The Only Recap You Need Before Predator: Badlands

The “Predator” franchise has spawned several sequels and spin-offs over the years, and a brand-new film is going to be added to the universe very soon in the form of “Predator: Badlands.” If you need a refresher before the next installment in the franchise arrives, the above recap video has all the information you need.

“Predator: Badlands” will be the first theatrically-released film in the series since “The Predator” came out in 2018, though fans were treated to the animated anthology film “Predator: Killer of Killers” in June 2025. “Killer of Killers” topped Hulu’s streaming chart when it debuted, and it scored rave reviews from critics, ending up with a Certified Fresh score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

2022’s “Prey,” the most recent non-animated entry in the franchise, also made a big splash. The 18th century-set film became Hulu’s most successful premiere ever, notching a record amount of viewing hours over its first three days on the platform. It was also a big hit with the critics and stood as the best-reviewed “Predator” movie for a few years: With a score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s second only to “Killer of Killers.” “Badlands” certainly has some tough acts to follow, but it’s shaping up to be another riveting “Predator” outing.

Badlands connects the Predator and Alien franchises

Thia on a Weyland-Yutani operating table in Predator: Badlands – 20th Century Studios/YouTube

The titular hunters in the “Predator” franchise (a race known as the Yautja) were designed to be terrifying. It’s safe to assume that nobody who worked on creating the villain of 1987’s “Predator” imagined that a member of this alien race would be the good guy of a movie one day, but that’s the plan for “Predator: Badlands.” The film will follow Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), the runt of his litter and an outcast from his clan because he’s small. He’s abandoned on the most hostile planet in the universe where he encounters Thia (Elle Fanning), a synthetic human, and they set out on a quest for redemption. And no, your eyes were not deceiving you during the film’s trailer — Thia is a creation of Weyland-Yutani from the “Alien” franchise, with the company’s logo clearly visible on her eyes.

Of course, the two franchises have crossed over in the past with the divisive “Alien vs. Predator” movies, which were viewed as non-canon by many fans. However, this “Predator: Badlands” trailer reveal confirms that the universes of “Alien” and “Predator” are indeed linked, and with both franchises experiencing a resurgence, it’s a great time for fans. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, “Predator: Badlands” director Dan Trachtenberg revealed that it was his idea to make Dek’s companion a Weyland-Yutani synthetic. “They are a pretty interesting and bizarre pairing for each other, and that’s a huge part of the fun of the movie is their chemistry,” he added. While you wait for the film to drop on November 7, 2025, why not check out Looper’s recap video to make sure you’re up to speed.

