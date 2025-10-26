Exhibition game vs. Baylor in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—After demolishing Marian 107-46 in the exhibition season opener, the Indiana Hoosiers face the Baylor Bears in the second and final exhibition game of the preseason. The NCAA opened the exhibition game rules to allow matchups like this to occur this year.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN THE BAYLOR GAME
The Indiana roster is filled with new faces, as all 13 scholarship players are different from the 2024-25 season.
DeVries went 19-13 in his only season at West Virginia last year. He is 169-68 in his seven years as a head coach.
Today’s game is on BTN+, the add-on streaming service of the Big Ten Network. The tipoff is set for 1:00 PM Eastern.
The radio broadcast airs on The Varsity Network app nationwide.
Scholarship players Nick Dorn, Jason Drake, and Josh Harris were in street clothes for preliminary warmups. All three players have been out for an extended time period.
Follow this thread for updates throughout the game.
PRESEASON
Oct. 17 (Friday) – Marian – 107-46 W– B1G+
Oct. 26 (Sunday) – vs. Baylor^ – 1 p.m. – B1G+
Oct. 30 (Thursday) – Haunted Hall of Hoops presented by Smithville
REGULAR SEASON
Nov. 5 (Wednesday) – Alabama A&M – 8 p.m. – BTN
Nov. 9 (Sunday) – vs. Marquette+ – 1 p.m. – ESPN
Nov. 12 (Wednesday) – Milwaukee – 7 p.m. – FS1
Nov. 16 (Sunday) – Incarnate Word – 5:30 p.m. – BTN
Nov. 20 (Thursday) – Lindenwood – 6 p.m. – BTN
Nov. 25 (Tuesday) – Kansas State – 8 p.m. – FS1
Nov. 29 (Saturday) – Bethune-Cookman – Noon – BTN/B1G+
Dec. 3 (Wednesday) – at Minnesota* – 7 p.m. – BTN
Dec. 6 (Saturday) vs. Louisville^ – 2 p.m. – CBS
Dec. 9 (Tuesday) – Penn State* – 8:30 p.m. – FS1
Dec. 13 (Saturday) – at Kentucky – 7:30 p.m. – ESPN
Dec. 20 (Saturday) – Chicago State – 1 p.m. – B1G+
Dec. 22 (Monday) – Siena – 6 p.m. – BTN
Jan. 4 (Sunday) – Washington* – 8 p.m. – BTN
Jan. 7 (Wednesday) – at Maryland* – 6:30 p.m. – BTN
Jan. 10 (Saturday) – Nebraska* – Noon – BTN
Jan. 13 (Tuesday) – at Michigan State* – 8 p.m. – Peacock
Jan. 17 (Saturday) – Iowa* – 2 p.m. – FOX
Jan. 20 (Tuesday) – at Michigan* – 7 p.m. – Peacock
Jan. 23 (Friday) – at Rutgers* – 6 p.m. – FS1
Jan. 27 (Tuesday) – Purdue* – 9 p.m. – Peacock
Jan. 31 (Saturday) – at UCLA* – 5 p.m. – Peacock
Feb. 3 (Tuesday) – at USC* – 10 p.m. – Peacock
Feb. 7 (Saturday) – Wisconsin* – Noon – FOX
Feb. 9 (Monday) – Oregon* – 8:30 p.m. – FS1
Feb. 15 (Sunday) – at Illinois* – 1 p.m. – CBS
Feb. 20 (Friday) – at Purdue* – 8 p.m. – FOX
Feb. 24 (Tuesday) – Northwestern* – 7 p.m. – FS1
March 1 (Sunday) – Michigan State* – 3:45 p.m. – CBS
March 4 (Wednesday) – Minnesota* – 6:30 p.m. – BTN
March 7 (Saturday) – at Ohio State* – 5:30 p.m. – FOX
2026 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
March 10-15 (Tuesday-Sunday) – United Center – Chicago
^ Game played in Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)
+ Game played in Chicago (United Center)
* Big Ten Conference game