The Ed Gein Story Takes No. 1 On Netflix English TV List

Ryan Murphy’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story rose to No. 1 on the Netflix weekly TV charts in its first full week on the streamer, raking in 20.7M views from October 13-19.

That’s up from the 12.2M views it put up in its first four days, once again essentially on par with the first full week of performance for Season 2, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which got 19.5M during the same interval.

However, Ed Gein has seen a fairly significant decline in average views per day, seemingly a better indicator of the traction a series is or is not gaining week-over-week. The season saw about 4.1M views per day in its opening weekend, down to 2.9M in the last week.

While in its opening week, The Ed Gein Story‘s performance was more similarly aligned to that of Dahmer, possibly indicating that the third season could catch wind, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

Consider that the first offering from the Monster franchise, The Jeffrey Dahmer Story secured 4.4M views per day in its opening weekend and sustained a similar average in its first full week. At the time, Netflix reported its viewership metrics differently, so that’s a rough estimation based on the 300M hours viewed that the streamer touted for the series.

With viewership deflating in its first full week, Season 3 is now tracking more closely to The Erik & Lyle Menendez Story (which had 19.5M views in its first full week, or 2.8M average views per day). That is to say, it’s still quite popular, though not the behemoth that Netflix and Ryan Murphy had on their hands with Season 1. Barring a surge in interest, The Ed Gein Story is unlikely to reach Netflix’s most popular list, where Dahmer currently sits at No. 4.

Perhaps Netflix audiences are straying away from spooky fare this Halloween season and are instead opting for some lighter offerings, because the second most-watched series of the week was Is It Cake? Halloween. The new holiday edition of the streamer’s competition series garnered 5.7M views.

Third place went to Victoria Beckham, Netflix’s latest celebrity tell-all, with 5.6M views. This is to be expected, considering that David Beckham’s own docuseries also played quite well on Netflix when it debuted in 2023.

Elsewhere Boots, the dramedy based on Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine, is off to a slower start. The series, about a gay teenager who enlists in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1990 for reprieve from his home life only to have to hide his sexuality in an environment where being openly gay was illegal, managed 4.7M views in its streaming debut.

In film, The Woman in Cabin 10 was No. 1 for the week with 21.2M views, marking a strong start after a Friday debut.

Second place went to — you guessed it — Kpop Demon Hunters. The animated film marked its 17th week on the Top 10 list with another 17.8M views. The film has seen about a 30% decrease in weekly viewership since the end of August, when it cemented itself on the Netflix most popular list. That comes after weeks of 0% decline that really boosted this film to a level of success that is completely unprecedented for Netflix.

My Father the BTK Killer enthralled viewers, reaching third place with 5.7M views.