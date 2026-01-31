The case for Jalen Duren’s All-Star selection grows with Pistons’ success

The Detroit Pistons already have a strong contingent headed to the 2026 NBA All-Star Game with guard Cade Cunningham earning a starting spot and their coaching staff, led by J.B. Bickerstaff, will run one of three teams for the event.

But, the Pistons are hopeful that center Jalen Duren will receive his first nod as an All-Star when reserves are announced on Feb. 1.

As the top team in the Eastern Conference — by over five games near the end of January — the Pistons have a strong case to be the most well-represented team in their conference.

That would certainly entail Duren, 22, getting involved during what’s shaping up to be a career year.

After cementing himself an undoubted starter last season, Duren’s evolved his game to become one of the best centers in the NBA, posting a career-high 17.9 points per game on 63.8% shooting, with 10.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and nearly a block and steal per appearance.

Detroit has made Duren one of the features of its roster and he’s become a strong second option next to Cunningham in his fourth NBA season.

“He’s dominated the paint on both ends of the floor, whether it’s scoring, rebounding, protecting the rim, his playmaking, his ability to score and go get it on his own,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Monday. “But even on top of that, it’s not hollow. He’s impacted winning in a high way. And anytime a team is sitting first in a conference anywhere multiple guys should get the nod because if winning is the ultimate goal and that’s where you gain, your respect, nobody’s done it at a higher level.”

While Duren doesn’t shoot around the arc, he’s really started to hone an impressive midrange shot that makes his offense tough to handle.

The former 13th overall pick is right at home when he gets underneath the rim and uses his physicality to open up scoring opportunities, but it’s becoming harder to allow him room inside the three-point line when he can punish from other spots on the floor.

Duren is one of two centers in the NBA averaging over 15 points per game, while connecting on over 60% of their shots — the other being three-time Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.

While not playing at the elite defensive level of teammate Isaiah Stewart, Duren more than holds his own as a rim protector ranking 14th in total blocks and 7th in steals per game among East centers.

“You’re not going to find bigs better than him,” Cunningham said Tuesday. “Not going to find bigs that impact winning more than he does. I think that’s a simple fact. He’s a star on this team and this team is dominating the league right now. For that simple fact I think he should be a lock.

“He puts the ball on the floor, he’s hitting jump shots. Obviously he’s a monster inside rebounding the ball, blocking shots. His defensive numbers are big time. He’s helping lead our group in a lot of different stats as far as defensively and stuff. It’s just so many different things that he does that I feel like makes it clear.”

It’s that impact to winning that sometimes gets overshadowed by the Pistons having one of the deepest rosters in the league and a superstar like Cunningham.

Duren has a win share of 5.3 — an estimate of the number of wins a player contributes — which is above Cunningham’s mark of 5.1. It’s also 14th in the entire NBA, fourth in the Eastern Conference and third among all centers in the league.

The Pistons are 34-12 on the season, with just one more loss than the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (38-11). The Eastern Conference leaders have sent at least two players to the All-Star game in eight of the last night seasons.

All-Star reserves will be announced on Sunday at 6 p.m., on NBC and Peacock before the premiere of “Sunday Night Basketball” with a doubleheader featuring the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers before the Denver Nuggets host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Predictions around the league have favored Duren being a selection, not only making personal history for the big man, but marking the first time since 2008 the Pistons would send multiple players to compete in the All-Star game.

This season’s Detroit team is starting to reach rare air and the league could show some serious respect toward the roster by adding another player who is competing at a career level and bringing success with him.