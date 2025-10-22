The Long Walk Hits Digital

It’s been a big year for Stephen King adaptations, with the release of Oz Perkin’s The Monkey back in February and Edgar Wright’s take on The Running Man hitting theaters next month. In between those two releases, we got Francis Lawrence’s adaptation of one of the most bleak Stephen King stories out there: The Long Walk.

Starring David Jonsson and Cooper Hoffman, The Long Walk follows a group of teenage boys who must continuously walk across the United States, or else risk execution. If you’ve been interested in checking out the particularly gruesome movie in the comfort of your own home, I’m happy to report that The Long Walk is now available online through PVOD platforms like Prime Video.

The Long Walk Is Now Available on Digital

The Long Walk 2 Available to rent or buy digitally. The Long Walk arrives on digital just over a month after its initial release in theaters. The film has grossed over $50 million globally, over double its reported budget of $20 million. Perhaps more notably, The Long Walk currently holds one of the highest average Rotten Tomatoes score for any Stephen King movie. Here’s what Tom Jorgenson had to say in his review of the movie for IGN: “Anchored by strong performances from Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson, The Long Walk overcomes the repetitive nature of its story to deliver a timely and powerful condemnation of normalized violence… with some seriously brutal, R-rated violence.” Aside from Hoffman and Jonsson, Mark Hamill also gives a particularly strong performance as the film’s villain, a casting decision allegedly inspired by his performance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. 4K and Blu-ray Out November 25, No Word on Streaming Release Date A DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K steelbook edition of The Long Walk are all up for preorder with a release date of November 25. While you may have to wait a couple more weeks, I always think it’s worth noting that physical releases are pretty much the same price as digital purchases that you don’t really get to “own.”