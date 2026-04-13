The Pitt’s Noah Wyle and Show Creator Explain Supriya Ganesh Exit

“The Pitt” star Noah Wyle and creator R. Scott Gemmill are explaining the surprise exit of Supriya Ganesh, who plays senior resident Dr. Samira Mohan on the series, after Season 2

“It’s an inevitability that’s going to happen every season with this show because as writers we’re hard pressed to figure out what a lapse of time we can have and keep most of the ensemble together realistically,” Wyle told me at PaleyFest’s “The Pitt” screening and panel Sunday night in Los Angeles. “Emergency rooms have a high revolving door. As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the storylines fresh, but obviously Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning.

“Dr. Mohan is a beloved character, and I love playing with her and working with Supriya, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavors, and we’re going to miss her,” he continued.

Ganesh was originally announced to attend PaleyFest, but she posted a message to her social media on Saturday that she was skipping the event. “Hi everyone, not sure why it’s not removed off the site but I will not be at PaleyFest this Sunday,” she wrote. “I know some of you bought tickets to see me and I hope you know this is not a decision I take lightly. Love you all.”

When Variety‘s Joe Otterson broke the news of Ganesh’s exit on April 2, a source said her exit was a story-driven decision. Given that Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center is a teaching hospital, it is normal for residents to come in and out. Dr. Mohan has also spent part of Season 2 trying to determine what the next phase of her career will be once her residency ends.

Gemmill said while walking the red carpet at PaleyFest, “It’s sort of the nature of the show. Unfortunately, the way the medical profession works, you come in, you learn, you move on, and we want to try and be as truthful to that process as possible. So we’re going to turn over our cast. But I think it’s a great launching pad for people and that’s the best we can do.”

Shortly after the premiere of Season 1, Ganesh told me, “I never thought I would get my break in something that would be so artistically and creatively fulfilling as ‘The Pitt.’ When it worked out, it felt like everything in my life had led up to that moment, honestly. Even the week that I was auditioning and getting called back, it felt like something was watching over me or. A bird pooped on me, which if you ask any Indian, is good luck.”

At the same time it was confirmed that Ganesh was departing the show, Variety also reported exclusively that Ayesha Harris, who plays senior night shift resident Dr. Parker Ellis, was promoted to series regular going into the third season.

Gemmill also told me that that Season 3 will start shooting in June and take place a in November to incorporate “colder weather” into storylines.