This Aruba Hotel Is the Only Hotel on Earth With Two Perfect Green Globe Scores

One of the Caribbean’s sustainability leaders has added another milestone.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba has once again earned Green Globe recertification, extending more than 20 years of environmental performance. The carbon-neutral resort remains the only hotel in the world to have achieved two perfect 100 percent Green Globe scores and continues to hold Green Globe Platinum status, a designation recognizing long-term excellence across environmental, social and economic performance.

The property is also the only hotel designated by Green Globe as “The World’s Most Sustainable Hotel/Resort.” The latest recertification followed a comprehensive remote audit confirming continued compliance with the organization’s international standards.

Nearly Four Decades of Measurable Initiatives

Sustainability has been embedded in the resort’s operations since its early years, with a focus on measurable programs across energy efficiency, water stewardship, waste reduction, ethical sourcing, staff education, biodiversity protection and community engagement.

Over nearly 40 years, Bucuti & Tara has implemented more than 400 sustainability action initiatives. In addition to Green Globe Platinum, the resort holds CarbonNeutral®, LEED Gold and Travelife Gold certifications, aligning its efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Its leadership has also received international recognition, including a United Nations Global Climate Action Award, with the UN describing the resort’s sustainability program as “highly replicable and scalable.”

New Milestones: Fully Electric Operations and Net Zero Goals

Among its latest initiatives, the resort’s signature Elements Restaurant now operates a fully electric, 100 percent fossil-fuel-free kitchen. The transition has eliminated gas use in the restaurant and resulted in an 18 percent reduction in energy consumption, according to the resort.

In 2026, Bucuti & Tara plans to complete the conversion of its laundry facilities to fully electric systems, removing the final gas-dependent operation on property and eliminating gas use throughout the resort.

The resort is also advancing toward Net Zero certification for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in 2026, a significant benchmark in its long-term environmental strategy.

Beyond the beachfront, the property continues work on the Bucuti Tara–GMC Nature Preserve, a 32-acre protected area dedicated to reforestation and habitat restoration. In partnership with Ban Lanta y Planta, the resort planted its 1,200th tree in 2025 as part of ongoing efforts to support biodiversity and carbon reduction.

Islandwide Animal Welfare Impact

Through its Stimami Sterilisami program, Bucuti & Tara has completed 46,352 pet sterilizations across Aruba since 2016. The initiative now fully subsidizes procedures islandwide.

Global Rankings and Recognition

Bucuti & Tara is currently ranked No. 5 Hotel in the World and No. 1 Hotel in the Caribbean by Tripadvisor. Its oceanfront restaurant, Elements, has earned recognition as the No. 1 Best Fine Dining Restaurant in the Caribbean on the platform.

The adults-only resort continues to receive annual accolades from Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler and Forbes for service, romance and wellness.

About the Resort

Located on the white sands of Eagle Beach, a protected nesting area for sea turtles, Bucuti & Tara offers 104 rooms, suites and penthouses. The resort includes guaranteed sunbeds, a freshwater infinity pool, spa services and a “no surprise rates” model that bundles accommodations, taxes and fees, daily breakfast, WiFi, in-room tablets, EV chargers, parking and local calls.

Dining is centered on Elements, serving locally inspired cuisine, along with Tara Lounge and private beach dining experiences. In October 2025, the resort debuted Terra by Jeremy Ford, led by the Michelin Star and Michelin Green Star chef behind Miami’s Stubborn Seed, with a menu focused on Aruban ingredients and partnerships with local fishermen and farmers.