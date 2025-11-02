Thursday injury report for Florida Gators vs. Georgia

The Florida Gators issued their updated availability report Thursday night along with Georgia. It’s the second of four injury reports that will be released before the Gators (3-4, 2-2 SEC) face the No. 5 Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

There was no change in the status of UF running back Duke Clark, who is still listed as questionable. Clark has been out for the last two games with a shoulder injury.

The Gators ruled out one player on Thursday, and another was added to the availability report. Defensive back Javion Tombs will miss the Georgia game after being listed as questionable on Wednesday, while walk-on receiver Jackson Wade is now questionable with Clark.

Florida now has nine players out for the Georgia game, including starting wide receiver Vernell Brown III. The freshman standout suffered an AC sprain in the Mississippi State game and has not practiced since the injury.

Florida does get three starters back this week in safety Jordan Castell, cornerback Cormani McClain and tight end Tony Livingston, all of whom missed homecoming (Livingston was out two games). Starting CB Devin Moore is also good to go after leaving the MSU game with an injury.

Wide receiver Aidan Mizell — who has missed three games this year — is out once again this week along defensive lineman Caleb Banks (foot), running backs Ja’Kobi Jackson (undisclosed) and Treyaun Webb (hamstring), EDGE LJ McCray (foot) and defensive backs Aaron Gates (shoulder) and Dijon Johnson (knee).

Georgia has four players this week: tight end Ethan Barbour, defensive back Kyron Jones and wide receivers Talyn Taylor and Colbie Young.

Florida Gators availability report

Player Position Status Duke Clark RB Questionable Jackson Wade WR Questionable Javion Toombs DB Out Vernell Brown III WR Out Aidan Mizell WR Out Ja’Kobi Jackson RB Out Caleb Banks DL Out Aaron Gates DB Out Dijon Johnson DB Out LJ McCray EDGE Out Treyaun Webb RB Out

Georgia Bulldogs availability report

Player Position Status Ethan Barbour TE Out Kyron Jones DB Out Talyn Taylor WR Out Colbie Young WR Out

