday celebration. The magic of Paddington never dies, no matter how old we get! Our favorite movie out of the series is, hands down, Paddington 2. No ifs, ands, or buts. And fortunately, it’s headed on over to the streaming service this month! Be sure to binge with a marmalade sandwich to make our fave bear proud.

The Notebook

Anyone else in the mood to ugly cry? If so, this classic romance movie will do just the trick. I’ve probably seen this movie, realistically speaking, 20 times. And every single viewing, I become a puddle of tears. The Notebook simply never goes out of style. Plus, how can you not fall in love with young Ryan Gosling and the beautiful Rachel McAdams? (I can’t believe this movie came out a few months after Mean Girls!)

Marie Antoinette

Ready to head inside the gilded palace of Versailles? Grab your powdered wigs and Rococo ballgowns, because we’re about to party it up like it’s the late 1700s! Let ‘em eat cake, and all that.

Wuthering Heights (1939)

Can’t wait to see the new 2026 movie adaptation of this classic novel by Emily Brontë? I’m right there with you! To get a gist of what you’re in for (without reading the massive novel), be sure to check out this gorgeous adaptation from 1939. It captures the spirit of the original novel, making it the perfect binge watch before the Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie adaptation.

